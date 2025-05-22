The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Western Conference final on Thursday. Oklahoma City cruised to a 114-88 win in the opener on Tuesday. The Timberwolves (49-33), who lost in five games to the Dallas Mavericks in last year's conference finals, are looking for their first NBA title. The Thunder (68-14), who have not reached the NBA Finals since 2011-2012, last won an NBA championship in 1978-1979, when the team was based in Seattle.

Why the Thunder can cover

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a near double-double in the series opener, scoring 31 points, while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. In 12 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 29.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36.8 minutes. He poured in 35 points, while dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds and making three steals in a 125-93 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of that series on Sunday.

Also helping power Oklahoma City is forward Jalen Williams. He opened the conference finals with a 19-point, eight-rebound, five-steal and five-assist performance on Tuesday. He had 24 points, while adding seven assists and five boards in the Game 7 win over the Nuggets. In 12 playoff starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota will look to even the series behind shooting guard Anthony Edwards. In the Game 1 loss, Edwards registered a near double-double with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block. He had 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal in a 121-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 14. In 11 postseason starts, he is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 39.6 minutes.

Power forward Julius Randle continued his playoff dominance in the series opener. In that game, he scored 28 points, while adding eight rebounds. In the Game 5 win over Golden State, he poured in 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists. In 11 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 37.5 minutes.

