The United States' best NBA players will take on challengers from around the world at next year's All-Star Game. NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed loose plans for a USA vs. the World game in 2026.

Silver's announcement sounds promising after the poor reception to the tournament structure applied to this year's All-Star Game. A USA against the World is a timely shift as the NBA struggles to settle on a consistent structure. Silver's decision to pivot to a format with a global identity appropriately accommodates their partners' broadcast plans for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"The very day we're on, the lead-in will be Winter Olympic events," Silver told Breakfast Ball on Wednesday. "And then, coming out of the All-Star Game, which will now be in the afternoon instead of the evening, there will be more Olympic events."

Silver is taking notes from the NHL, which temporarily replaced its All-Star Game this year with the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL's new format featured Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. competing in a round-robin tournament over eight days. Silver did not identify which components of the 4 Nations Face-Off he sought to incorporate, but it seems the focus on national identity is paramount.

"What better time to feature some form of USA against the World? I'm not exactly sure what the format will be yet," Silver said. "I paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did, which was a huge success."

Next year's All-Star Game takes place on Feb. 16 at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome. The Winter Games are scheduled between Feb. 6 and Feb. 22 in Italy.