The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to close out their best-of-seven series with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they meet in Game 5 of their 2025 NBA Western Conference finals series on Wednesday. Oklahoma City grabbed a 3-1 series lead with a 128-126 win on Monday. The Timberwolves (49-33), who are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time, are 4-3 on the road this postseason. The Thunder (68-14), who are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011-2012, are 7-1 on their home court during the playoffs.

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a near triple-double in the Game 4 win at Minnesota. In that game, he poured in 40 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. He had 38 points, eight assists, three steals and three rebounds in a 118-103 win in Game 2. In 15 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 29.5 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.7 minutes.

Also helping power Oklahoma City is forward Jalen Williams. In 15 playoff starts, he is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.7 minutes. He scored a postseason-high 34 points with five assists, three rebounds and three steals in the Game 4 triumph. He registered a double-double in the Game 2 win, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards will try to keep Minnesota's season alive. In 14 playoff starts, he is averaging 25.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 39 minutes. He has three near double-doubles in the series, including two 30-point efforts. In the Game 3 win, Edwards finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. He had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the 118-103 loss in Game 2.

Power forward Julius Randle is one of seven Timberwolves players, who are averaging 8.3 points or better this postseason. In 14 playoff starts, Randle is averaging 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.9 minutes. He scored 24 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists in Game 3. In the series opener, he poured in 28 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

