It's a busy weekend in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs with six games scheduled in the next three days. All second-round series are through two games. The Knicks and Pacers both have 2-0 series leads against the East's top two seeds in the Celtics and Cavaliers. Things are even out West as the Thunder and Timberwolves tied their series against the Nuggets and Warriors, respectively, with Game 2 wins.
Friday's action sees the Pacers hosting the Cavs in Game 3 in what is essentially a must-win for Cleveland. In the nightcap, the Nuggets host the Thunder after getting blown out in Game 2. Knicks-Celtics and Warriors-Wolves resume on Saturday.
It's been an upset-heavy second round so far, but the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the title favorites (+125 at DraftKings). The Celtics, despite being down 0-2 against the Knicks, enter the weekend with the second-best title odds and are still the favorites to win the East (+140).
We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Friday, May 9
Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo (Indiana leads 2-0)
Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo (Series tied 1-1)
Saturday, May 10
Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo (New York leads 2-0)
Game 3: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo (Series tied 1-1)
Sunday, May 11
Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 12
Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 13
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Wednesday, May 14
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
Thursday, May 15
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 16
*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 18
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Monday, May 19
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, May 20
*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo