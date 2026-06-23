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2026 NBA Draft starts Tuesday: Where to watch first round, full order of picks, top prospects to know

Washington will get the party started when the Wizards make the first pick in the NBA Draft

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The 2026 NBA Draft has been lauded as one of the best classes in recent memory. And after weeks of drama, rumors and speculation, NBA fans will finally get the most pressing questions of this cycle answered when the draft begins on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

All eyes will be on the Washington Wizards when the franchise gets on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Washington will be picking first overall for the first time since 2010, when the franchise selected John Wall. BYU star AJ Dybantsa remains the favorite to go No. 1, but Kansas star Darryn Peterson should also be in the mix.

After Washington makes its pick, the Utah Jazz will be on the clock. Dybantsa (if he's there), Peterson and Cameron Boozer are the top contenders to go No. 2, while the player on the outside looking in -- likely Boozer -- will be the favorite to be the No. 3 pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. North Carolina star Caleb Wilson has been mocked throughout this draft cycle at No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: After hiring Michigan's Dusty May, Mavericks take former Wolverines star Aday Mara
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Mock Draft: After hiring Michigan's Dusty May, Mavericks take former Wolverines star Aday Mara

The Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5 is where the real fun could start. The Clippers will be able to have their pick of the elite point guard crop in this class, with Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. and Illinois Keaton Wagler expected to be in the mix. The Sacramento Kings -- the owners of the No. 7 pick -- have been heavily connected to Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. throughout the draft cycle.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2026 NBA Draft. 

CBS Sports mock drafts: Finkelstein | Cobb | Norlander | Parrish | Trotter | Salerno

How to watch 2026 NBA Draft first round

Date: Tuesday, June 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ABC and ESPN  | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: Draft TrackerCBS Sports HQ

How to watch 2026 NBA Draft second round

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ABC and ESPN  | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: Draft TrackerCBS Sports HQ

Must-read stories 

Adam Finkelstein's top 10 prospects

Top 10 players on Adam Finkelstein's Top 100 Big Board.

Rk Player School Year Pos Pos Rk HT
1 AJ Dybantsa BYUFrSF16-9
2 Darryn Peterson KansasFrPG16-5
3 Cameron Boozer DukeFrPF16-8
4 Caleb Wilson N. CarolinaFrPF26-9
5 Keaton Wagler IllinoisFrPG26-5
6 Darius Acuff Jr. ArkansasFrPG36-2
7 Kingston Flemings HoustonFrPG46-3
8 Mikel Brown Jr. LouisvilleFrPG56-4
9 Brayden Burries ArizonaFrSG16-4
10 Nate Ament TennesseeFrPF36-10

Official 2026 NBA Draft order 

First round

1Washington
2Utah
3Memphis
4Chicago
5LA Clippers (from Indiana)
6Brooklyn
7Sacramento
8Atlanta (from New Orleans)
9Dallas
10Milwaukee
11Golden State
12Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
13Miami
14Charlotte
15Chicago (from Portland)
16Memphis (from Phoenix via Orlando)
17Oklahoma City (from Philadelphia)
18Charlotte (from Orlando via Phoenix)
19Toronto
20San Antonio (from Atlanta)
21Detroit (from Minnesota)
22Philadelphia (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
23Atlanta (from Cleveland)
24New York
25Los Angeles Lakers
26Denver
27Boston
28Minnesota (from Detroit)
29Cleveland (from San Antonio via Atlanta)
30Dallas (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia)

Second round

31New York (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston)
32Memphis (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
33Brooklyn
34Sacramento
35San Antonio (from Utah via Minnesota)
36LA Clippers (from Memphis via Atlanta and Utah)
37Oklahoma City (from Dallas)
38Chicago (from New Orleans via Boston, Detroit, and Portland)
39Houston (from Chicago via Washington)
40Boston (from Milwaukee via Orlando)
41Miami (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta)
42San Antonio (from Portland via New Orleans)
43Brooklyn (from LA Clippers via Houston)
44San Antonio (from Miami via Indiana)
45Sacramento (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York)
46Orlando
47Phoenix (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City)
48Dallas (from Phoenix via Washington)
49Denver (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State)
50Toronto
51Washington (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York)
52LA Clippers (from Cleveland)
53Houston
54Golden State (from Los Angeles Lakers via Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland)
55New York
56Chicago (from Denver via Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Phoenix)
57Atlanta (from Boston)
58New Orleans (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando, and LA Clippers)
59Minnesota (from San Antonio via Indiana)
60Washington (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami)
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