The NBA announced the rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, highlighting the best rookies and sophomores across the league. The Rising Stars Challenge will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, with 28 of the league's best young talent competing in a mini-tournament. The winning team will get a chance to compete against the All-Stars on Sunday night.

Amen Thompson (Rockets), Zach Edey (Grizzlies), Zaccharie Risacher (the Hawks' No. 1 pick in 2024) and Reed Sheppard (Rockets) are among the biggest names who will be on the court on Friday. The event lost some star power since Victor Wembanyama (who's in Sunday's All-Star Game) as well as Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and Jared McCain (all of whom are injured) will not be playing.

Similar to last season, the Rising Stars Challenge will consist of four teams, with rosters drafted by honorary head coaches who have yet to be announced. Three of the teams consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team will consist of the seven G League players selected.

The four teams will then compete in a mini-tournament, which includes two semifinal matches and a championship game. The two semifinal matches will be played to 40 points, and the championship game will be played to 25 points.

The winning Rising Stars Challenge team will then be the fourth team added to the All-Star Game on Sunday night, where they will compete against one of the three All-Star squads.

Where to watch 2025 NBA Rising Stars

Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

TV: TNT and truTV | Streaming: Max

2025 Rising Stars Challenge schedule

First round

Game 1: Team C vs. Team T

Game 2: Team G League vs. Team M

Championship

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Team T roster

Coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.

*Injury replacement for Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Team M roster

Coach: Mitch Richmond

*Injury replacement for Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

**Injury replacement for Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

^All-Star replacement for Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Team C roster

Coach: Chris Mullin

*Injury replacement for Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)

Team G League roster

Coach: Jeremy Lin