The 2025 NBA playoffs are here, the full first-round schedule is set and the best-of-seven series are kicking off on Saturday. Sixteen teams remain in the playoff picture as the Heat and Grizzlies claimed the No. 8 seeds in the East and West, respectively, on Friday in the Play-In Tournament. Four first-round series get started today: Pacers vs. Bucks, Nuggets vs. Clippers, Knicks vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Timberwolves.
The other four series -- Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Celtics vs. Magic, Cavaliers vs. Heat and Rockets vs. Warriors -- will play Game 1 on Sunday.
The postseason has become the NBA's second season. All of the drama from the 2024-25 NBA regular season -- the blockbuster trades, the stunning coach firings, the social media and player podcast feuds, the increasingly dangerous celebrations of Ja Morant -- is in the rearview mirror. It was just prologue, the setup before the real story began.
Now we're here. The 2025 NBA playoffs are at hand, and they're primed to be some of the most competitive the league has seen in quite some time. The field, at least for now, is reasonably healthy. Aside from the ones that have missed most of the year (sorry, Philadelphia), the stars are seemingly ready to go. The standings were as tight as ever. Entering the final week, there was a five-way tie in the Western Conference standings. Clippers vs. Warriors was the final game of the regular season, and it sent Los Angeles to the playoffs and Golden State to the play-in.
While a few obvious favorites stand out, the playoff field is, generally, pretty open. You could talk yourself into eight or nine legitimate contenders. The Thunder (who are the championship favorites with +180 odds at FanDuel) and Cavaliers were the two best teams all season long, but the Celtics enter the postseason as the reigning champs.
In the coming weeks, the field will be whittled down to the best of the best. We'll be with you every step of the way. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Knicks vs. Pistons, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 1: Celtics vs. Magic, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 2: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics vs. Magic, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 2: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV channel TBD
Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV channel TBD
Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV channel TBD
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD
Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, April 29
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Wednesday, April 30
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. TBD, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
Thursday, May 1
*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 2
*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD
Saturday, May 3
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 4
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD