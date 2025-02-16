Skip to Main Content

2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest results, highlights: Mac McClung jumps over car on way to three-peat

McClung had four perfect 50s as he became the first player to three-peat in the NBA Dunk Contest

NBA Slam Dunk Contest history was made Saturday night in San Francisco. Mac McClung, who had four perfect 50s on four dunk attempts, won the Dunk Contest for the third consecutive year, becoming the first player in history to pull off a three-peat. McClung took down Spurs rookie Stephon Castle in the finals.

McClung, currently of the G League's Oscala Magic, started off the night by dunking over a car.

He followed it up with three more 50s. 

CBS Sports will have more on the Dunk Contest results soon. Below are the other results from All-Star Saturday Night.

Skills Contest -- Team Cavs win

The Skills Contest featured a four-team field -- Team Warriors (Draymond Green and Moses Moody), Team Spurs (Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama), Team Cavaliers (Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) and Team Rookies (Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher) -- and some controversy. Yes, Skills Challenge Controversy. Paul and Wemby were disqualified for trying to game the system by not taking actual attempts on their jumpers in order to get a quicker time.

With Team Spurs out of the running, Team Cavs took down Team Warriors in the finals.

3-point Shootout -- Tyler Herro wins

The 3-Point Contest features eight participants: Darius Garland, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Norman Powell, Jalen Brunson, Cam Johnson and Cade Cunningham.

Notably absent in that field? Hometown hero Stephen Curry, who will also not be participating in a separate event either following last year's hit shootout against Sabrina Ionescu. Lillard had won the previous two 3-point contests, but he was eliminated in the first round. Herro, the Heat's lone 2025 All-Star, outshot Garland and Hield in the final round to take home the trophy.

Updating Live
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mac McClung completes three-peat with four straight 50s

The final dunk almost felt like a victory lap. This time, he jumped over Evan Mobley and tapped the ball off of the rim before dunking it. Unsurprisingly, he was named the dunk contest winner for the third consecutive year. All four of his dunks were scored as 50s. McClung is now the first player ever to win three consecutive dunk contests.

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 3:43 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 10:43 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mac McClung is putting on a show for the ages

Poor Stephon Castle. After showing us a genuinely innovative dunk on his third attempt, Mac McClung returned to blow him out of the water with this gem. He pulled one ball off of a hoverboard while another one waited for him on the rim. He dunked both of them. Shocker: another 50.

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 3:34 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 10:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the party, Stephon Castle!

Well, well, well. It looks like we might have some competition for Mac McClung after all! After a relatively ho-hum first two dunks, Stephon Castle opens the finals with a dunk we've never seen. He just caught the ball after it went through the net and still went through the legs. Judge Jesser was the only one not to give him a 50.

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 3:32 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 10:32 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another 50 for Mac

Stephon Castle may be joining Mac McClung in the Finals, but the night belongs to the two-time defending champion. His second dunk wasn't quite as incredible as his first, but it was still a clear 50.

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 3:27 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 10:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mac McClung jumps over a Kia!

We have our first dunk tribute of the evening, but in this case, the follow-up was actually more impressive than the original. All the way back in 2009, Blake Griffin won his Dunk Contest by jumping over the hood of a Kia. Two-time defending champion Mac McClung delivered a Griffin tribute... except he jumped over the entire car! This is one of the easiest 50s you will ever see, and a statement from the returning champion that he does not plan to hand over his crown.

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 3:13 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 10:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

We have a winner: Tyler Herro

First-time All-Star Tyler Herro is our 2025 3-Point champion. Buddy Hield, who tied the single-round record with 31 points in the first round, gave him a real run for his money despite missing his first seven shots in the final. Hield needed to make all five of his money rack shots to win, but wound up missing his fourth. That gave Herro, who scored 24 points in the final round, the win. Darius Garland's 19 rounded out the final round scores.

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 2:34 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 9:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

3-Point Contest first-round scores:

Damian Lillard's winning streak is over! The two-time defending 3-point champion has been eliminated as Buddy Hield, Darius Garland and Tyler Herro all advance to the final round of the 3-point Contest. Below are the first-round scores for all eight shooters in what was, on balance, a lackluster showing. Hield, at least, managed to tie Stephen Curry's record for the best single round in the event's history.

Buddy Hield: 31

Darius Garland: 24

Tyler Herro: 19

Damian Lillard: 18

Jalen Brunson: 18

Cade Cunningham: 16

Norm Powell: 14

Cam Johnson: 14

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 2:22 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 9:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

We know who was behind San Antonio's Skills Challenge plot

Be honest, you assumed that Chris Paul concocted San Antonio's scheme to win the Skills Challenge by intentionally missing shots, didn't you? It would certainly be in-character for a player who once successfully lobbied a referee to call a uniform violation on an opponent, after all. Paul has always been a stickler for rules, so he seems like the sort of player who could break a challenge like this. Alas, it was actually Wembanyama's idea, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright. Paul did not speak to media Saturday, but Wembanyama revealed it after the Skills Challenge. 

Sam Quinn
February 16, 2025, 2:04 AM
Feb. 15, 2025, 9:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cavs win Skills Challenge

After the controversy surrounding Team Spurs' disqualification, Team Cavs -- comprised of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley -- went on to beat the hometown Team Warriors to take home the Skills Challenge championship.

Just another win for the Cavs, who comfortably lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 44-10.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Spurs disqualified for cheating

Team Spurs, comprised of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, was disqualified from Saturday night's Skills Challenge for failing to make a "valid attempt" on their jump shots. Rather than shooting their 3-pointers and free throws, Wembanyama and Paul simply threw the balls off the rack in an effort to save time.

Afterward, it was announced that an actual attempt is required from each spot, leading to their disqualification. Skills Challenge controversy!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Skills Competition starting soon

We're just a few minutes away from the first event of the night. The Skills Challenge, featuring notable names like Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and Draymond Green, is up first.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Why isn't there Steph vs. Sabrina tonight?

The Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout last year on All-Star Saturday in Indy was the highlight of All-Star Weekend for many fans. With the Warriors hosting festivities this year, a rematch seemed like a no-brainer. However, the NBA earlier this week announced it would not be happening. Here's why:

NBA explains why Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout won't happen at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend
Jack Maloney
NBA explains why Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout won't happen at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend
 
Pinned
Link copied

Will we see a three-peat tonight?

The Philadelphia Eagles prevented one three-peat six days ago, dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs in a dominant Super Bowl LIX victory. But the sports world didn't have to wait long for its next, if much-less-heralded three-peat opportunity. Both Damian Lillard (3-point Shootout) and Mac McClung (Dunk Contest) are trying to win their respective events for the third year in a row. 

Lillard would join Craig Hodges (1990-92) and Larry Bird (1986-88) as 3-point three-peaters. A three-peat in the Dunk Contest has never been done. Will we see history on Saturday?

mac-mcclung-nba-dunk-getty-images.jpg
Getty Images
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Brad Botkin's Midseason Awards: Coach Of The Year

  • Image thumbnail
    3:46

    Brad Botkin's Midseason Awards: MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Brad Botkin's Midseason Awards: Rookie Of The Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    NBA All-Star Weekend Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Highlights: 2025 NBA Rising Stars Tournament (2/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    2025 Basketball HOF Finalists Announced

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Thoughts On New NBA All-Star Format

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Midseason Team Grades: A+ At The Break

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Shaq's OG's vs Candace's Rising Stars

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Midseason Team Grades: Failing At The Break

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Highlights: Clippers at Jazz (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Highlights: Kings at Pelicans (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Highlights: Thunder at Timberwolves (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Highlights: Warriors at Rockets (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Highlights: Spurs at Pelicans (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Highlights: Heat at Mavericks (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Mavericks' Daniel Gafford (Knee) Out At Least 6 Weeks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    NBA Wagers: Heat at Mavericks

See All NBA Videos