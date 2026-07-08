2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule: How to watch, live stream as action tips off Thursday

The most anticipated on-court event on the summer basketball calendar begins Thursday as the Las Vegas Summer League gets started. It kicks off with a seven-game slate, headlined by a matchup between the top two picks from the 2026 NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards face Darryn Peterson and the Jazz (8 p.m. ET) in one of the final matchups of the day.
That matchup will be the most highly anticipated on the entire summer league calendar because of the built-in rivalry between Peterson and Dybantsa that dates back to high school. Peterson and Dybantsa also played against each other earlier this calendar year when Kansas faced BYU. Peterson got off to a strong start in that game and scored 19 first-half points for the Jayhawks. However, Peterson missed most of the second half due to cramping issues.
There are other intriguing matchups outside of the opening night. Day 2 (July 10) will feature the No. 3 and 4 picks from the 2026 NBA Draft (Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson), when the Grizzlies face the Bulls. On Day 4 (July 12), Dybantsa's Washington squad will face the Kings, led by No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr.
Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and play each other in the semifinals on July 18. The two winning teams from each side will play each other on July 19 for the Vegas Summer League title. The Hornets defeated the Kings last summer in the championship game.
Here is the full summer league schedule with dates, times and viewing information. Games will be played either at the Thomas & Mack Center or UNLV's Pavilion. Games that air on ESPN and ESPN2 are available streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Thursday, July 9
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Minnesota vs. New Orleans
2:30 PM
Prime Video
San Antonio vs. Atlanta
3:30 PM
ESPN2
Detroit vs. Philadelphia
4:30 PM
Prime Video
Golden State vs. Dallas
6:00 PM
ESPN
Charlotte vs. Orlando
6:30 PM
Prime Video
Utah vs. Washington
8:00 PM
ESPN
Sacramento vs. LA
10:00 PM
ESPN
Friday, July 10
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Milwaukee vs. Miami
3:00 PM
Prime Video
Cleveland vs. Indiana
3:30 PM
ESPN2
Brooklyn vs. New York
5:00 PM
Prime Video
Houston vs. Denver
5:30 PM
ESPN2
Chicago vs. Memphis
7:00 PM
Prime Video
Boston vs. Toronto
8:00 PM
ESPN
Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles
9:00 PM
Prime Video
Portland vs. Phoenix
10:00 PM
ESPNU
Saturday, July 11
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Miami vs. Orlando
2:30 PM
Prime Video
New Orleans vs. Charlotte
3:00 PM
ESPN
Indiana vs. Philadelphia
4:30 PM
Prime Video
New York vs. San Antonio
5:00 PM
ESPN
Denver vs. Minnesota
6:30 PM
Prime Video
Atlanta vs. Brooklyn
7:00 PM
ESPN
Houston vs. Toronto
8:30 PM
Prime Video
Los Angeles vs. Dallas
9:00 PM
ESPN
Sunday, July 12
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Phoenix vs. New Orleans
2:00 PM
ESPN2
Cleveland vs. Detroit
3:00 PM
Prime Video
Charlotte vs. Boston
4:00 PM
ESPN2
Oklahoma City vs. Golden State
5:00 PM
Prime Video
Orlando vs. Portland
6:00 PM
ESPNU
Sacramento vs. Washington
7:00 PM
Prime Video
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee
8:00 PM
ESPN
LAC vs. Utah
9:00 PM
Prime Video
Monday, July 13
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Detroit vs. New York
3:00 PM
Prime Video
Toronto vs. Indiana
3:30 PM
ESPN2
Atlanta vs. Boston
5:00 PM
Prime Video
Dallas vs. Memphis
6:00 PM
ESPN
Miami vs. Cleveland
7:00 PM
Prime Video
Chicago vs. Utah
8:00 PM
ESPN
Phoenix vs. Milwaukee
9:00 PM
Prime Video
Minnesota vs. Portland
10:00 PM
ESPN2
Tuesday, July 14
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Philadelphia vs. Houston
3:00 PM
Prime Video
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn
5:00 PM
Prime Video
Memphis vs. Golden State
6:00 PM
ESPN
Washington vs. Chicago
7:00 PM
Prime Video
Denver vs. Oklahoma City
8:00 PM
ESPN
LAC vs. Los Angeles
9:00 PM
Prime Video
Wednesday, July 15
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Indiana vs. Minnesota
2:30 PM
Prime Video
Orlando vs. Philadelphia
3:00 PM
ESPNU
New Orleans vs. Cleveland
4:30 PM
Prime Video
Phoenix vs. Detroit
5:00 PM
ESPNU
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte
6:30 PM
Prime Video
Boston vs. Sacramento
7:00 PM
ESPN2
Utah vs. San Antonio
8:30 PM
Prime Video
Washington vs. LA
9:30 PM
ESPN
Thursday, July 16
Matchup
Time (ET)
Channel
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City
3:00 PM
Prime Video
Brooklyn vs. Houston
3:30 PM
ESPNU
Los Angeles vs. Chicago
5:00 PM
Prime Video
Golden State vs. New York
6:00 PM
ESPN2
Memphis vs. Atlanta
7:00 PM
Prime Video
Toronto vs. Miami
8:00 PM
ESPN2
Portland vs. Denver
9:00 PM
Prime Video
Vegas Summer League playoff schedule
Saturday, July 18
Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET, Prime
Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Prime
Sunday, July 19
Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo