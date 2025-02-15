The 2025 Kia Skills Challenge helps tip off the NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night, with four teams set to compete in a unique contest at the Chase Center (8 p.m. ET). First held in 2003, the skills challenge tests ball-handling, passing and shooting ability. The format has changed throughout the years, with this year's contest featuring four teams of two players. This year, it is the first of the three NBA All-Star Saturday events, followed by the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk contest. Chris Paul, who has competed in the NBA Skills Challenge four times during his career, is teaming up with Victor Wembanyama for Team Spurs, who are listed at +220 in the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge odds.

The other teams in the NBA Skills Challenge field include Team Cavs (Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley), Team Warriors (Draymond Green, Moses Moody) and Team Rooks (Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr). Team Cavs are the +200 favorites in the All-Star Weekend Odds, while Team Warriors are +230 and Team Rooks are +430.

Over the past three NBA seasons, Severance has returned $4,452 to $100 bettors. He also enters the 2025 NBA All-Star break on an 87-54 betting roll on NBA picks, returning nearly $1,700 for $100 bettors.

2025 NBA Skills Challenge predictions

Severance is backing Team Spurs, who are going off as the second favorites at +220. He acknowledges that Team Cavs might be the "best" overall team as they feature two 2025 NBA All-Stars in Mobley and Mitchell.

However, he also notes that the best players don't always win this contest, citing names such as Trey Burke, Patrick Beverley and Spencer Dinwiddie as past winners. That sets up a value opportunity on a slightly longer shot, and that's why he's backing the Spurs.

"I'm going with Team Spurs for the simple fact they have the incomparable Victor Wembanyama, who might go down as the most all-around skilled player in league history," Severance said. "His teammate is the 'Point god' and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who knows every trick in the book."

2025 NBA Skills Challenge participants, odds

Team Cavs +200

Team Spurs +220

Team Warriors +230

Team Rooks +430