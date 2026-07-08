2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule: How to watch, live stream as action tips off Thursday

The most anticipated on-court event on the summer basketball calendar begins Thursday as the Las Vegas Summer League gets started. It kicks off with a seven-game slate, headlined by a matchup between the top two picks from the 2026 NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards face Darryn Peterson and the Jazz (8 p.m. ET) in one of the final matchups of the day.

That matchup will be the most highly anticipated on the entire summer league calendar because of the built-in rivalry between Peterson and Dybantsa that dates back to high school. Peterson and Dybantsa also played against each other earlier this calendar year when Kansas faced BYU. Peterson got off to a strong start in that game and scored 19 first-half points for the Jayhawks. However, Peterson missed most of the second half due to cramping issues.

There are other intriguing matchups outside of the opening night. Day 2 (July 10) will feature the No. 3 and 4 picks from the 2026 NBA Draft (Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson), when the Grizzlies face the Bulls. On Day 4 (July 12), Dybantsa's Washington squad will face the Kings, led by No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr.

Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and play each other in the semifinals on July 18. The two winning teams from each side will play each other on July 19 for the Vegas Summer League title. The Hornets defeated the Kings last summer in the championship game.

Here is the full summer league schedule with dates, times and viewing information. Games will be played either at the Thomas & Mack Center or UNLV's Pavilion. Games that air on ESPN and ESPN2 are available streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Thursday, July 9

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Minnesota vs. New Orleans 2:30 PM Prime Video San Antonio vs. Atlanta 3:30 PM ESPN2 Detroit vs. Philadelphia 4:30 PM Prime Video Golden State vs. Dallas 6:00 PM ESPN Charlotte vs. Orlando 6:30 PM Prime Video Utah vs. Washington 8:00 PM ESPN Sacramento vs. LA 10:00 PM ESPN

Friday, July 10

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Milwaukee vs. Miami 3:00 PM Prime Video Cleveland vs. Indiana 3:30 PM ESPN2 Brooklyn vs. New York 5:00 PM Prime Video Houston vs. Denver 5:30 PM ESPN2 Chicago vs. Memphis 7:00 PM Prime Video Boston vs. Toronto 8:00 PM ESPN Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles 9:00 PM Prime Video Portland vs. Phoenix 10:00 PM ESPNU

Saturday, July 11

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Miami vs. Orlando 2:30 PM Prime Video New Orleans vs. Charlotte 3:00 PM ESPN Indiana vs. Philadelphia 4:30 PM Prime Video New York vs. San Antonio 5:00 PM ESPN Denver vs. Minnesota 6:30 PM Prime Video Atlanta vs. Brooklyn 7:00 PM ESPN Houston vs. Toronto 8:30 PM Prime Video Los Angeles vs. Dallas 9:00 PM ESPN

Sunday, July 12

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Phoenix vs. New Orleans 2:00 PM ESPN2 Cleveland vs. Detroit 3:00 PM Prime Video Charlotte vs. Boston 4:00 PM ESPN2 Oklahoma City vs. Golden State 5:00 PM Prime Video Orlando vs. Portland 6:00 PM ESPNU Sacramento vs. Washington 7:00 PM Prime Video San Antonio vs. Milwaukee 8:00 PM ESPN LAC vs. Utah 9:00 PM Prime Video

Monday, July 13

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Detroit vs. New York 3:00 PM Prime Video Toronto vs. Indiana 3:30 PM ESPN2 Atlanta vs. Boston 5:00 PM Prime Video Dallas vs. Memphis 6:00 PM ESPN Miami vs. Cleveland 7:00 PM Prime Video Chicago vs. Utah 8:00 PM ESPN Phoenix vs. Milwaukee 9:00 PM Prime Video Minnesota vs. Portland 10:00 PM ESPN2

Tuesday, July 14

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Philadelphia vs. Houston 3:00 PM Prime Video Sacramento vs. Brooklyn 5:00 PM Prime Video Memphis vs. Golden State 6:00 PM ESPN Washington vs. Chicago 7:00 PM Prime Video Denver vs. Oklahoma City 8:00 PM ESPN LAC vs. Los Angeles 9:00 PM Prime Video

Wednesday, July 15

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Indiana vs. Minnesota 2:30 PM Prime Video Orlando vs. Philadelphia 3:00 PM ESPNU New Orleans vs. Cleveland 4:30 PM Prime Video Phoenix vs. Detroit 5:00 PM ESPNU Milwaukee vs. Charlotte 6:30 PM Prime Video Boston vs. Sacramento 7:00 PM ESPN2 Utah vs. San Antonio 8:30 PM Prime Video Washington vs. LA 9:30 PM ESPN

Thursday, July 16

Matchup Time (ET) Channel Dallas vs. Oklahoma City 3:00 PM Prime Video Brooklyn vs. Houston 3:30 PM ESPNU Los Angeles vs. Chicago 5:00 PM Prime Video Golden State vs. New York 6:00 PM ESPN2 Memphis vs. Atlanta 7:00 PM Prime Video Toronto vs. Miami 8:00 PM ESPN2 Portland vs. Denver 9:00 PM Prime Video

Vegas Summer League playoff schedule

Saturday, July 18

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET, Prime

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Prime

Sunday, July 19

Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo