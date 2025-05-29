The Oklahoma City Thunder will host Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and they'll learn their opponent in the coming days. The Thunder punched their Finals ticket Wednesday night with a Game 5 blowout win to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves. OKC awaits either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the championship round.

The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals against New York and has the chance to close out the series on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. They're facing the Knicks, who eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics in six games. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Thursday, May 29

ECF Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max (Indiana leads 3-1)

Saturday, May 31

*ECF Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, June 2

*ECF Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, June 5

Finals Game 1: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 8

Finals Game 2: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

Wednesday, June 11

Finals Game 3: Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Friday, June 13

Finals Game 4: Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Monday, June 16

*Finals Game 5: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Thursday, June 19

*Finals Game 6: Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 22

*Finals Game 7: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs