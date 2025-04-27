The 2025 NBA playoffs continue Sunday with a jam-packed, four-game schedule of crucial Game 4s. Pistons vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Magic vs. Celtics and Bucks vs. Pacers are all on Sunday's schedule, and every best-of-seven series is at 2-1 to start the day. The Knicks, Timberwolves, Celtics and Pacers can all take commanding 3-1 leads on Sunday, while the Pistons, Lakers, Magic and Bucks will try to even things up.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the title favorites (+145 on DraftKings), became the first team to move on to the second round on Saturday as they finished off their four-game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder get a week off before they'll face either the Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets in the second round.

In the coming weeks, the field will be whittled down to the best of the best. We'll be with you every step of the way. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo (New York leads 2-1)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo (Minnesota leads 2-1)

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max (Boston leads 2-1)

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max (Indiana leads 2-1)

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max (Cleveland leads 3-0)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Golden State leads 2-1)

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs