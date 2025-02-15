The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend takes place in the Bay Arena, as the festivities will unfold at Chase Center. The 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest continues to be one of the most exciting events even with few superstars participating. This year's four-man field features the reigning champion Mac McClung, and rookies Matas Buzelis and Stephon Castle. Second-year player Andre Jackson Jr. also joins the competition. Saturday events begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the dunk contest is the finale of the evening.

McClung is the clear-cut favorite in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest odds at -190 (risk $190 to win $100). Jackson Jr. is next on the odds board at +550, while Buzelis (+600) and Castle (+600) are the longshots. Before making any 2025 Slam Dunk contest picks or All-Star weekend predictions, you need to see the picks and best bets from SportsLine's NBA expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. Over the past three NBA seasons, he has returned $4,452 to $100 bettors. He is an amazing 87-54 in his last 141 NBA picks, earning profits of $1,697 for $100 players. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now he has analyzed the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest from all angles and locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Severance's NBA Slam Dunk contest best bets.

Top NBA Slam Dunk contest picks, predictions

One surprise: Severance is fading McClung despite his commanding victory last year and his status as the clear betting favorite this year. He notes that the judges may have some voter fatigue with him in the contest again and he isn't currently on an NBA roster as he's currently playing for the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League.

The other participants have far more tempting odds, and McClung will also have to dig deep into the bag of tricks to show the world something new after winning the dunk contest two years in a row.

Jackson Jr., Buzelis, and Castle all are seeking to put their names on the map in this contest. Jackson Jr. and Castle have both shown plenty of bounce in their opportunities during the regular season. You can see who to back here.

How to make 2025 Slam Dunk contest picks

Severance's Slam Dunk contest winner is longshot "who has had a few spectacular slams this year in limited action." You can find out who it is at SportsLine, and see the rest of Severance's NBA Slam Dunk contest analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Slam Dunk contest, and which longshot could shock the field? Visit SportsLine now to see Severance's picks for the Slam Dunk contest 2025, all from the expert who is up more than $4,400 on his NBA picks over the past three seasons, and find out.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds, top contenders

See full NBA Slam Dunk contest picks here.



Mac McClung -190

Andre Jackson Jr. +550

Matas Buzelis +600

Stephon Castle +600