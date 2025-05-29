The Oklahoma City Thunder will host Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and they'll learn their opponent in the coming days. The Thunder punched their Finals ticket Wednesday night with a Game 5 blowout win to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves. OKC awaits either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the championship round.
The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals against New York and has the chance to close out the series on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. They're facing the Knicks, who eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics in six games. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.
We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Thursday, May 29
ECF Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max (Indiana leads 3-1)
Saturday, May 31
*ECF Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, June 2
*ECF Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, June 5
Finals Game 1: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, June 8
Finals Game 2: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8 p.m., ABC/fubo
Wednesday, June 11
Finals Game 3: Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Friday, June 13
Finals Game 4: Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Monday, June 16
*Finals Game 5: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Thursday, June 19
*Finals Game 6: Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, June 22
*Finals Game 7: Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8 p.m., ABC/fubo