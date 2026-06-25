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2026 NBA Draft snubs: Milos Uzan, Kylan Boswell and Nick Boyd among notable college players not selected

There were plenty of college standouts who became undrafted free agents following the two-day 2026 NBA Draft

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The dreams of 60 basketball prospects from the college ranks and around the globe were realized during the 2026 NBA Draft. The two-day event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started with the Washington Wizards selecting BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick. It ended with the Milwaukee Bucks selecting Malique Lewis at pick No. 60.

While the first round of the draft went mostly as expected, there were several surprises on Day 2. Among the notable players who weren't selected on Day 1 were Duke's Isaiah Evans, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas and North Carolina's Henri Veesaar. All three players left the college game early to declare for the NBA Draft and would've likely made more money with an NIL payday. 

Veesaar slipped all the way to pick No. 52 in one of the more surprising slides of the entire draft.

2026 NBA Draft team grades: Report cards for all 30 teams after Round 2
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Draft team grades: Report cards for all 30 teams after Round 2

One of the most notable names not selected was Houston star Milos Uzan, who bypassed the draft last year to return to school for another season. Another name not picked was Kylan Boswell, who was an anchor on Illinois' Final Four roster this past season. He was the highest-ranked player on our CBS Sports Big Board who went undrafted.

A handful of this year's snubs have reportedly already signed two-way contracts with NBA franchises shortly after the draft ended. And many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League. Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Wednesday's second round.

Top undrafted players on Big Board

RankPlayerSchoolPosition
46Kylan BoswellIllinoisPG
47Milos UzanHoustonPG
52Aaron NkrumahTennessee StateSG
54Keyshawn HallAuburnSF
55Nate BittleOregonC
57Rafael CastroGeorge WashingtonC
58Nick BoydWisconsinPG
60Quadir CopelandNC StatePG
61Tamin LipseyIowa StatePG
62Malik ReneauMiamiPF
64Tucker DeVriesIndianaSF
65Peter SuderMiami (Ohio)SG
66Cade TysonMinnesotaSF
68Jaden HenleyGrand CanyonSF
70Noam YaacovIsraelPG
71Lamar WilkersonIndianaSG
72Darrion WilliamsNC StateSF
74Tobe AwakaArizonaPF
75Ernest Udeh Jr.MiamiC
76Graham IkeGonzagaC
77Elijah MahiSanta ClaraPF
78Seth TrimbleNorth CarolinaPG
79Chris BellCaliforniaSF
80Melvin Council Jr.KansasPG

Undrafted free agents

Notable players who went undrafted but have signed with NBA teams 

PlayerCollege/TeamNBA TeamContract TypeSource
AK OkerekeVanderbiltLakersTwo-waySOURCE
Tre DonaldsonMiamiHeatTwo-waySOURCE
Josh DixCreightonThunderTwo-waySOURCE
Quadir CopelandNC StateRocketsTwo-waySOURCE
Rafael CastroGeorge WashingtonBucksTwo-waySOURCE
Jaylin SellersProvidenceBullsTwo-waySOURCE
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