2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest results, All-Star Saturday live updates for 3-point shootout and more

Welcome to All-Star Saturday Night. We've reached the midway point of 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, and we have two players going for notable three-peats tonight.

Let's take stock of what awaits us tonight at Chase Center. There are three marquee events, and they are as follows:

Skills Contest (starting at ~8:15 p.m. ET)

The Skills Contest features a four-team field: Team Warriors (Draymond Green and Moses Moody), Team Spurs (Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama), Team Cavaliers (Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) and Team Rookies (Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher). Team Cavs is the betting favorite at FanDuel with +200 odds.

3-point Shootout (starting at ~9 p.m. ET)

The 3-Point Contest features eight participants: Darius Garland, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Norman Powell, Jalen Brunson, Cam Johnson and Cade Cunningham.

Notably absent in that field? Hometown hero Stephen Curry, who will also not be participating in a separate event either following last year's hit shootout against Sabrina Ionescu. Lillard has won the previous two 3-point contests, and he can be the third player in NBA history to win the event three years in a row. Craig Hodges (1990-92) and Larry Bird (1986-88) were the first two players to accomplish the feat.

Slam Dunk Contest (starting at ~9:45 p.m. ET)

The Slam Dunk Contest will be headlined by two-time returning champion Mac McClung, who will compete against rookies Stephon Castle and Matas Buzelis and second-year pro Andre Jackson Jr. McClung, like Lillard is going for his third win in a row. A three-peat has never happened in the Dunk Contest. Nate Robinson is the only player in NBA history to win the event three times, but he did so in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis of NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Follow all the action below.