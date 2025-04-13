The 2025 NBA playoffs are here. All of the drama from the 2024-25 NBA regular season -- the blockbuster trades, the stunning coach firings, the social media and player podcast feuds, the increasingly dangerous celebrations of Ja Morant -- is in the rearview mirror. It was just prologue, the setup before the real story began.

Now we're here. The 2025 NBA playoffs are at hand, and they're primed to be some of the most competitive the league has seen in quite some time. The field, at least for now, is reasonably healthy. Aside from the ones that have missed most of the year (sorry, Philadelphia), the stars are seemingly ready to go. The standings were as tight as ever. Entering the final week, there was a five-way tie in the Western Conference standings.

While a few obvious favorites stand out, the playoff field is, generally, pretty open. You could talk yourself into eight or nine legitimate contenders. The Thunder (who are the championship favorites with +170 odds at FanDuel) and Cavaliers were the two best teams all season long, but the Celtics enter the postseason as the reigning champs.

Entering Sunday, we knew a few playoff matchups: Knicks vs. Pistons and Pacers and Bucks in the East. We also knew the Magic, Hawks, Bulls, Heat, Grizzlies, Kings and Mavericks are heading to the Play-In Tournament. But there's a lot to be decided on Sunday.

In the coming months, that field will be whittled down to the best of the best. We'll be with you every step of the way. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs, starting with the first round, which is now set. Follow along with us here at CBS Sports as we cover and analyze all of the biggest moments from one of the most anticipated postseasons the NBA has ever seen.

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday, April 15

Magic vs. Hawks, Time TBD, TNT

TBD vs. Grizzlies, Time TBD, TNT

Wednesday, April 16

Bulls vs. Heat, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

Kings vs. Mavericks, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 18

East TBD vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West TBD vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT

2025 NBA playoff schedule

Saturday, April 19

Four first-round Game 1s

Sunday, April 20

Four first-round Game 1s

The entire 2025 NBA playoff bracket will be set by Sunday night. CBS Sports will have an updated schedule with dates, times and TV information as soon as it's available.

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs