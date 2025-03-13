With one month remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run. Just about every team and fan is paying close attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

Though it's not official, the top seed is pretty much locked in each conference. The Cavaliers own an nine-game lead (in the loss column) over the Celtics with less than 20 games to play. In the West, the Thunder (who clinched a playoff spot on Wednesday in Boston) have pulled far away from the three teams fighting for the West's No. 2 seed -- the Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies.

The Celtics are pretty locked into the East's No. 2 seed with a significant lead over the Knicks and the tiebreaker in hand. After that, pretty much everything is up for grabs as seed jockeying -- both above and below the play-in line -- figures to go down to the wire.

Entering play on Thursday, March 12, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

The Thunder have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

NBA playoff picture

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 55 10 -- 100% 2 Boston 47 19 8.5 100% 3 New York 42 23 13.0 100% 4 Milwaukee 36 28 18.5 88.5% 5 Indiana 36 28 18.5 98.0% 6 Detroit 37 29 18.5 88.6% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Atlanta 32 34 23.5 73.4% 8 Orlando 30 36 25.5 60.9% 9 Miami 29 36 26.0 60.6% 10 Chicago 27 38 28.0 3.1% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Toronto 23 43 32.5 <1.0% 12 Brooklyn 22 43 33.0 2.4% 13 Philadelphia 22 43 33.0 23.6%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 54 12 -- 100% 2 Memphis 42 24 12.0 99.8% 3 Denver 42 24 12.0 100% 4 L.A. Lakers 40 23 12.5 78.4% 5 Houston 41 25 13.0 94.4% 6 Golden St. 37 28 16.5 65.0% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 38 29 16.5 78.9% 8 L.A. Clippers 36 30 18.0 85.7% 9 Sacramento 33 31 20.0 31.5% 10 Dallas 33 34 21.5 61.3% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 30 36 24.0 3.5%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates