One of the annual highlights of NBA All-Star Weekend features the league's best marksmen competing from beyond the arc, and the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday. The NBA 3-Point Contest field features two past winners in Devin Booker and two-time champion Damian Lillard, as well as All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray and Norman Powell. Veteran Bobby Portis and rookie Kon Knueppel round out the field. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles during NBA All-Star Saturday Night, which has a start time of 5 p.m. ET.

Knueppel (+250) and Lillard (+430) are the top-two favorites to win, per the latest 2026 3-Point Contest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, with Booker at +600. Murray is +600, followed by Mitchell (+650) and Tyrese Maxey (+750). There's potentially value at the bottom of the odds board in Powell (+1100), a former LA Clipper who is familiar with the Intuit Dome rims, and in Portis (+1600) who leads the field in 3-point percentage.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, and his work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner's expertise has been on full display lately as he enters the All-Star break on a 40-17 run on NBA picks (+2014). He is coming off a dominant 2024-25 NBA season, finishing 239-178-2 and returning $3,209 to $100 bettors.

Top 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

Barner is fading Damian Lillard (+430), despite him being one of the favorites and a two-time winner of this event (2023, 2024). Lillard has not played this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, which poses two issues. One is that his movement around the ball racks may be a bit limited compared to his prior contest appearances. Another is that he will likely lack rhythm having not played a competitive game in nearly 10 months.

While Lillard has played just one game at the Intuit Dome, which came last season, it's worth noting his 3-point shooting in that contest. He went 1 for 9 from beyond the arc for an 11.1% rate. Among his 50 games last season with at least 7 attempts from downtown, that 1 for 9 performance was his worst all year. Thus, Barner doesn't see Lillard joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only three-time winners of the NBA 3-Point Contest. See more predictions at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest picks

2026 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, field

3-Point Contest odds (via FanDuel)

Kon Knueppel +250

Damian Lillard +430

Devin Booker +600

Jamal Murray +600

Donovan Mitchell +650

Tyrese Maxey +750

Norman Powell +1100

Bobby Portis +1600