2026 NBA Finals odds, picks: Best bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 on Saturday, June 13

The New York Knicks capped off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday, coming back from a 29-point deficit to knock off the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead. The Knicks haven't won it all since 1973, but they can wrap up the Finals on Saturday, June 13, in San Antonio with another win against a potentially deflated Spurs side.

The Knicks had no answers for the Spurs in the first half of Game 4 as San Antonio hit seemingly every shot. But things completely flipped in the second half as New York outscored the Spurs 58-30. OG Anunoby was the hero here, tipping in a Jalen Brunson miss with just under two seconds remaining. Victor Wembanyama scored 24 points, which led the Spurs. Brunson had 36 points while Anunoby, who was 7-for-9 from 3-point range, had 33 points, including the game-winner.

The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5, per FanDuel odds, and the total is set at 216.5. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center.

Injuries haven't been a factor this series like they were for these teams in prior matchups, but big-name players like Mitchell Robinson, Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox have all been banged up this postseason. All will suit up for Game 5 on Saturday.

Using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, we've put together our NBA best bets for Knicks vs. Spurs in NBA Finals Game 5. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. All odds for our NBA Finals best bets are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 best bets

Knicks money line

Under 216.5

Mikal Bridges Over 10.5 points

Dylan Harper Over 3.5 assists

Knicks money line

The Knicks had no issues in San Antonio to begin this series, winning Games 1 and 2 on the road to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Now, they can close things out in Texas in Game 5 on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how each team responds given how Game 4 unfolded. Will New York have a letdown after such an emotional comeback? Can the Spurs recover from blowing a historic lead? The Spurs win in the majority of model simulations, but the Knicks win 38% of the time to return value at the current money line odds.

Under 216.5

Points have been at a bit of a premium in this series thus far, and three of the first four games finished Under 216.5, including Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio. The Spurs were unconscious in the first half of Game 4 but missed basically everything in the third and fourth quarters, scoring just 30 total points in the second half. The Under hits in 55.4% of simulations.

Mikal Bridges Over 10.5 points

Bridges was an incredibly important part of the Knicks' earlier playoff success, but he's been far from a factor in the NBA Finals. Bridges scored nine points in Game 1, two in Game 3 and seven in Game 4. He did score 20 points in Game 2, and he averaged 18.5 points against Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks have had other players step up this series, but the model thinks Bridges bounces back in Game 5 with a projection of 14.2 points.

Dylan Harper Over 3.5 assists

The rookie has enjoyed a nice postseason for the Spurs, but assists haven't been as prevalent for him as you may expect. Harper has dished out 11 total assists in this series, and he's gone Over 3.5 assists three times over the last two series (11 games). The model thinks the rookie will have better assist luck on Saturday with a projection of 4.1 helpers in Game 5, which comes in at plus money.

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