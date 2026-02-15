2026 NBA All-Star Game live updates: Results, scores, highlights of new USA vs. World format

It's USA vs. the World ... vs. USA on Sunday in Los Angeles as the 2026 NBA All-Star Game features a new three-team format. Twenty-five players have been split among three different teams (check out the full All-Star rosters here) for a mini tournament among the game's best players as the ASG closes out All-Star Weekend in L.A.

Team World is led by Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama. Team World entered the competition as the favorites to win, and Wembanyama had, by far, the best MVP odds coming into the game (+270 at DraftKings).

The American All-Stars have been split into two teams. The USA Stars team features younger All-Stars like Cade Cunningham of the Pistons and Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers. Veteran All-Stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are on the USA Stripes team. Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo will all miss the game due to injury.

NBA All-Star Game format, schedule

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game consists of four 12-minute games between the three teams. All teams will face each other in round-robin-style action in the first three games before the top two teams square off for the championship in the final game.

Game 1: USA Stars 37, World 35 (OT)

Game 2: USA Stripes vs. USA Stripes, 6 p.m. ET

Game 3: USA Stripes vs. Team World, ~6:45 p.m. ET

Game 4: Championship game, ~7:20 p.m. ET

CBS Sports will have live updates from the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Follow along below for highlights, analysis and more: