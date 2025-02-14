Up-and-coming standouts from the NBA and the world will be featured on Friday night as part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities in San Francisco. The 2025 Rising Stars Challenge annual showcase will take place at Chase Center, featuring four teams and highlighting the NBA's top rookies, sophomores and G League standouts. Amen Thompson (Rockets), Stephon Castle (Spurs), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat) and Bub Carrington (Wizards) are among those scheduled to participate. The event's four honorary coaches will be Tim Hardaway Sr., Mitch Richmond, Chris Mullin and Jeremy Lin, with three games on the schedule.

2025 Rising Stars Challenge format

This is the fourth consecutive year in which the Rising Stars event will center on a three-game tournament among four teams with seven players on each squad. NBA G League players will join with rookies and sophomores, and all three of the tournament games will be played to a Final Target Score, rather than over a specific period of time.

The first two games will be played to 40, with the final played to 25 to determine the event's champion. The first matchup at 9 p.m. ET is Team Chris Mullin (-2.5) vs. Team Tim Hardaway, followed by Team Jeremy Lin (+4.5) vs. Team Mitch Richmond.

Team Jeremy is filled with G League players. Despite some intrigue with Reed Sheppard of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on the squad, lack of NBA experience is a concern. Mac McClung has played in just five NBA games, J.D. Davison 25 games, Bryce McGowens just over one season, Sheppard 39 games, Pat Spencer 28 games, Leonard Miller 24 games and Dink Pate zero NBA games.

The other three teams feature either NBA rookies and/or sophomores, placing Team Jeremy at an inherent disadvantage and outlining why this side is a substantial betting underdog.

2025 NBA Rising Star Challenge odds

Team Mitch Richmond +150

Team Chris Mullin +185

Team Tim Hardaway +310

Team Jeramy Lin +600

2025 NBA Rising Star Challenge rosters

Team Mitch

Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)

Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)

Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Toumani Camara (Portland Trail Blazers)

Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans)

Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards)

Julian Strawther (Denver Nuggets)

Team Chris

Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Dalton Knecht (L.A. Lakers)

Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)

Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)

Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)

Team Tim

Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors)

Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)

Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic)

Team Jeremy

JD Davison (Maine Celtics)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Bryce McGowens (Rip City Remix)

Leonard Miller (Iowa Wolves)

Dink Pate (Mexico City Capitanes)

Reed Sheppard (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

Pat Spencer (Santa Cruz Warriors)