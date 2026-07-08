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2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule: How to watch, live stream as action tips off Thursday

The 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League gets started on Thursday night as the top two picks go head-to-head

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The most anticipated on-court event on the summer basketball calendar begins Thursday as the Las Vegas Summer League gets started. It kicks off with a seven-game slate, headlined by a matchup between the top two picks from the 2026 NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards face Darryn Peterson and the Jazz (8 p.m. ET) in one of the final matchups of the day.

That matchup will be the most highly anticipated on the entire summer league calendar because of the built-in rivalry between Peterson and Dybantsa that dates back to high school. Peterson and Dybantsa also played against each other earlier this calendar year when Kansas faced BYU. Peterson got off to a strong start in that game and scored 19 first-half points for the Jayhawks. However, Peterson missed most of the second half due to cramping issues.

There are other intriguing matchups outside of the opening night. Day 2 (July 10) will feature the No. 3 and 4 picks from the 2026 NBA Draft (Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson), when the Grizzlies face the Bulls. On Day 4 (July 12), Dybantsa's Washington squad will face the Kings, led by No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr.

Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and play each other in the semifinals on July 18. The two winning teams from each side will play each other on July 19 for the Vegas Summer League title. The Hornets defeated the Kings last summer in the championship game.

Here is the full summer league schedule with dates, times and viewing information. Games will be played either at the Thomas & Mack Center or UNLV's Pavilion. Games that air on ESPN and ESPN2 are available streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Thursday, July 9

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Minnesota vs. New Orleans2:30 PMPrime Video
San Antonio vs. Atlanta3:30 PMESPN2
Detroit vs. Philadelphia4:30 PMPrime Video
Golden State vs. Dallas6:00 PMESPN
Charlotte vs. Orlando6:30 PMPrime Video
Utah vs. Washington8:00 PMESPN
Sacramento vs. LA10:00 PMESPN

Friday, July 10

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Milwaukee vs. Miami3:00 PMPrime Video
Cleveland vs. Indiana3:30 PMESPN2
Brooklyn vs. New York5:00 PMPrime Video
Houston vs. Denver5:30 PMESPN2
Chicago vs. Memphis7:00 PMPrime Video
Boston vs. Toronto8:00 PMESPN
Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles9:00 PMPrime Video
Portland vs. Phoenix10:00 PMESPNU

Saturday, July 11

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Miami vs. Orlando2:30 PMPrime Video
New Orleans vs. Charlotte3:00 PMESPN
Indiana vs. Philadelphia4:30 PMPrime Video
New York vs. San Antonio5:00 PMESPN
Denver vs. Minnesota6:30 PMPrime Video
Atlanta vs. Brooklyn7:00 PMESPN
Houston vs. Toronto8:30 PMPrime Video
Los Angeles vs. Dallas9:00 PMESPN

Sunday, July 12

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Phoenix vs. New Orleans2:00 PMESPN2
Cleveland vs. Detroit3:00 PMPrime Video
Charlotte vs. Boston4:00 PMESPN2
Oklahoma City vs. Golden State5:00 PMPrime Video
Orlando vs. Portland6:00 PMESPNU
Sacramento vs. Washington7:00 PMPrime Video
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee8:00 PMESPN
LAC vs. Utah9:00 PMPrime Video

Monday, July 13

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Detroit vs. New York3:00 PMPrime Video
Toronto vs. Indiana3:30 PMESPN2
Atlanta vs. Boston5:00 PMPrime Video
Dallas vs. Memphis6:00 PMESPN
Miami vs. Cleveland7:00 PMPrime Video
Chicago vs. Utah8:00 PMESPN
Phoenix vs. Milwaukee9:00 PMPrime Video
Minnesota vs. Portland10:00 PMESPN2

Tuesday, July 14

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Philadelphia vs. Houston3:00 PMPrime Video
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn5:00 PMPrime Video
Memphis vs. Golden State6:00 PMESPN
Washington vs. Chicago7:00 PMPrime Video
Denver vs. Oklahoma City8:00 PMESPN
LAC vs. Los Angeles9:00 PMPrime Video

Wednesday, July 15

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Indiana vs. Minnesota2:30 PMPrime Video
Orlando vs. Philadelphia3:00 PMESPNU
New Orleans vs. Cleveland4:30 PMPrime Video
Phoenix vs. Detroit5:00 PMESPNU
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte6:30 PMPrime Video
Boston vs. Sacramento7:00 PMESPN2
Utah vs. San Antonio8:30 PMPrime Video
Washington vs. LA9:30 PMESPN

Thursday, July 16

MatchupTime (ET)Channel
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City3:00 PMPrime Video
Brooklyn vs. Houston3:30 PMESPNU
Los Angeles vs. Chicago5:00 PMPrime Video
Golden State vs. New York6:00 PMESPN2
Memphis vs. Atlanta7:00 PMPrime Video
Toronto vs. Miami8:00 PMESPN2
Portland vs. Denver9:00 PMPrime Video

Vegas Summer League playoff schedule

Saturday, July 18

  • Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET, Prime
  • Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Prime

Sunday, July 19

  • Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo
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