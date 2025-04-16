The 2025 NBA playoffs have arrived, and the league has released the full schedule for the first round. The Play-In Tournament got started on Tuesday night with the Warriors and Magic both clinching the No. 7 seeds in the West and East, respectively. With those results, we now know six of the eight first-round playoff matchups: Celtics-Magic, Knicks-Pistons and Pacers-Bucks in the East, and Rockets-Warriors, Lakers-Timberwolves and Nuggets-Clippers in the West. Every series begins this weekend, and dates have been determined for all first-round games.

The postseason has become the NBA's second season. All of the drama from the 2024-25 NBA regular season -- the blockbuster trades, the stunning coach firings, the social media and player podcast feuds, the increasingly dangerous celebrations of Ja Morant -- is in the rearview mirror. It was just prologue, the setup before the real story began.

Now we're here. The 2025 NBA playoffs are at hand, and they're primed to be some of the most competitive the league has seen in quite some time. The field, at least for now, is reasonably healthy. Aside from the ones that have missed most of the year (sorry, Philadelphia), the stars are seemingly ready to go. The standings were as tight as ever. Entering the final week, there was a five-way tie in the Western Conference standings. Clippers vs. Warriors was the final game of the regular season, and it sent Los Angeles to the playoffs and Golden State to the play-in.

While a few obvious favorites stand out, the playoff field is, generally, pretty open. You could talk yourself into eight or nine legitimate contenders. The Thunder (who are the championship favorites with +170 odds at FanDuel) and Cavaliers were the two best teams all season long, but the Celtics enter the postseason as the reigning champs.

In the coming weeks, that 20-team field will be whittled down to the best of the best. We'll be with you every step of the way. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs, starting with the first round, which is now set. Follow along with us here at CBS Sports as we cover and analyze all of the biggest moments from one of the most anticipated postseasons the NBA has ever seen.

NBA Play-In Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Kings vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 18

Hawks vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

Grizzlies vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT

2025 NBA playoff TV schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pistons, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder vs. TBD, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Celtics vs. Magic, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. TBD, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Thunder vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics vs. Magic, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV channel TBD

Game 3: TBD vs. Thunder, Time/TV channel TBD

Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV channel TBD

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: TBD vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: TBD vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: TBD vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. TBD, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. TBD, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: TBD vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: TBD vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. TBD, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. TBD, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs