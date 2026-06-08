2026 NBA Finals odds, picks: Best bets for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 on Monday, June 8

It's going to be an epic night in the Big Apple, but the San Antonio Spurs will be desperate when they visit the New York Knicks for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. The frenzied crowd will give the Knicks crazy backing, but as hot as they've been, they don't look like they need the motivation. They have won 13 straight games, with a 105-104 victory in Friday's Game 2 giving them a 2-0 lead in the series. A victory Monday would put them one win away from their first title since 1973. Tipoff for Game 3 from Madison Square Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams have clean injury reports, though prominent players like Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and San Antonio's Stephon Castle are the latest to give their teams injury scares. De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper for the Spurs and Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks also have dealt with injuries in the playoffs, but all these players should be on the court for this huge Game 3.

With the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, we've put together our NBA best bets for Spurs vs. Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. All odds for our NBA Finals best bets are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check out the FanDuel promo code before placing bets on the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 best bets

Knicks money line

Under 216.5

Mikal Bridges Over 16.5 points + assists

Luke Kornet Over 4.5 points + rebounds

Knicks money line

The Knicks will be getting unrivaled support in NYC in the first Finals game at MSG since 1999 and with their first title in more than 50 years within reach. The Spurs won't be intimidated, but New York's defense has given them some problems. They also are one of just three teams to lose the first two games at home in an NBA Finals, and the previous two lost the series. The Knicks have come back from large deficits in both games, but the crowd's energy should push them to be assertive from the opening tip and the SportsLine model has New York winning in 59% of its simulations.

Under 216.5

If there's one matchup where the Under is a fairly safe bet, it's between these two teams, and they showed that in the first two games. The Spurs didn't even get to 100 points in Game 1, a 105-95 loss, and neither team has topped 105 so far. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting in 53.1% of simulations, though it does have both scoring at least 105. Both teams shot below 42% in Game 1 and neither got to 48% in Game 2, a combination of struggling shooters and solid defense. They also have both gone Under more often than not this season, with San Antonio sitting at 54-48 to the Under and the Knicks going 53-46.

Mikal Bridges Over 16.5 points + assists

Bridges is averaging 17.9 points and is shooting 62% from the field in the past 11 games after starting the postseason averaging 7.2 and shooting 44% in the first five. The veteran guard has scored at least 15 points in 10 of those 11 games, including 20 in Game 2. He played only 28 minutes and scored nine points in Game 1 and did not attempt a 3-pointer. He is hitting 38% of his shots from long range this postseason. Bridges also had six assists on Friday and has at least three in four of the past five games. The SportsLine props model projects him for 18.5 points + assists in Game 3.

Luke Kornet Over 4.5 points + rebounds

The backup center doesn't get a whole lot of action with Wembanyama starting ahead of him, but he can make some key plays when he is on the floor. Most of that comes on defense and on the glass, but he is averaging 4.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in the playoffs and doesn't need much to go Over this number. The 30-year-old is averaging just under 14 minutes per game and played just eight in Game 2, but he had one point and three rebounds. If he gets closer to 14 minutes, he should be able to do enough to cash this play. The props model pegs the veteran for 6.6 points + rebounds on Monday night.

Bet on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 with the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer.