The 2025 NBA playoffs continue Sunday as the second round gets started, and the first round comes to an end. Sunday's slate features the second Game 7 in as many nights with the Houston Rockets hosting the Golden State Warriors for a trip to the second round. It's a win-or-go-home situation after the Rockets won two in a row to force a Game 7. The winner moves on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
Before Rockets-Warriors Game 7, the second round gets started with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs crushed the Miami Heat in a historically lopsided first-round sweep, and the Pacers ousted the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
The Denver Nuggets became the latest team to advance as they won Game 7 at home in blowout fashion against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The Nuggets are moving on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who cruised to a first-round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies and were the first team to reach the second round.
The Thunder and reigning champion Celtics are both favored to reach the NBA Finals. The Thunder have -175 odds to win the West, while the Celtics are a -145 favorite in the East, per DraftKings.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Sunday, May 4
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 6 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 7: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max (Series tied, 3-3)
Monday, May 5
Game 1: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, May 6
Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Rockets/Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, May 7
Game 2: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 8
Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Rockets/Warriors, 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Friday, May 9
Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 10
Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
Game 3: Rockets/Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 11
Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 12
Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
Game 4: Rockets/Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
Tuesday, May 13
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
Wednesday, May 14
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
Thursday, May 15
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 16
*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 18
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
Monday, May 19
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max