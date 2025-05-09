It's a busy weekend in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs with six games scheduled in the next three days. All second-round series are through two games. The Knicks and Pacers both have 2-0 series leads against the East's top two seeds in the Celtics and Cavaliers. Things are even out West as the Thunder and Timberwolves tied their series against the Nuggets and Warriors, respectively, with Game 2 wins.

Friday's action sees the Pacers hosting the Cavs in Game 3 in what is essentially a must-win for Cleveland. In the nightcap, the Nuggets host the Thunder after getting blown out in Game 2. Knicks-Celtics and Warriors-Wolves resume on Saturday.

It's been an upset-heavy second round so far, but the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the title favorites (+125 at DraftKings). The Celtics, despite being down 0-2 against the Knicks, enter the weekend with the second-best title odds and are still the favorites to win the East (+140).

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo (Indiana leads 2-0)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo (Series tied 1-1)

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo (New York leads 2-0)

Game 3: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 13

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, May 14

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 15

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 16

*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, May 18

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Monday, May 19

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 20

*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs