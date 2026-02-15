Skip to Main Content
2026 NBA All-Star Game live updates: Results, scores, highlights of new USA vs. World format

It's the USA vs. the World ... vs. USA as the NBA gives a new All-Star Game format a go in Los Angeles

It's USA vs. the World ... vs. USA on Sunday in Los Angeles as the 2026 NBA All-Star Game features a new three-team format. Twenty-five players have been split among three different teams (check out the full All-Star rosters here) for a mini tournament among the game's best players as the ASG closes out All-Star Weekend in L.A.

Team World is led by Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama. Team World entered the competition as the favorites to win, and Wembanyama had, by far, the best MVP odds coming into the game (+270 at DraftKings). 

The American All-Stars have been split into two teams. The USA Stars team features younger All-Stars like Cade Cunningham of the Pistons and Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers. Veteran All-Stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are on the USA Stripes team. Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo will all miss the game due to injury.

NBA All-Star Game format, schedule

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game consists of four 12-minute games between the three teams. All teams will face each other in round-robin-style action in the first three games before the top two teams square off for the championship in the final game.

  • Game 1: USA Stars 37, World 35 (OT)
  • Game 2: USA Stripes vs. USA Stripes, 6 p.m. ET
  • Game 3: USA Stripes vs. Team World, ~6:45 p.m. ET
  • Game 4: Championship game, ~7:20 p.m. ET

CBS Sports will have live updates from the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Follow along below for highlights, analysis and more:

Team Stars beat Team World in overtime

FINAL: USA Stars 37, Team World 35 (OT)

If you didn't, there would be overtime in the NBA All-Star Game ... you would be mistaken. After Anthony Edwards hit a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game at 32 in the final minute. The team that scored five points first won the game. USA Stars won 37-35 after Scottie Barnes knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer. Edwards scored 13 points for USA Stars, while Victor Wembanyama scored 14 for Team World.

USA Stars vs. USA Stripes is up next.

Standings

  • 1. USA Stars 1-0 ... PD: +3
  • 2. Team World 0-1 ... PD: -3
  • 3. Team Stripes 0-0 ... PD: 0
LeBron and Kawhi getting buckets for Team Stripes

 
USA Stars making it interesting...

 
Close game

Team World leads USA Stars 23-17 with 5 minutes left. Anthony Edwards has eight points for USA Stars.

 
Hot start for Wemby, Anthony Edwards

 
We are underway

We are officially underway from Los Angeles. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama begins the NBA All-Star Game with five quick points.

 
Explaining new NBA All-Star Game format

Confused about the new format? Let us walk you through it...

  • The 25 All-Stars will be divided into three teams (Team World has nine players). There will be two U.S. teams (USA Stars and USA Stripes) and one World team. Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff will coach USA Stars, while San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson will lead USA Stripes. Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković will coach Team World.
  • There will be a round-robin tournament of four, 12-minute games. USA Stars and Team World will face off in Game 1. The winner of that game will play USA Stripes in Game 2. The losing team of Game 1 will then play USA Stripes in Game 3. Following the three games, the two teams with the best record will face off in Game 4 with the chance to be crowned champions of All-Star Weekend.
  • If all three teams have a 1-1 record after the first three games, the point differential from the round-robin games will be used to determine the two teams that advance to the championship game.
  • The All-Star Game has a $1.8 million prize pool. Each player on the championship-winning team gets $125,000. Players on the second-place team get $50,000, while players on the third-place team get $25,000.
