The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to claw their way back into the series when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of their best-of-seven 2025 NBA Western Conference final on Saturday. Oklahoma City is coming off a 118-103 win on Thursday. The Thunder (68-14), the top seed in the West, are looking to earn a spot in the NBA finals for the first time since 2011-2012. The Timberwolves (49-33), the sixth seed in the conference, have yet to reach the NBA finals.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The teams split four regular-season meetings this year. The Thunder are 2.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218. OKC is priced at -149 on the money line (risk $149 to win $100), with Minnesota listed at +125 (risk $100 to win $125).



Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread Oklahoma City -2.5 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under 218 points Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line Oklahoma City -149, Minnesota +125 Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Timberwolves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant in the series so far. In Thursday's Game 2 victory, he poured in 38 points, while adding eight assists, three rebounds and three steals. He had a near double-double in Game 1, scoring 31 points, while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. In 13 postseason starts, he is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 37.1 minutes.

Forward Jalen Williams is another offensive option for OKC. He registered a double-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on Thursday. In the series opener, he scored 19 points, while adding eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. In 13 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.2 minutes.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards helps power Minnesota. In 12 postseason starts, he is averaging a near double-double with 26.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.7 minutes. He is coming off a 32-point, nine-rebound and six-assist performance in Game 2. He scored 18 points, while grabbing nine boards and dishing out three assists in the 114-88 loss in Game 1.

Power forward Julius Randle is one of four Timberwolves averaging double-digit scoring this postseason. In 12 starts, he is averaging 22.8 points, six rebounds and 5.4 assists in 37 minutes. In Game 1, he poured in 28 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. In the decisive Game 5 win over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, he had a dominant performance with 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

How to make Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks

