Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% The best scorer in college basketball, Dybantsa also improved steadily throughout the season. Dybantsa was also asked more on both sides of the floor once star guard Richie Saunders went down with a season-ending ACL tear. The best way to describe Dybantsa in non-human terms is that he's like a glow stick because of how bendy he is when driving to the basket. He can create advantages and weave his way through traffic even when it doesn't seem like there's an opening. As of right now, he's the favorite to go No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% Peterson played most of this season not at 100% health. During the last dozen games he played, Peterson showed flashes of what made him such an elite prospect in the first place. If you watch Peterson's tape from his time at Prolific Prep, you can see the burst and athleticism he had. Peterson played on the ball in high school and was able to get to the paint with ease. You didn't see a ton of that at Kansas this season, probably due to his health issues (cramping). You can make a case for any of the three names at No. 1. My personal preference would be Peterson. When he's on, his shot-making is second-to-none in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% Boozer was the most consistent player in the sport. His style of play on offense is very throwback. He uses pump fakes to draw contact and can overpower smaller defenders with his strength. There are question marks about what he will be defensively at the next level, and it's a big reason why there isn't a stronger case for him to go No. 1. Regardless, Boozer's basketball IQ is off the charts. From Day 1, he's going to be one of the best passing bigs in the league. When double teams got sent his way in the post, Boozer would calmly make the cross-court skip pass to the corner and find the open man. In an ideal world, Boozer goes to a team with a rim-protecting five.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% It's a shame that Wilson didn't play in March Madness because he's one of the most entertaining players to watch in the sport. What caught my eye early with Wilson is that he played like a scrappy walk-on despite being a blue-chip recruit. That was evident early in the season when UNC played Kansas. Wilson ranked No. 8 in college basketball in dunks (67) despite playing in just 24 games. My early player comp for him is Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% Acuff is one of the most polished offensive guard prospects in the last decade. The knock on Acuff is his defense. Still, he does almost everything else well. Acuff is a very good 3-point shooter who can also get to the rim. He was one of the best playmakers in the sport with nearly a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Any team that drafts Acuff in the early lottery will be betting on the offensive upside with a roster in place that fits his skillset.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% Flemings is as good as anyone in this class at getting to his spots. He uses his speed and quickness to create advantages. Flemings shot 55.2% at the rim (on 181 attempts) at Houston and developed into the No. 1 option on a veteran-led team. One comparison that comes to mind for Flemings is shades of Spurs All-Star De'Aaron Fox.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 7 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% Wagler went from unheralded recruit to All-American at Illinois. Wagler is a jumbo guard and is taller than other guards in the lottery, such as Acuff and Flemings. The way Wagler plays on the offensive end of the floor is very methodical. He doesn't have top-end speed and won't overwhelm you with his strength, but he does play in control and can score at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Brown's freshman season at Louisville was a mixed bag. He played in just 21 games and missed the stretch run of the season due to a back injury. Brown did show flashes of his elite shooting (34.4% on 7.6 3-point attempts per game) when he did play, which was highlighted by him knocking down 10 3-pointers against NC State. Brown's stock has dropped a little since the start of the year, but he should still be a top 10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% The first non-underclassmen who could hear his name called first on draft night is Lendeborg. After bypassing the draft last year -- where he would've been a late Day 1 pick -- he returned to college, where he improved in almost every aspect of his game. Lendeborg would be the perfect fit for any team. He will be a contributor from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% Burries is one of my favorite prospects in this class. After a slow start to the season, he developed into "the guy" at Arizona. Arizona didn't attempt a high volume of 3-pointers as a team, but Burries was by far its best shooter. He knocked down 70 3-pointers, which was 20 more than the second-place finisher on the team. One knock on Burries is that he turns 21 before the start of the NBA season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 Quaintance will have a variance of outcomes on draft night. Last summer, he was considered a potential top-five pick. However, after logging 60 minutes total at Kentucky this season due to knee swelling, his draft stock is up in the air. Still, he's absolutely a lottery talent because of his defense. Quintance's tape as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State was ridiculously good. It's all going to come down to his medicals.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% Ament has a strong case to go inside the top 10. It's hard not to watch his tape from his first game at Tennessee to his last and say he didn't significantly improve. Something that Ament does extremely well is draw contact to get to the free-throw line. He attempted 248 free throws this season, which was the third most among all freshmen. He also knocked down his free throws at a 79% clip, which is a positive sign for the future despite shooting under 40% from the field.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% Philon is a twitchy guard who took significant strides from his freshman season to this year. Philon did an excellent job at touching paint, as he converted 66.7% of his 117 shot attempts at the rim. For context, he converted only 53.9% of his 141 attempts at the rim last season. His size and playmaking will allow him to play on or off the ball in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Mara is one of the biggest draft risers in his class after being the defensive anchor on Michigan's national title team. Mara is as good a rim protector as anyone in college basketball and is also very efficient on the offensive end. Of his 305 shot attempts, 213 were at the rim. He converted 76.8% of his attempts at the rim, which is very impressive. If he can develop a consistent jumper, he's going to make a lot of money in the league.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Thomas Haugh SF Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 6.1 APG 2.1 3P% 32.8% Haugh is a Swiss Army Knife. This season at Florida, he expanded his offensive game to become the primary scoring option after coming off the bench last season during the Gators' national title run. Haugh can scale up or scale down his role.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 16 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% Peat is the one name I'm keeping an eye on as far as stay-or-go decisions go. While it's likely he will enter the draft, Peat would benefit from another year of college basketball. He is a bullyball forward who can score inside at will. He's also the ultimate winner, as showcased in high school and during his freshman year at Arizona. However, his lack of an efficient mid-range jumper and 3-point shot is something that could see him drop in the middle of the first round. Again, if he hypothetically returned to Arizona, it wouldn't be shocking if he were a top-five pick in 2027.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 17 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Stritz's rise to become a first-round pick is one of college basketball's best success stories. Just two years ago, Stritz was playing at Division II Northwest Missouri State. Now he's on the verge of hearing his name called in the middle of the first round after putting up an efficient season at Iowa. Stritz plays in control at his own speed, and he also doesn't turn the ball over.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% Anderson is a true point guard who doubles as a knock-down shooter. Sixty-five of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. Anderson is a smaller point guard prospect, but I think someone will take a chance on him inside the top 20 picks.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% Cenac needs to go to an organization where he can continue to develop. He is one of the more raw prospects in this class, but his two-way potential down the line is worth the swing in the late teens. The Spurs would be a perfect fit for those reasons because he wouldn't be asked to do much during his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 2.0 3P% 32.6% The only non-college player in this mock is López, who has the ideal mix of size and strength to be a forward in the NBA. His calling card will be his defensive versatility, which could appeal to almost any team in the mid/late first round. If he can improve as a shooter, the pick will be worth the investment.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Morez Johnson Jr. C Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% Johnson is a versatile forward who exploits mismatches against smaller defenders on offense. On defense, he's capable of guarding out on the perimeter against smalls. Detroit would be a great fit.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 22 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% Okorie appears to be all-in on the draft process. I'm very curious where Okorie gets selected on draft night, but it wouldn't be shocking if it's higher than pick No. 23. He was one of the best pure scorers in the country at Stanford, who could do so in a variety of ways. His ability to create his own shot and get to the paint off the dribble was fun to watch. He is going to be a nightmare to guard in a 1-on-1 setting in pre-draft workouts.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 23 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Evans went from almost strictly a pure catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist at Duke during his freshman year to a legit No. 2 scoring option on the No. 1 overall seed in college basketball. Evans almost doubled the amount of 3-pointers he took from this year to last and still knocked them down at a 36.1% clip. Evans is a prime candidate to return to school, but if he stays in the draft, hearing his name called near the end of the first round is possible.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% Swain is the kind of player who will have a larger impact in the NBA than he did in college. As a two-way wing, his archetype is exactly what NBA teams covet. If he can develop a consistent 3-point jumper, he will end up as a top 15 player from the class when it's all said and done.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% Lakers coach JJ Redick made a joke last week about center Deandre Ayton not being able to catch the basketball. The perfect solution to that problem would be to draft Steinbach, who has some of the best hands in college basketball. Steinbach was a double-double machine at Washington and has a chance to go much higher than 25. I love the fit with the Lakers if it does happen.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% After playing just 41 minutes total in 2024-25 at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor, where he blossomed into the Bears' leading scorer. He averaged 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits. A contender would be wise to take a chance on him in the late 20s because of his offensive upside.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Braylon Mullins SG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12 RPG 3.5 APG 1.4 3P% 33.5% Mullins has a very intriguing decision to make. I think it would be wise to return to school. Mullins' calling card coming out of high school was his 3-point shooting. He shot 33.5% on 6.5 attempts per night. Mullins got off to a slow start after an injury sidelined him to begin the season, but he did have some good performances in the NCAA Tournament. His athleticism and his ability to create second chances despite being a guard are something I took note of when watching him at the Final Four.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Motiejus Krivas C Arizona • Jr • 7'2" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.4 RPG 8.2 APG 1.1 3P% 30.8% Krivas is an athletic center who doubles as a very good rim protector. He was efficient on the offensive end of the floor and converted 57.9% on 2-pointers. He did only attempt 13 total 3-pointers this season, which was an improvement from his first two seasons at Arizona, where he didn't attempt a single shot from beyond the arc. Krivas is a late first-rounder if he stays in the draft.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 21st PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Graves didn't post eye-popping numbers at Santa Clara this season, but his impact went beyond the box score. He creates turnovers and blocks shots on defense, and also rebounds at a very high level. He averaged 2.8 stocks (steals and blocks) this season while also shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line. Notably, Graves entered the transfer portal, where he should have plenty of options. It also wouldn't be surprising if he stays in the draft.