2026 NBA Draft snubs: Milos Uzan, Kylan Boswell and Nick Boyd among notable college players not selected

The dreams of 60 basketball prospects from the college ranks and around the globe were realized during the 2026 NBA Draft. The two-day event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started with the Washington Wizards selecting BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick. It ended with the Milwaukee Bucks selecting Malique Lewis at pick No. 60.

While the first round of the draft went mostly as expected, there were several surprises on Day 2. Among the notable players who weren't selected on Day 1 were Duke's Isaiah Evans, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas and North Carolina's Henri Veesaar. All three players left the college game early to declare for the NBA Draft and would've likely made more money with an NIL payday.

Veesaar slipped all the way to pick No. 52 in one of the more surprising slides of the entire draft.

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One of the most notable names not selected was Houston star Milos Uzan, who bypassed the draft last year to return to school for another season. Another name not picked was Kylan Boswell, who was an anchor on Illinois' Final Four roster this past season. He was the highest-ranked player on our CBS Sports Big Board who went undrafted.

A handful of this year's snubs have reportedly already signed two-way contracts with NBA franchises shortly after the draft ended. And many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League. Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Wednesday's second round.

Top undrafted players on Big Board

Rank Player School Position 46 Kylan Boswell Illinois PG 47 Milos Uzan Houston PG 52 Aaron Nkrumah Tennessee State SG 54 Keyshawn Hall Auburn SF 55 Nate Bittle Oregon C 57 Rafael Castro George Washington C 58 Nick Boyd Wisconsin PG 60 Quadir Copeland NC State PG 61 Tamin Lipsey Iowa State PG 62 Malik Reneau Miami PF 64 Tucker DeVries Indiana SF 65 Peter Suder Miami (Ohio) SG 66 Cade Tyson Minnesota SF 68 Jaden Henley Grand Canyon SF 70 Noam Yaacov Israel PG 71 Lamar Wilkerson Indiana SG 72 Darrion Williams NC State SF 74 Tobe Awaka Arizona PF 75 Ernest Udeh Jr. Miami C 76 Graham Ike Gonzaga C 77 Elijah Mahi Santa Clara PF 78 Seth Trimble North Carolina PG 79 Chris Bell California SF 80 Melvin Council Jr. Kansas PG

Undrafted free agents

Notable players who went undrafted but have signed with NBA teams

Player College/Team NBA Team Contract Type Source AK Okereke Vanderbilt Lakers Two-way SOURCE Tre Donaldson Miami Heat Two-way SOURCE Josh Dix Creighton Thunder Two-way SOURCE Quadir Copeland NC State Rockets Two-way SOURCE Rafael Castro George Washington Bucks Two-way SOURCE Jaylin Sellers Providence Bulls Two-way SOURCE