2026 NBA Draft continues Wednesday: Where to watch second round, full order of picks, top prospects left

The 2026 NBA Draft continues on Wednesday with exciting Day 2 action from Brooklyn. Day 1 of the two-day event saw some of the best prospects in the class come off the board, while others will have to wait an extra day to hear their name called in the NBA Draft.

The fun started at No. 1 when the Washington Wizards selected BYU star AJ Dybantsa. The early portion of the lottery went as expected, with Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and Keaton Wagler coming off the board with the first five picks. The Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets were able to secure their point guards of the future by drafting Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr., respectively.

While those players were drafted early, others such as North Carolina's Henri Veesaar, Arkansas' Meelek Thomas and Duke's Isaiah Evans weren't picked in the first round. Veesaar, Thomas and Evans will likely be off the board with the first few selections of the second round.

2026 NBA Draft Round 2 sleepers: Duke's Isaiah Evans, UNC's Henri Veesaar among best players still available Cameron Salerno

Ahead of Day 2, here's a look at the viewing information and the second draft order for the 2026 NBA Draft.

More: NBA Draft hub | Pick-by-pick grades | Team grades | First round takeaways

How to watch 2026 NBA Draft second round

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- New York

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Follow: Draft Tracker

Second round



31 New York Knicks 32 Memphis Grizzlies 33 Minnesota Timberwolves (via trade with Brooklyn) 34 Cleveland Cavaliers (via reported trade with Sacramento) 35 Denver Nuggets (via reported trade with San Antonio) 36 Los Angeles Clippers 37 Oklahoma City Thunder 38 Chicago Bulls 39 Houston Rockets 40 Boston Celtics 41 Miami Heat 42 San Antonio Spurs 43 Brooklyn Nets 44 San Antonio Spurs 45 Sacramento Kings 46 Orlando Magic 47 New York Knicks (via reported trade with Phoenix) 48 Dallas Mavericks 49 Denver Nuggets 50 Toronto Raptors 51 Washington Wizards 52 Los Angeles Clippers 53 Houston Rockets 54 Golden State Warriors 55 New York Knicks 56 Chicago Bulls 57 Atlanta Hawks 58 New Orleans Pelicans 59 Minnesota Timberwolves 60 Washington Wizards