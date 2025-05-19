After a grueling seven-game series win, the top-seeded Oklahoma Thunder take on the well-rested sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. Oklahoma City defeated Denver 4-3 in the semifinals, while Minnesota won four of five against Golden State. The Timberwolves (49-33), who are in the Western finals for the second year in a row, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time. The Thunder (68-14), who are in the conference finals for the first time since 2015-2016, last reached the NBA Finals in 2011-2012, when they lost in five games to the Miami Heat.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The teams split four meetings during the regular season. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread Oklahoma City -7.5 at DraftKings Timberwolves vs. Thunder over/under 215.5 points Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line Oklahoma City -305, Minnesota +245

Helping power the Oklahoma City offense is MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In 11 post season starts, the point guard is averaging 29 points, 6.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.6 minutes. In Sunday's Game 7 win over the Nuggets, he poured in 35 points, while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals. In a 119-107 loss at Denver on Thursday in Game 6, he scored 32 points, dished out six assists and grabbed three rebounds.

Forward Jalen Williams is also a solid option on offense for the Thunder. In the decisive Game 7 win over Denver, he scored 24 points, while adding seven assists and grabbing five rebounds. He had 32 points, five assists and three rebounds in a 113-104 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 on May 9. In 11 playoff starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35 minutes.

Minnesota is led by shooting guard Anthony Edwards. In 10 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 26.5 points, eight rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 39.9 minutes. In Wednesday's Game 5 close-out win over the Golden State Warriors, he registered a double-double with 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and three blocks in 41 minutes. In a 117-110 Game 4 win over the Warriors, he poured in 30 points, while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Power forward Julius Randle is coming off a dominant series against Golden State. In Game 5 of the series, he scored 29 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes. In Game 3, he registered a triple-double with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 102-97 win. In 10 playoff starts, he is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 37.6 minutes.

