2026 NBA Draft: Options, odds, predictions and most likely selection for every team picking in top 10

After months of mock drafts, rumors and storylines around one of the deepest draft classes at the top in the modern era, we are approaching the finish line of the 2026 draft cycle. With the 2026 NBA Draft less than a week away, there still seem to be more questions than answers, which starts and stops with what the Washington Wizards will do with the No. 1 overall pick.

For several weeks, BYU star AJ Dybantsa has been the betting favorite to go No. 1 (-450 according to FanDuel Sportsbook) -- even ahead of last month's draft lottery. However, with how good this class is and very little separation at the top, it's not a foregone conclusion that Dybantsa will go No. 1 next week.

Last year, there was very little drama at the very top of the NBA Draft. Cooper Flagg was the presumed No. 1 overall pick from the moment he reclassified to be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. Dylan Harper was viewed as a lock to go No. 2. The drama around draft night was mostly centered around Ace Bailey, after he reportedly didn't work out for the 76ers -- the owners of the No. 3 pick. Bailey ended up going No. 5 to the Jazz despite not working out with the organization.

After Dybantsa and Peterson, the next prospects who are the favorites to be selected are Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson. Boozer is the current favorite to go No. 3 to Memphis, while Wilson has favorable odds to go to the Bulls at No. 4.

With draft night almost here, this is what the betting market is telling us about where some of the top prospects might land.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: Cameron Boozer goes to Jazz at No. 2, Clippers like Mikel Brown for fifth pick Matt Norlander

1. Washington Wizards

The current favorite: AJ Dybantsa (-450) | Big Board ranking: 1

Analysis on the potential fit: For the last several months, Dybantsa has been penciled in as the No. 1 pick in the draft. The BYU forward was the best scorer in college basketball this past season, averaging over 25 points per game. He projects as an immediate impact scorer at the next level who can get a bucket in the mid-range area or at the rim. Dybantsa is extremely bendy and mobile on his drives and can slither through a defense at will. The Wizards can't really go wrong with any of the top prospects in the class. Dybantsa, by all accounts, is the player labeled with the highest ceiling in the draft. A lot can change between now and draft night, but the combination of him being a great fit and the best player by most makes him the most likely selection for Washington. Prediction: AJ Dybantsa

Player Odds AJ Dybantsa -450 Darryn Peterson +370 Cameron Boozer +2000 Caleb Wilson +7500

2. Utah Jazz

The current favorite: Darryn Peterson (-150) | Big Board ranking: 2

Analysis on the potential fit: If Dybantsa goes No. 1 to Washington, Utah will have an interesting decision to make. And spoiler alert: It's not as clear-cut as people may think. There is a strong case for Peterson to be the pick here. Like I've said before, I believe Peterson is the best player in the class. However, my prediction is the Jazz will take Boozer at No. 2. Boozer currently has the second-best odds to be selected. The fit would be interesting because of Utah's frontcourt depth. However, if Utah thinks he's the BPA, it would make sense to make him the pick and figure out the fit later. Boozer had one of the most productive seasons in college basketball history at Duke. He fits any NBA scheme because of his basketball IQ, passing, ability to space the floor and his rebounding. Prediction: Cameron Boozer

Player Odds Darryn Peterson -150 Cameron Boozer +230 AJ Dybantsa +430 Caleb Wilson +1900

3. Memphis Grizzlies

The current favorite: Cameron Boozer (-170) | Big Board ranking: 3

Analysis on the potential fit: The Grizzlies are in a fantastic position entering draft night. If Peterson falls to No. 3, that should be the pick. If Dybantsa and Peterson go 1-2 as most people expect, then Memphis will have a decision to make between Boozer and Caleb Wilson. Both make sense for Memphis and would fit next to Zach Edey in the frontcourt. Boozer and Edey would form one of the best rebounding frontcourts in the NBA from Day 1. However, in this exercise, my prediction is Peterson. With Ja Morant seen as a potential trade candidate this offseason, Peterson would get immediately handed the keys to the offense. In high school, Peterson played primarily on the ball. However, while at Kansas, those on-ball reps didn't come often. He would get plenty of touches in Memphis as a rookie. Prediction: Darryn Peterson

Player Odds Cameron Boozer -170 Darryn Peterson +290 Caleb Wilson +550 AJ Dybantsa +1500

4. Chicago Bulls

The current favorite: Caleb Wilson (-450) | Big Board ranking: 4

Analysis on the potential fit: The Bulls have the easiest decision to make on draft night. Whoever falls out of the "Big Four" in this class will (likely) be playing for the Chicago Bulls this season. The draft is always unpredictable and full of surprises, but it would be a shock if someone other than the "Big Four" were the pick. Wilson saw his freshman season at North Carolina come to a premature end due to two separate hand injuries. Wilson is a jump-out-of-the-gym forward who has untapped potential on the offensive end of the floor. Wilson would be a true building block for the Bulls as the franchise looks to kickstart a new era. Prediction: Caleb Wilson

Player Odds Caleb Wilson -450 Cameron Boozer +550 Darius Acuff Jr. +1400 Darryn Peterson +2200 Keaton Wagler +5000

5. Los Angeles Clippers

The current favorite: Mikel Brown Jr. (+230) | Big Board ranking: 8

Analysis on the potential fit: This is where the draft starts if you're into drama. The favorite to go No. 5 currently is Brown, who entered this season as arguably the best point guard in the class. However, a back injury limited his time at Louisville and led to him being grouped with other elite point guards in the class. If the Clippers are committed to Darius Garland, Brown makes a ton of sense. He is one of the best shooters in the class (the numbers don't tell the full story) and can play off the ball next to Garland. Having Garland on the roster shouldn't necessarily influence who the pick is, but this would be an ideal landing spot for both parties. Prediction: Mikel Brown Jr.

Player Odds Mikel Brown Jr. +230 Keaton Wagler +300 Darius Acuff Jr. +410 Aday Mara +800 Brayden Burries +1100

6. Brooklyn Nets

The current favorite: Darius Acuff Jr. (+210) | Big Board ranking: 6

Analysis on the potential fit: The Nets are the wild card team in this draft range. Although many have mocked Acuff at this spot, I could see the Nets going against the consensus and taking a swing. If the Nets don't draft one of the point guards, two logical options are Ament and Aday Mara. Ament's freshman season at Tennessee was a mixed bag. He shot under 40% from the floor but showed improvement throughout the course of the season and was as good as anyone in college basketball at getting to the free-throw line. Acuff is the favorite, but my prediction is the Nets will make the first "surprising" pick in the lottery and go with Ament. Prediction: Nate Ament

Player Odds Darius Acuff Jr. +210 Mikel Brown Jr. +360 Nate Ament +470 Keaton Wagler +500 Kingston Flemings +850 Aday Mara +850

7. Sacramento Kings

The current favorite: Darius Acuff Jr. (+260) | Big Board ranking: 6

Analysis on the potential fit: One of the worst-kept secrets in the draft is Sacramento's interest in Acuff. It would be very surprising to see Acuff fall past No. 7 for that reason alone. The connections with Acuff's family and the Kings organization are well documented. Kings general manager Scott Perry coached Darius Acuff Sr. at Eastern Kentucky in the 1990s. Sacramento's biggest need heading into draft night is finding a point guard of the future. Acuff is one of the top shooters and passers in the class. The defensive concerns are real. But if you believe in the offensive talent and his ability to become serviceable on that end of the floor, it's well worth the gamble. Acuff has star potential. It wouldn't be shocking if Acuff is in the mix for NBA Rookie of the Year if he lands in Sacramento. Prediction: Darius Acuff Jr.

Player Odds Darius Acuff Jr. +260 Keaton Wagler +300 Kingston Flemings +430 Mikel Brown Jr. +500 Aday Mara +850 Brayden Burries +1100

8. Atlanta Hawks

The current favorite: Aday Mara (+320) | Big Board ranking: 11

Analysis on the potential fit: One of the biggest draft risers during the last few months has been Mara. He measured in at 7-foot-3 (barefoot) and 259.8 pounds with a 7-6 wingspan and a standing reach of 9-9 at the NBA Draft Combine, which was tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in combine history. Mara, a shot-blocking specialist, led the Big Ten with 2.6 blocks as the starting center for the national champions. Beyond that, Mara is a tremendous finisher around the rim and has elite passing skills for someone his size. Mara is someone who makes sense with the Clippers, Nets and Hawks. There is a world where you could play Mara and Onyeka Okongwu together. Prediction: Aday Mara

Player Odds Aday Mara +320 Kingston Flemings +380 Mikel Brown Jr. +550 Keaton Wagler +650 Brayden Burries +700 Darius Acuff Jr. +1000

9. Dallas Mavericks

The current favorite: Brayden Burries (+250) | Big Board ranking: 9

Analysis on the potential fit: One player who has been mocked at this spot a ton is Burries. While that could absolutely be the direction Dallas goes in, if someone like Wagler falls to 9, that could also be the pick. Cooper Flagg needs a long-term running mate, and you can make the argument that someone like Wagler fits the bill as the point guard of the future. Wagler had one of the biggest rises, going from an unsung recruit to an All-American during his lone season at Illinois. Wagler is someone who can play off the ball and next to another true point guard. If Dallas keeps Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play a game with Flagg after missing the entire 2025-26 campaign, drafting Wagler as the succession plan could be a great long-term play. Wagler is one of the best shooters in this class. Prediction: Keaton Wagler

Player Odds Brayden Burries +250 Kingston Flemings +650 Keaton Wagler +650 Mikel Brown Jr. +750 Aday Mara +750 Nate Ament +900

10. Milwaukee Bucks

The current favorite: Brayden Burries (+500) | Big Board ranking: 9

Analysis on the potential fit: It's hard to figure out the Bucks' offseason without addressing if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to get traded and where he could wind up. Milwaukee should be focusing on taking BPA in this spot, so someone like Flemings makes a ton of sense as the franchise resets with a rebuild if Antetokounmpo is traded. Flemings comes from a winning program and is one of the quickest guards in this class. Inevitably, someone from the top tier of this year's guard class is going to fall. Ament has been connected to the Bucks throughout the cycle. If he's still on the board, that's another direction the franchise can go if they're looking for a big upside swing. Prediction: Kingston Flemings

Player Odds Brayden Burries +500 Nate Ament +600 Kingston Flemings +600 Yaxel Lendeborg +750 Labaron Philon Jr, +800 Aday Mara +850