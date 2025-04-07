One week remains in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and there is still a lot of playoff seeding to be determined -- especially in the Western Conference. The Thunder and Rockets have clinched playoff berths in the West, but the four other spots remain up for grabs and there are five teams (the Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies) separated by just a half-game as the final week begins. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

The Lakers have a slim lead for the West's No. 3 seed, and it's as tight as it can get behind them. The Nuggets are in fourth and the Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies all have identical 46-32 records as of Monday morning.

Things are less jumbled in the East as the Pistons became the fifth team to clinch a playoff berth. The Cavaliers are about to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East, and all six automatic playoff berths are accounted for. Four teams -- the Magic, Hawks, Bulls and Heat -- are also locked into playing in the East's Play-In Tournament next week.

Entering play on Monday, April 7, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Rockets have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

The Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks, Pacers and Pistons have clinched playoff spots in the East.

The Magic, Hawks, Bulls and Heat are locked into the East's Play-In Tournament.

NBA playoff picture

If the season ended today...

East first-round matchups

1. Cavaliers vs. 8. Magic/Hawks/Bulls/Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Magic/Hawks

3. Knicks vs. 6. Pistons

4. Pacers vs. 5. Bucks

West first-round matchups

1. Thunder vs. 8. Wolves/Grizzlies/Kings/Mavericks

2. Rockets vs. 7. Wolves/Grizzlies

3. Lakers vs. 6. Warriors

4. Nuggets vs. 5. Clippers

NBA standings

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 62 16 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 58 20 4.0 100% 3 New York - x 50 28 12.0 100% 4 Indiana - x 47 31 15.0 100% 5 Milwaukee - x 44 34 18.0 100% 6 Detroit - x 43 35 19.0 100% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Orlando 38 40 24.0 81.6% 8 Atlanta 37 41 25.0 79.0% 9 Chicago 36 42 26.0 27.7% 10 Miami 35 43 27.0 29.4%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 64 14 -- 100% 2 Houston - x 52 27 12.5 100% 3 L.A. Lakers 48 30 16.0 100% 4 Denver 47 32 17.5 94.7% 5 L.A. Clippers 46 32 18.0 92.3% 6 Golden St. 46 32 18.0 90.3% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 46 32 18.0 94.9% 8 Memphis 46 32 18.0 82.9% 9 Sacramento 38 40 26.0 26.4% 10 Dallas 38 41 26.5 17.9% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 35 43 29.0 1.4%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates