2026 NBA Draft starts Tuesday: Where to watch first round, full order of picks, top prospects to know

The 2026 NBA Draft has been lauded as one of the best classes in recent memory. And after weeks of drama, rumors and speculation, NBA fans will finally get the most pressing questions of this cycle answered when the draft begins on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
All eyes will be on the Washington Wizards when the franchise gets on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Washington will be picking first overall for the first time since 2010, when the franchise selected John Wall. BYU star AJ Dybantsa remains the favorite to go No. 1, but Kansas star Darryn Peterson should also be in the mix.
After Washington makes its pick, the Utah Jazz will be on the clock. Dybantsa (if he's there), Peterson and Cameron Boozer are the top contenders to go No. 2, while the player on the outside looking in -- likely Boozer -- will be the favorite to be the No. 3 pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. North Carolina star Caleb Wilson has been mocked throughout this draft cycle at No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls.
The Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5 is where the real fun could start. The Clippers will be able to have their pick of the elite point guard crop in this class, with Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. and Illinois Keaton Wagler expected to be in the mix. The Sacramento Kings -- the owners of the No. 7 pick -- have been heavily connected to Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. throughout the draft cycle.
Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2026 NBA Draft.
CBS Sports mock drafts: Finkelstein | Cobb | Norlander | Parrish | Trotter | Salerno
How to watch 2026 NBA Draft first round
Date: Tuesday, June 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ABC and ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: Draft Tracker | CBS Sports HQ
How to watch 2026 NBA Draft second round
Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ABC and ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: Draft Tracker | CBS Sports HQ
Must-read stories
- Who would our experts take at No. 1?
- AJ Dybantsa's journey to NBA Draft could see him selected No. 1
- Who is the best lead guard in the class?
- Five teams that could trade up in the draft
- Could Dallas target a former Michigan player after hiring Dusty May?
- Inside the mind of Houston star Kingston Flemings
Adam Finkelstein's top 10 prospects
Top 10 players on Adam Finkelstein's Top 100 Big Board.
|Rk
|Player
|School
|Year
|Pos
|Pos Rk
|HT
|1
|AJ Dybantsa
|BYU
|Fr
|SF
|1
|6-9
|2
|Darryn Peterson
|Kansas
|Fr
|PG
|1
|6-5
|3
|Cameron Boozer
|Duke
|Fr
|PF
|1
|6-8
|4
|Caleb Wilson
|N. Carolina
|Fr
|PF
|2
|6-9
|5
|Keaton Wagler
|Illinois
|Fr
|PG
|2
|6-5
|6
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|Arkansas
|Fr
|PG
|3
|6-2
|7
|Kingston Flemings
|Houston
|Fr
|PG
|4
|6-3
|8
|Mikel Brown Jr.
|Louisville
|Fr
|PG
|5
|6-4
|9
|Brayden Burries
|Arizona
|Fr
|SG
|1
|6-4
|10
|Nate Ament
|Tennessee
|Fr
|PF
|3
|6-10
Official 2026 NBA Draft order
First round
|1
|Washington
|2
|Utah
|3
|Memphis
|4
|Chicago
|5
|LA Clippers (from Indiana)
|6
|Brooklyn
|7
|Sacramento
|8
|Atlanta (from New Orleans)
|9
|Dallas
|10
|Milwaukee
|11
|Golden State
|12
|Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
|13
|Miami
|14
|Charlotte
|15
|Chicago (from Portland)
|16
|Memphis (from Phoenix via Orlando)
|17
|Oklahoma City (from Philadelphia)
|18
|Charlotte (from Orlando via Phoenix)
|19
|Toronto
|20
|San Antonio (from Atlanta)
|21
|Detroit (from Minnesota)
|22
|Philadelphia (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
|23
|Atlanta (from Cleveland)
|24
|New York
|25
|Los Angeles Lakers
|26
|Denver
|27
|Boston
|28
|Minnesota (from Detroit)
|29
|Cleveland (from San Antonio via Atlanta)
|30
|Dallas (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia)
Second round
|31
|New York (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston)
|32
|Memphis (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
|33
|Brooklyn
|34
|Sacramento
|35
|San Antonio (from Utah via Minnesota)
|36
|LA Clippers (from Memphis via Atlanta and Utah)
|37
|Oklahoma City (from Dallas)
|38
|Chicago (from New Orleans via Boston, Detroit, and Portland)
|39
|Houston (from Chicago via Washington)
|40
|Boston (from Milwaukee via Orlando)
|41
|Miami (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta)
|42
|San Antonio (from Portland via New Orleans)
|43
|Brooklyn (from LA Clippers via Houston)
|44
|San Antonio (from Miami via Indiana)
|45
|Sacramento (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York)
|46
|Orlando
|47
|Phoenix (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City)
|48
|Dallas (from Phoenix via Washington)
|49
|Denver (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State)
|50
|Toronto
|51
|Washington (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York)
|52
|LA Clippers (from Cleveland)
|53
|Houston
|54
|Golden State (from Los Angeles Lakers via Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland)
|55
|New York
|56
|Chicago (from Denver via Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Phoenix)
|57
|Atlanta (from Boston)
|58
|New Orleans (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando, and LA Clippers)
|59
|Minnesota (from San Antonio via Indiana)
|60
|Washington (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami)