The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to draw even with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their best-of-seven 2025 NBA Western Conference finals series on Monday. Minnesota walloped Oklahoma City 143-101 on Saturday. The Thunder (68-14), who are looking to earn a spot in the NBA finals for the first time since 2011-2012, are 10-4 in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Timberwolves (49-33), who have yet to reach the NBA finals, are 9-4 in the playoffs in 2025.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The teams split four regular-season meetings this year. The Thunder are 3-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.

Now, Severance has analyzed Thunder vs. Timberwolves and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread Oklahoma City -3 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under 219 points Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line Oklahoma City -151, Minnesota +127 Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Timberwolves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

After an off night on Saturday, Oklahoma City looks to get back on track, led by point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP. He was dominant in the first two games of the series. In Thursday's Game 2 victory, he scored 38 points, dished out eight assists, hauled down three rebounds and added three steals. He had a near double-double in the series opener, scoring 31 points, while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Forward Jalen Williams is another key component to the Thunder's offense. In Game 2 of the series, he recorded a double-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. In Game 1, he poured in 19 points, while grabbing eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. In 14 postseason starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.4 minutes.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards continues to dominate. In 13 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging a near double-double with 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.8 minutes. In Saturday's monster performance, he scored 30 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out six assists and had two steals in 30 minutes of play. He scored 32 points and added nine rebounds, six assists and one block in Game 2.

Power forward Julius Randle is one of seven Timberwolves averaging at least 7.8 points per game this postseason. In 13 starts, he is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36.5 minutes. He poured in 24 points with four rebounds and three assists in Game 3. In Game 1, he scored 28 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Now, Severance has locked in another confident against-the-spread pick for Timberwolves vs. Thunder. He is leaning Under on the total.

