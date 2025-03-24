With three weeks remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run and the league's playoff picture is taking shape. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

The Thunder clinched the West's No. 1 seed and home-court advantage through at least the first three rounds of the playoffs last week as they close in on 60 wins. The Cavaliers, despite their worst skid of the season, maintain a lead over the No. 2 Celtics in the East -- holding steady at five games as of Sunday.

While the Thunder's spot in the West is secure, the race for the No. 2 seed will be worth keeping an eye on for the next three weeks. The Rockets, Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies are all fighting for that No. 2 spot and have been bunched up in the standings since early March.

In the East, we likely know the 10 teams that are going to make the postseason as the 76ers, Raptors and Nets appear focused on the lottery rather than trying to make the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks, Magic, Bulls and Heat seem destined to be the East's play-in teams in 2025. In the West, the Suns are trying to get the last postseason spot, and they'll need to hold off the Mavericks and Blazers if Kevin Durant and Co. want a chance to make the playoff field.

Ranking Cooper Flagg's best NBA fits: Five landing spots where likely No. 1 pick could thrive after Duke Sam Quinn

Entering play on Monday, March 24, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

NBA playoff picture

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 57 14 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 52 19 5.0 100% 3 New York 44 26 12.5 100% 4 Indiana 41 29 15.5 99.5% 5 Milwaukee 40 30 16.5 94.5% 6 Detroit 40 32 17.5 88.9% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Atlanta 35 36 22.0 94.6% 8 Orlando 33 38 24.0 66.8% 9 Chicago 31 40 26.0 27.4% 10 Miami 30 41 27.0 27.9%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 59 12 -- 100% 2 Houston 46 26 12.5 99.6% 3 Denver 45 27 14.5 100% 4 L.A. Lakers 43 27 15.0 98.0% 5 Memphis 43 28 15.5 95.9% 6 Golden St. 41 30 17.5 88.7% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 41 30 18.0 86.8% 8 L.A. Clippers 40 31 18.0 79.8% 9 Sacramento 35 35 23.0 29.6% 10 Phoenix 34 37 24.5 6.7% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Dallas 34 37 24.5 12.6% 12 Portland 32 40 26.5 <1.0% 13 San Antonio 31 39 27.5 <1.0%



x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates