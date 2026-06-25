2026 NBA Draft snubs: Milos Uzan, Kylan Boswell and Nick Boyd among notable college players not selected

The dreams of 60 basketball prospects from the college ranks and around the globe were realized during the 2026 NBA Draft. The two-day event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started with the Washington Wizards selecting BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick. It ended with the Milwaukee Bucks selecting Malique Lewis at pick No. 60.
While the first round of the draft went mostly as expected, there were several surprises on Day 2. Among the notable players who weren't selected on Day 1 were Duke's Isaiah Evans, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas and North Carolina's Henri Veesaar. All three players left the college game early to declare for the NBA Draft and would've likely made more money with an NIL payday.
Veesaar slipped all the way to pick No. 52 in one of the more surprising slides of the entire draft.
One of the most notable names not selected was Houston star Milos Uzan, who bypassed the draft last year to return to school for another season. Another name not picked was Kylan Boswell, who was an anchor on Illinois' Final Four roster this past season. He was the highest-ranked player on our CBS Sports Big Board who went undrafted.
A handful of this year's snubs have reportedly already signed two-way contracts with NBA franchises shortly after the draft ended. And many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League. Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Wednesday's second round.
Top undrafted players on Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Position
|46
|Kylan Boswell
|Illinois
|PG
|47
|Milos Uzan
|Houston
|PG
|52
|Aaron Nkrumah
|Tennessee State
|SG
|54
|Keyshawn Hall
|Auburn
|SF
|55
|Nate Bittle
|Oregon
|C
|57
|Rafael Castro
|George Washington
|C
|58
|Nick Boyd
|Wisconsin
|PG
|60
|Quadir Copeland
|NC State
|PG
|61
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa State
|PG
|62
|Malik Reneau
|Miami
|PF
|64
|Tucker DeVries
|Indiana
|SF
|65
|Peter Suder
|Miami (Ohio)
|SG
|66
|Cade Tyson
|Minnesota
|SF
|68
|Jaden Henley
|Grand Canyon
|SF
|70
|Noam Yaacov
|Israel
|PG
|71
|Lamar Wilkerson
|Indiana
|SG
|72
|Darrion Williams
|NC State
|SF
|74
|Tobe Awaka
|Arizona
|PF
|75
|Ernest Udeh Jr.
|Miami
|C
|76
|Graham Ike
|Gonzaga
|C
|77
|Elijah Mahi
|Santa Clara
|PF
|78
|Seth Trimble
|North Carolina
|PG
|79
|Chris Bell
|California
|SF
|80
|Melvin Council Jr.
|Kansas
|PG
Undrafted free agents
Notable players who went undrafted but have signed with NBA teams
|Player
|College/Team
|NBA Team
|Contract Type
|Source
|AK Okereke
|Vanderbilt
|Lakers
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Tre Donaldson
|Miami
|Heat
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Josh Dix
|Creighton
|Thunder
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Quadir Copeland
|NC State
|Rockets
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Rafael Castro
|George Washington
|Bucks
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Jaylin Sellers
|Providence
|Bulls
|Two-way
|SOURCE