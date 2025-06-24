Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% Flagg is the clear No. 1 prospect in the class and the no-brainer No. 1 pick. He is the second-highest-graded player in my database since 2017 behind only Victor Wembanyama.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% The fit for Harper in San Antonio next to De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle on paper isn't completely seamless but the debate about it, ultimately, is meaningless. Harper is the No. 2 prospect in the class by a wide margin for me, and with a potential All-Star ceiling I suspect San Antonio prioritizes talent over fit as any smart organization would do in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 3 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Philly is the wild card of draft night with the possibility of it moving back from No. 3, dealing the pick or taking any number of prospects ranging from Edgecombe to Ace Bailey or Tre Johnson. Sticking to pick feels the prudent and most likely option, and Edgecombe -- a two-way guard with tremendous athleticism -- is a perfect blend of talent and fit for No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel is the best shooter in the draft class and his fit in Charlotte next to Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball is impossible to ignore. The Hornets feel like a sneaky contender to move up to grab Edgecombe, who has elevated in NBA circles as the potential No. 3 pick. But if they don't, Knueppel or Johnson could be killer consolation prizes.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson led freshmen in Division I last season in scoring and made more 3-pointers than any player in his class to boot. He's a bucket-getter who has opened eyes not just with his versatility as a scorer, but with his rounded skill set as a playmaker, too. He's in play as high as No. 3 and No. 5 feels like his floor.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Bailey's curious handling of the pre-draft process -- including canceling on a workout with the 76ers last week days before it was slated to take place -- has potentially cost him millions and imperiled his position as a top-five pick. But his combination of size, scoring and youth at this point feels tough to pass on. Washington could welcome him into a position where he walks in as a rookie averaging 18+ points per game.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Fears is arguably the biggest boom-or-bust proposition in this draft with flashes of stardom in his one season at Oklahoma mixed in with some worrying red flags that admittedly are tough to overlook. He'll need to develop his shot to be a threat at the next level and excise the errant passes that were too frequently a feature of his game.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Brooklyn, for now, is armed with FIVE first-round picks and may be more willing than most in this draft to bet on a prospect like Maluach, who is a raw talent having picked up basketball as a teenager. He's a 7-foot-2 big with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and capable of wrecking things on the defensive end.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 APG 1.1 3P% 29.4% Essengue is a big riser over the last month and someone who could sneak into the top 10 on draft night. Teams are enamored by the combination of his 6-foot-10 frame and traits as an athletic marvel who can develop into a swiss-army knife defensive stopper.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 10 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant was merely a bit player in his one season at Arizona but his big frame and promise as a two-way wing who can defend and shoot make him a potential lottery pick in this year's class. He could add a 3-and-D dimension to a Phoenix team now set to move forward with Devin Booker and Jalen Green as its top two options.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Portland shook up its backcourt in a big way this week in dealing Anfernee Simons to Boston in return for Jrue Holiday. Demin could give the team a big point to develop for the long-term to help learn under Holiday.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen's the best big man passer in the class with the skill to be a playmaking hub from his position. This feels like a good landing spot for him in Chicago as they add to their frontcourt for the starting center of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% This would be a further fall than expected for Jakucionis but it's increasingly hard to find a robust market for true point guards who have glaring flaws. Jakucionis is a tremendous playmaker but he was turnover-prone at Illinois and shot just 31.8% on 3s.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 4.9 RPG 4.1 BPG 1.5 San Antonio adds a Frenchman to its ranks to complement another Frenchman already within its ranks, giving Victor Wembanyama a dynamic big to play and grow around long-term. Beringer is the best shot-blocker in the class and someone whose skill set would fit hand-in-glove as a lob threat next to Dylan Harper, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% A late-riser whose steam over the last month has pushed him firmly into the lottery conversation, Coward and his versatility as a multipositional wing with athleticism and scoring fits the archetype that'd make perfect sense for a championship roster in OKC.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 16 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% This is lower than I expect Murray-Boyles to go on draft night but he is a tough one to peg given his profile as a shorter power forward who has clear limitations as a shooter. He's a throwback player who can win with efficiency in the paint and add physicality on defense.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Minnesota has very few holes on its roster but Julius Randle and Naz Reid have upcoming player options on which to decide, so the front office may be wise to consider stacking frontcourt talent either as insurance or for future investments. Wolf is a 6-foot-11 big who has skills of a point guard with his passing and playmaking. Unique prospect who can add value on both ends of the floor.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% Washington's second pick in the top-20 of the draft nets it another former five-star from last year's class in McNeeley to add next to Ace Bailey in this mock. McNeeley is a competitive wing who can fit in any system and has long-term shooting potential.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% The son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, Jase, is a silky smooth scorer who can play on and off the ball and would give Brooklyn positional flexibility next to Egor Demin in this mock.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Few teams have as much up-close exposure to Clayton Jr., a Florida native who played at Florida the last two seasons and led the team to the national title this spring. He's a dynamic shot-maker who can add versatility scoring on dribble jumpers and could elevate Miami's backcourt.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.6 RPG 1.7 APG 5.1 3P% 30.4% A Tre Johnson + Nolan Traore haul would overhaul Utah's backcourt and serve as a foundation piece for its new decision-makers. Traore is a prodigious talent from France who has come on strong in the LNB Pro A down the stretch of the season.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 BPG 1.0 3P% 29.2% Atlanta's been in a near-constant state of searching for bigs in the Trae Young era. Here, I have them taking Asa Newell, who played his one and only college season some 73 miles from Atlanta in Athens for the University of Georgia.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 23 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 BPG 2.0 Sorber is an unexpected one-and-done from Georgetown who at No. 23 might be one of the best values in this mock. He dominated the glass in college and measured just over 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the Combine.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 24 Yanic Konan Niederhauser C Penn State • Jr • 6'11" / 243 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.9 RPG 6.3 APG 0.8 BPG 2.3 OKC has two first round picks in this draft and an imminent roster crunch that may prompt it to consider moving off one or both selections. Given that I have a projected mock trade with Utah moving in to this slot to secure big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser from Penn State who has enjoyed a strong pre-draft process and profiles as a promising big with starting upside.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Orlando may look elsewhere positionally after trading for Desmond Bane but adding a player like Clifford who could help contribute early in his NBA career would make sense for the Magic in a wide-open East. He's a five-year college player who improved each season and developed into a star at Colorado State.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.6 3P% 30.4% A French prospect putting together a strong season with Le Mans, Penda checks several boxes as a long forward who can score inside and out and match up well physically defending multiple positions. He could give Brooklyn some long-term flexibility as it enters the next phase of its rebuild.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% Powell at No. 27 is just the best player available in this mock. The former five-star recruit is a 3-and-D wing with room to grow into more.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 5.2 RPG 1.7 APG 0.9 3P% 27.1% Gonzalez has flashed real skill and feel for a deep Real Madrid this season at just 19 years old. His athleticism and high-motor pops on tape and his development arc may be a worthwhile investment in this range.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley has a lot of fans in NBA circles with his big frame and scoring instincts. He's a young prospect after reclassifying to move up a level and needs to add strength but showed flashes of what NBA teams covet in scoring wings in his one season at Illinois.