The 2025 Kia Skills Challenge helps tip off the NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night, with four teams set to compete in a unique contest at the Chase Center (8 p.m. ET). First held in 2003, the skills challenge tests ball-handling, passing and shooting ability. The format has changed throughout the years, with this year's contest featuring four teams of two players. Chris Paul, who has competed in the Kia Skills Challenge four times during his career, is teaming up with Victor Wembanyama for Team Spurs, who are listed at +220 in the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge odds.

The other teams in the Kia Skills Challenge field include Team Cavs (Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley), Team Warriors (Draymond Green, Moses Moody) and Team Rooks (Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr). Team Cavs are the +200 favorites in the All-Star Weekend Odds, while Team Warriors are +230 and Team Rooks are +430.

2025 NBA Skills Challenge preview

The Kia Skills Challenge features a diverse lineup of veterans and emerging stars, with four teams competing in the unique event. This is the first year that the four teams will consist of two players each, so there is not much historical data to work with. Mitchell and Mobley are both established players for one of the top teams in the NBA, so it is understandable that they are the favorites.

However, every team has a chance to win this event. Paul is an experienced player who is teaming up with a generational talent, while the Warriors will be able to draw on the home crowd for some extra motivation. Risacher and Sarr do not play for the same NBA team, but they are two of the most talented rookies in the league. See who to pick here.

2025 NBA Skills Challenge participants, odds

Team Cavs +200

Team Spurs +220

Team Warriors +230

Team Rooks +430