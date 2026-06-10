2026 NBA Finals odds, picks: Best bets for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 on Tuesday, June 10

The stars were out to see the first NBA Finals game in New York City since 1999, but that wasn't enough to push the home team to victory. Instead, the New York Knicks fell 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs and rather than owning a 3-0 lead heading into Game 4, the Knicks are up 2-1, meaning the series will return to Texas for Game 5 later this week. Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points to lead the Spurs, while Jalen Brunson dropped 32 points of his own for the Knicks in a losing effort. Tipoff for Game 4 from Madison Square Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 1.5-point favorites with the total set at 216.5, per the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Each team is healthy as far as players taking the court, though each side is dealing with some bumps and bruises. New York's Mitchell Robinson has been dealing with a finger injury but has been suiting up, while Brunson, Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper have all been banged up but are set to play prominent roles in Game 4.

Using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, we've put together our NBA best bets for Spurs vs. Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. All odds for our NBA Finals best bets are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 4 best bets

Knicks money line

Under 216.5

Mikal Bridges Over 12.5 points

Stephon Castle Over 27.5 points + rebounds + assists

Knicks money line

The Knicks stole Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, but that didn't translate to a Game 3 win in front of a hot home crowd. New York had a monster second quarter, scoring 42 points to send Madison Square Garden into a frenzy, but the Spurs outscored the home side by 11 points in the second half to get a much-needed win. The SportsLine model thinks New York will be better at home this time around, as the Knicks win Game 4 in 57% of simulations.

Under 216.5

The Under cashed in the first two games of this series but with Wembanyama and Brunson each dropping 32 points, these teams combined for 226 points in Game 3. It was the first time this series either team scored more than 105 points, and each team did so. That being said, the model thinks Game 3 was a bit of an outlier after how low-scoring Games 1 and 2 were, as the Under hits in 54% of simulations.

Mikal Bridges Over 11.5 points

After emerging as a Game 2 hero with 20 points in a narrow New York win, Bridges entered Game 3 with high expectations. He fell flat with just two points in 29 minutes played. Bridges has been held to single digits twice this series after serving as a key scorer throughout the first three rounds of the postseason. The model thinks he'll find more of a scoring touch on Wednesday with a projection of 15 points.

Stephon Castle Over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists

Those unfamiliar with Castle's game before the postseason have to be impressed with his play this far. The young guard is averaging 30.3 points + rebounds + assists per game this postseason, and he had 33 PRA in Game 3 after dropping 23 points with five boards and five assists. He's gone Over this line in two of three games this series, and the model has Castle projected for 30.4 PRA on Wednesday.

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