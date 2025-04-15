The 2025 NBA playoffs have arrived. The Play-In Tournament gets started on Tuesday night with Warriors vs. Grizzlies and Magic vs. Hawks, and the first-round series begin on Saturday. The next few weeks feature a busy schedule with multiple playoff games per day, and that starts with four Game 1s on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. While the Play-In Tournament determines four of the eight first-round series, half of the matchups are already set: Pacers vs. Bucks, Nuggets vs. Clippers, Knicks vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Timberwolves.

The postseason has become the NBA's second season. All of the drama from the 2024-25 NBA regular season -- the blockbuster trades, the stunning coach firings, the social media and player podcast feuds, the increasingly dangerous celebrations of Ja Morant -- is in the rearview mirror. It was just prologue, the setup before the real story began.

Now we're here. The 2025 NBA playoffs are at hand, and they're primed to be some of the most competitive the league has seen in quite some time. The field, at least for now, is reasonably healthy. Aside from the ones that have missed most of the year (sorry, Philadelphia), the stars are seemingly ready to go. The standings were as tight as ever. Entering the final week, there was a five-way tie in the Western Conference standings. Clippers vs. Warriors was the final game of the regular season, and it sent Los Angeles to the playoffs and Golden State to the play-in.

While a few obvious favorites stand out, the playoff field is, generally, pretty open. You could talk yourself into eight or nine legitimate contenders. The Thunder (who are the championship favorites with +170 odds at FanDuel) and Cavaliers were the two best teams all season long, but the Celtics enter the postseason as the reigning champs.

In the coming weeks, that 20-team field will be whittled down to the best of the best. We'll be with you every step of the way. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs, starting with the first round, which is now set. Follow along with us here at CBS Sports as we cover and analyze all of the biggest moments from one of the most anticipated postseasons the NBA has ever seen.

NBA Play-In Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 16

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Kings vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 18

East TBD vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West TBD vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT

2025 NBA playoff TV schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pistons, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. TBD, Time/Channel TBD

Game 1: Celtics vs. Magic/Hawks, Time/Channel TBD

Game 1: Thunder vs. TBD, Time/Channel TBD

Game 1: Rockets vs. Warriors/Grizzlies, Time/Channel TBD

More of the first-round schedule will be released this week. CBS Sports will have an updated schedule with dates, times and TV information as soon as it's available.

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs