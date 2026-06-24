2026 NBA Draft continues Wednesday: Where to watch second round, full order of picks, top prospects left

The 2026 NBA Draft continues on Wednesday with exciting Day 2 action from Brooklyn. Day 1 of the two-day event saw some of the best prospects in the class come off the board, while others will have to wait an extra day to hear their name called in the NBA Draft.
The fun started at No. 1 when the Washington Wizards selected BYU star AJ Dybantsa. The early portion of the lottery went as expected, with Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and Keaton Wagler coming off the board with the first five picks. The Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets were able to secure their point guards of the future by drafting Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr., respectively.
While those players were drafted early, others such as North Carolina's Henri Veesaar, Arkansas' Meelek Thomas and Duke's Isaiah Evans weren't picked in the first round. Veesaar, Thomas and Evans will likely be off the board with the first few selections of the second round.
Ahead of Day 2, here's a look at the viewing information and the second draft order for the 2026 NBA Draft.
More: NBA Draft hub | Pick-by-pick grades | Team grades | First round takeaways
How to watch 2026 NBA Draft second round
Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: Draft Tracker
Second round
|31
|New York Knicks
|32
|Memphis Grizzlies
|33
|Minnesota Timberwolves (via trade with Brooklyn)
|34
|Cleveland Cavaliers (via reported trade with Sacramento)
|35
|Denver Nuggets (via reported trade with San Antonio)
|36
|Los Angeles Clippers
|37
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|38
|Chicago Bulls
|39
|Houston Rockets
|40
|Boston Celtics
|41
|Miami Heat
|42
|San Antonio Spurs
|43
|Brooklyn Nets
|44
|San Antonio Spurs
|45
|Sacramento Kings
|46
|Orlando Magic
|47
|New York Knicks (via reported trade with Phoenix)
|48
|Dallas Mavericks
|49
|Denver Nuggets
|50
|Toronto Raptors
|51
|Washington Wizards
|52
|Los Angeles Clippers
|53
|Houston Rockets
|54
|Golden State Warriors
|55
|New York Knicks
|56
|Chicago Bulls
|57
|Atlanta Hawks
|58
|New Orleans Pelicans
|59
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|60
|Washington Wizards