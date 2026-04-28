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The anticipation for this year's NBA Draft has been building for months, if not years, because of the talent at the very top and with the college season now behind us and the combine just two weeks away, the big names like Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, and Wilson will continue to battle for the very top spots.

Now though, this year's draft is also making history for other reasons, and that's the number of players who have opted to return to college to take advantage of a robust NIL market. Only 71 underclassmen declared for the draft this year, the fewest since 2003. Among the players returning to college without even testing the waters are one projected lottery pick, four projected first-rounders, 6 who were previously ranked in the top 40, and a total of 13 who were previously ranked inside the top-60, that is that projected to be drafted.

It's not just that they're going back to college, but that they are doing so without even exploring the draft process that is unprecedented in recent draft history. Even those 71 who have declared now have until May 27th to withdraw and return to college, which many of them inevitably will. In other words, the depth of this draft has taken a hit, and another one is on the horizon.

The silver lining is that there are opportunities we weren't previously anticipating, both for prospects to play their way into the late first-round and earn a guaranteed contract, or to hear their name called on draft night at all.

2026 NBA Draft: 71 early entrants, fewest underclassmen since 2003, to test waters
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Draft: 71 early entrants, fewest underclassmen since 2003, to test waters

The updated big board below reflects the players that are currently eligible, but this is the time of year when things can change quickly with the combine, team workouts, medical testing, and interviews all right around the corner. 

2026 NBA Draft Big Board

Check out the entire prospect rankings here

1AJ DybantsaBYUSF6-9Fr
2Darryn PetersonKansasPG6-6Fr
3Cameron BoozerDukePF6-9Fr
4Caleb WilsonNorth CarolinaPF6-10Fr
5Darius AcuffArkansasPG6-3Fr
6Kingston FlemingsHoustonPG6-4Fr
7Keaton WaglerIllinoisPG6-6Fr
8Mikel BrownLouisvillePG6-4Fr
9Nate AmentTennesseePF6-10Fr
10Brayden BurriesArizonaSG6-4Fr
11Koa PeatArizonaPF6-8Fr
12Yaxel LendeborgMichiganPF6-9Gr
13Jayden QuaintanceKentuckyC6-10So
14Aday MaraMichiganC7-3Jr
15Labaron PhilonAlabamaPG6-3So
16Karim LopezMexicoSF6-8Int
17Hannes SteinbachWashingtonPF6-11Fr
18Chris CenacHoustonPF6-11Fr
19Bennett StirtzIowaPG6-4Sr
20Cameron CarrBaylorSG6-5RS-So
21Morez JohnsonMichiganC6-9So
22Christian AndersonTexas TechPG6-1So
23Henri VeesaarNorth CarolinaC7-0Jr
24Isaiah EvansDukeSG6-6So
25Flory BidungaKansasC6-9So
26Amari AllenAlabamaSF6-8Fr
27Dailyn SwainTexasSF6-8Jr
28Rueben ChinyeluFloridaC6-10Jr
29Ebuka OkorieStanfordPG6-2Fr
30Allen GravesSanta ClaraPF6-9Fr
31Juke HarrisWake ForestSF6-7So
32Tarris ReedConnecticutC6-10Sr
33Tounde YessoufouBaylorSF6-5Fr
34Tyler TannerVanderbiltPG6-0So
35Alex KarabanConnecticutPF6-8Sr
36Meleek ThomasArkansasSG6-4Fr
37Joshua JeffersonIowa StatePF6-9Sr
38Ryan ConwellLouisvilleSG6-4Sr
39Milan MomcilovicIowa StateSF6-8Jr
40Braden SmithPurduePG6-0Sr
41Zuby EjioforSt. John'sC6-9Sr
42Trevon BrazileArkansasPF6-10Sr
43Billy RichmondArkansasSF6-6So
44Otega OwehKentuckySG6-4Sr
45Jaden BradleyArizonaPG6-3Sr
46Richie SaundersBYUSG6-5Sr
47Emanuel SharpHoustonSG6-3Sr
48Malachi MorenoKentuckyC7-0Fr
49Bruce ThorntonOhio StatePG6-1Sr
50Milos UzanHoustonPG6-4Sr
51Sergio De Larrea  SpainSG6-7Int
52Baba MillerCincinnatiPF6-11Sr
53Tyler BilodeauUCLAPF6-9Sr
54John BlackwellWisconsinSG6-4Jr
55Ja'Kobi GillespieTennesseePG6-1Sr
56Nate BittleOregonC7-0RS-Sr
57Ugonna OnyensoVirginiaC6-11Sr
58Kylan BoswellIllinoisPG6-2Sr
59Luigi SuigoItalyC7-4Int
60Andrej StojakovicIllinoisSG6-7Jr
61Quadir CopelandNC StatePG6-6Sr
62Matthew AbleNC StateSF6-5FR
63Tamin LipseyIowa StatePG6-1Sr
64Malik ReneauMiamiPF6-9Sr
65Keyshawn HallAuburnSF6-7Sr
66Jeremy FearsMichigan StatePG6-2RS-SO
67Rafael CastroGeorge WashingtonC6-10Sr
68Jaron PierreSMUSG6-5Gr
69Felix OkparaTennesseeC6-11Sr
70Tucker DevriesIndianaSF6-7Sr
71Dillon MitchellSt. John'sPF6-7Sr
72Izaiyah NelsonSouth FloridaC6-9Sr
73Cade TysonMinnesotaSF6-7Sr
74Darrion WilliamsNC StateSF6-5Sr
75Tyler NickelVanderbiltSF6-7Sr
76Jaden HenleyGrand CanyonSF6-7Sr
77Elliot CadeauMichiganPG6-1Jr
78Nick MartinelliNorthwesternPF6-7Sr
79Lamar WilkersonIndianaSG6-6Sr
80Maliq BrownDukeC6-7Sr