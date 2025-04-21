The 2025 NBA playoffs are here, the full first-round schedule is set and eight best-of-seven series kicked off this weekend. The Pacers, Nuggets, Knicks, Timberwolves, Thunder, Celtics, Cavaliers and Warriors were all Game 1 winners. Two series will continue Monday: Knicks vs. Pistons and Nuggets vs. Clippers.

The postseason has become the NBA's second season. All of the drama from the 2024-25 NBA regular season -- the blockbuster trades, the stunning coach firings, the social media and player podcast feuds, the increasingly dangerous celebrations of Ja Morant -- is in the rearview mirror. It was just prologue, the setup before the real story began.

Now we're here. The 2025 NBA playoffs are at hand, and they're primed to be some of the most competitive the league has seen in quite some time. The field, at least for now, is reasonably healthy. Aside from the ones that have missed most of the year (sorry, Philadelphia), the stars are seemingly ready to go. The standings were as tight as ever. Entering the final week, there was a five-way tie in the Western Conference standings. Clippers vs. Warriors was the final game of the regular season, and it sent Los Angeles to the playoffs and Golden State to the play-in.

While a few obvious favorites stand out, the playoff field is, generally, pretty open. You could talk yourself into eight or nine legitimate contenders. The Thunder (who are the championship favorites with +170 odds at FanDuel) and Cavaliers were the two best teams all season long, but the Celtics enter the postseason as the reigning champs.

In the coming weeks, the field will be whittled down to the best of the best. We'll be with you every step of the way. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics vs. Magic, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV channel TBD

Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV channel TBD

Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV channel TBD

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. TBD, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs