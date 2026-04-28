The anticipation for this year's NBA Draft has been building for months, if not years, because of the talent at the very top and with the college season now behind us and the combine just two weeks away, the big names like Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, and Wilson will continue to battle for the very top spots.

Now though, this year's draft is also making history for other reasons, and that's the number of players who have opted to return to college to take advantage of a robust NIL market. Only 71 underclassmen declared for the draft this year, the fewest since 2003. Among the players returning to college without even testing the waters are one projected lottery pick, four projected first-rounders, 6 who were previously ranked in the top 40, and a total of 13 who were previously ranked inside the top-60, that is that projected to be drafted.

It's not just that they're going back to college, but that they are doing so without even exploring the draft process that is unprecedented in recent draft history. Even those 71 who have declared now have until May 27th to withdraw and return to college, which many of them inevitably will. In other words, the depth of this draft has taken a hit, and another one is on the horizon.

The silver lining is that there are opportunities we weren't previously anticipating, both for prospects to play their way into the late first-round and earn a guaranteed contract, or to hear their name called on draft night at all.

2026 NBA Draft: 71 early entrants, fewest underclassmen since 2003, to test waters Cameron Salerno

The updated big board below reflects the players that are currently eligible, but this is the time of year when things can change quickly with the combine, team workouts, medical testing, and interviews all right around the corner.

2026 NBA Draft Big Board

Check out the entire prospect rankings here