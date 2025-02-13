The NBA announced the rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, highlighting the best rookies and sophomores across the league. The Rising Stars Challenge will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, with 28 of the league's best young talent competing in a mini-tournament. The winning team will get a chance to compete against the All-Stars on Sunday night.
Amen Thompson (Rockets), Zach Edey (Grizzlies), Zaccharie Risacher (the Hawks' No. 1 pick in 2024) and Reed Sheppard (Rockets) are among the biggest names who will be on the court on Friday. The event lost some star power since Victor Wembanyama (who's in Sunday's All-Star Game) as well as Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and Jared McCain (all of whom are injured) will not be playing.
Similar to last season, the Rising Stars Challenge will consist of four teams, with rosters drafted by honorary head coaches who have yet to be announced. Three of the teams consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team will consist of the seven G League players selected.
The four teams will then compete in a mini-tournament, which includes two semifinal matches and a championship game. The two semifinal matches will be played to 40 points, and the championship game will be played to 25 points.
The winning Rising Stars Challenge team will then be the fourth team added to the All-Star Game on Sunday night, where they will compete against one of the three All-Star squads.
Where to watch 2025 NBA Rising Stars
Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco
TV: TNT and truTV | Streaming: Max
2025 Rising Stars Challenge schedule
First round
- Game 1: Team C vs. Team T
- Game 2: Team G League vs. Team M
Championship
- Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Team T roster
Coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.
- Anthony Black, Orlando Magic*
- Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic
- Gradley Dick, Toronto Raptors
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
- Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
*Injury replacement for Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)
Team M roster
Coach: Mitch Richmond
- Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers*
- Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets**
- Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
- Bilal Couibaly, Washington Wizards
- Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans
- Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
- Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons^
*Injury replacement for Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
**Injury replacement for Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
^All-Star replacement for Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Team C roster
Coach: Chris Mullin
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns*
- Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
- Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
- Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
*Injury replacement for Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)
Team G League roster
Coach: Jeremy Lin
- JD Davidson, Maine Celtics
- Mac McClung, Osceola Magic
- Bryce McGowens, Rip City Remix
- Leonard Miller, Iowa Wolves
- Dink Pate, Mexico City Capitanes
- Reed Sheppard, Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Pat Spencer, Santa Cruz Warriors