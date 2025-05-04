The 2025 NBA playoffs continue Sunday as the second round gets started, and the first round comes to an end. Sunday's slate features the second Game 7 in as many nights with the Houston Rockets hosting the Golden State Warriors for a trip to the second round. It's a win-or-go-home situation after the Rockets won two in a row to force a Game 7. The winner moves on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Before Rockets-Warriors Game 7, the second round gets started with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs crushed the Miami Heat in a historically lopsided first-round sweep, and the Pacers ousted the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

The Denver Nuggets became the latest team to advance as they won Game 7 at home in blowout fashion against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The Nuggets are moving on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who cruised to a first-round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies and were the first team to reach the second round.

The Thunder and reigning champion Celtics are both favored to reach the NBA Finals. The Thunder have -175 odds to win the West, while the Celtics are a -145 favorite in the East, per DraftKings.

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Sunday, May 4

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 7: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max (Series tied, 3-3)

Monday, May 5

Game 1: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 6

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Rockets/Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, May 7

Game 2: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 8

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Rockets/Warriors, 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

Game 3: Rockets/Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Rockets/Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Tuesday, May 13

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, May 14

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 15

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 16

*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 18

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Monday, May 19

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs