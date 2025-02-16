2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest results, highlights: Mac McClung jumps over car on way to three-peat

NBA Slam Dunk Contest history was made Saturday night in San Francisco. Mac McClung, who had four perfect 50s on four dunk attempts, won the Dunk Contest for the third consecutive year, becoming the first player in history to pull off a three-peat. McClung took down Spurs rookie Stephon Castle in the finals.

McClung, currently of the G League's Oscala Magic, started off the night by dunking over a car.

He followed it up with three more 50s.

CBS Sports will have more on the Dunk Contest results soon. Below are the other results from All-Star Saturday Night.

Skills Contest -- Team Cavs win

The Skills Contest featured a four-team field -- Team Warriors (Draymond Green and Moses Moody), Team Spurs (Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama), Team Cavaliers (Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) and Team Rookies (Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher) -- and some controversy. Yes, Skills Challenge Controversy. Paul and Wemby were disqualified for trying to game the system by not taking actual attempts on their jumpers in order to get a quicker time.

With Team Spurs out of the running, Team Cavs took down Team Warriors in the finals.

3-point Shootout -- Tyler Herro wins

The 3-Point Contest features eight participants: Darius Garland, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Norman Powell, Jalen Brunson, Cam Johnson and Cade Cunningham.

Notably absent in that field? Hometown hero Stephen Curry, who will also not be participating in a separate event either following last year's hit shootout against Sabrina Ionescu. Lillard had won the previous two 3-point contests, but he was eliminated in the first round. Herro, the Heat's lone 2025 All-Star, outshot Garland and Hield in the final round to take home the trophy.