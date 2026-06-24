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2026 NBA Draft continues Wednesday: Where to watch second round, full order of picks, top prospects left

The 2026 NBA Draft continues on Wednesday in Brooklyn with the second round

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The 2026 NBA Draft continues on Wednesday with exciting Day 2 action from Brooklyn. Day 1 of the two-day event saw some of the best prospects in the class come off the board, while others will have to wait an extra day to hear their name called in the NBA Draft.

The fun started at No. 1 when the Washington Wizards selected BYU star AJ Dybantsa. The early portion of the lottery went as expected, with Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and Keaton Wagler coming off the board with the first five picks. The Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets were able to secure their point guards of the future by drafting Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr., respectively.

While those players were drafted early, others such as North Carolina's Henri Veesaar, Arkansas' Meelek Thomas and Duke's Isaiah Evans weren't picked in the first round. Veesaar, Thomas and Evans will likely be off the board with the first few selections of the second round.

2026 NBA Draft Round 2 sleepers: Duke's Isaiah Evans, UNC's Henri Veesaar among best players still available
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Draft Round 2 sleepers: Duke's Isaiah Evans, UNC's Henri Veesaar among best players still available

Ahead of Day 2, here's a look at the viewing information and the second draft order for the 2026 NBA Draft. 

More: NBA Draft hub | Pick-by-pick grades | Team grades | First round takeaways

How to watch 2026 NBA Draft second round

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN  | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: Draft Tracker

Second round

31New York Knicks
32Memphis Grizzlies
33Minnesota Timberwolves (via trade with Brooklyn)
34Cleveland Cavaliers (via reported trade with Sacramento)
35Denver Nuggets (via reported trade with San Antonio)
36Los Angeles Clippers
37Oklahoma City Thunder
38Chicago Bulls
39Houston Rockets
40Boston Celtics
41Miami Heat
42San Antonio Spurs
43Brooklyn Nets
44San Antonio Spurs
45Sacramento Kings
46Orlando Magic
47New York Knicks (via reported trade with Phoenix)
48Dallas Mavericks
49Denver Nuggets
50Toronto Raptors
51Washington Wizards
52Los Angeles Clippers
53Houston Rockets
54Golden State Warriors
55New York Knicks
56Chicago Bulls
57Atlanta Hawks
58New Orleans Pelicans
59Minnesota Timberwolves
60Washington Wizards
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