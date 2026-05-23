2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals odds, predictions: Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 picks by expert who's 135-95

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get back into their series when they face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series on Saturday night. New York grabbed a commanding 2-0 lead with a 109-93 win on Thursday. The Knicks (53-29), who were the third seed during the regular season, have won nine games in a row. The Cavaliers (52-30), the fourth seed in the East, are 6-1 on their home court in the postseason.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5, up two points from the opening. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Knicks vs. Cavs predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 135-95 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,169 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Knicks vs. Cavs from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 215.5 points Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -134, Knicks +114 Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Cavaliers predictions

After studying Knicks vs. Cavs from every angle, Barner is leaning Over 215.5 total points. The Over has hit in three of the past five head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in six of the last 10 Cleveland games, and in two of the last three New York games. The Cavaliers also had the fourth-best scoring offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 119.5 points per game, while the Knicks were 10th at 116.5.

The two teams are a combined 18-12 in regard to the Over during the 2026 NBA playoffs. Cleveland has the fourth-highest Over rate of any of the 16 playoff teams as Barner expects lots of points on the scoreboard. See his Knicks vs. Cavs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Cavs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Cavs picks

Hartstein has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Cavs, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Cavs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 135-95 roll on NBA picks, and find out.