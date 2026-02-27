BYU v Kansas
The 2026 NBA Draft class is stacked top to bottom in one of the better classes in recent memory -- but especially at the top with Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. All three are Tier 1 talents who could be No. 1 pick candidates in any year. And all three have viable cases to go No. 1 this year.

My personal preference (in a vacuum, of course) would be Boozer: a four-time high school state champion, three-time Peach Jam winner and two-time gold medalist. He leads Duke in scoring, assists, rebounds and minutes, and the Blue Devils are 26-2 and on trajectory to be a No. 1 seed with him as its leader. He's a winner.

There is no consensus of course, yet, on who will go No. 1 this summer. But most believe it will be Dybantsa, the BYU wing, or Peterson, the Kansas guard. So to fit the specs for a mock draft -- projecting how I think NBA teams, not myself, would pick players -- I have Dybantsa going No. 1 overall in my mock. He leads the nation in scoring (25.1 PPG), has grown as a playmaker, and, for good measure, has the frame and athletic profile that just looks like a future NBA star. 

Boozer in this mock goes second and Peterson slips to No. 3. It's entirely possible that order on draft night is flipped. 

For this mock, I considered team need for every pick -- though I took into account areas in the draft where tiers of talent drop off. For example, the Jazz pick at No. 6 and would do well to land a player like Boozer or Caleb Wilson. But with both off the board and point guard the clear best available talents, I have them selecting point guard Kingston Flemings. In a rebuild, sometimes the best decision is taking the best prospect even if it overlaps with what may be on the roster.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
25.1
RPG
6.8
APG
3.8
3P%
36.8%
Sacramento would have a tough decision here between AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. But Dybantsa -- the leading scorer in college basketball -- brings ideal size and athleticism as well as his scoring prowess as a well-rounded prospect to build around. He's very much in the mix to go No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cameron Boozer PF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
22.7
RPG
10.1
APG
4
3P%
40.8%
I favor Boozer over Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa by a slim margin, and I think NBA front offices will have the trio all graded similarly. If Indy has Boozer and Peterson in the same tier, I'd lean Boozer here for the fit to pair with Tyrese Haliburton.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Darryn Peterson PG
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
19.5
RPG
3.8
APG
1.4
3P%
40.5%
The No. 1 prospect in the CBS Sports prospect rankings falls to No. 3 in this mock -- largely due to injury concerns that have plagued him during his freshman season. When healthy, he looks like the best player in the class. But we haven't seen a fully healthy version of him much, if at all, this season. The medicals will play a big role here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Keaton Wagler PG
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
18.2
RPG
5
APG
4.3
3P%
42%
There's no consensus No. 4 prospect in this class beyond the big three, but for my money I like Wagler -- and I like his fit here in Washington -- over Caleb Wilson and Kingston Flemings, who should also get consideration. Wagler's a point guard with the frame of a wing who can shoot the lights out and has great playmaking instincts.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
19.8
RPG
9.4
APG
2.7
3P%
25.9%
What a consolation prize this would be for Atlanta, a team that will be very much in the mix to earn the No. 1 pick, to snag a falling Caleb Wilson -- a potential top-four prospect in the class -- at No. 5. Wilson's dealing with a fractured hand but he has been terrific when healthy leading the Tar Heels, averaging 19+ points and 9+ rebounds per game as a true freshman. His defensive motor alone would present game-changing talent for the dysmal Hawks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Kingston Flemings PG
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
16.6
RPG
3.8
APG
5.1
3P%
37.9%
Few players have exceeded expectations this season more than Flemings, who leads a top-five Houston team in scoring, assists and steals (1.7 spg). He can get to any spot he wants on the floor, commands a complicated system like a vet and is pushing close to 38% as a 3-point shooter on volume exceeded three 3-point attempts per contest.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mikel Brown Jr. PG
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
18.9
RPG
3.4
APG
4.8
3P%
35.7%
Brown Jr. feels a bit like the forgotten man in this class but I have him as a clear top-seven player in this class with a significant drop-off in talent behind him. In Dallas, he could set himself up as the successor to Kyrie Irving and a long-term pairing partner with Cooper Flagg.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Yaxel Lendeborg PF
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.2
RPG
7.3
APG
3.3
3P%
30.9%
Few players in college basketball feel more like they were destined to be a Memphis Grizzly than Lendeborg. He's tough, versatile, tenacious. A winner. The best player on a Michigan team that is the title favorite. He'd be a great piece for this franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Brayden Burries SG
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
15.5
RPG
4.6
APG
2.6
3P%
37.2%
Stacking firepower in the backcourt wouldn't hurt the Bulls, who traded away Coby White at the deadline. Burries is a versatile shooter who can run the pick-and-roll and be a scoring threat from anywhere on the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Alijah Arenas G
USC • Fr • 6'6" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
13.9
RPG
2.7
APG
1.7
3P%
21.7%
This is much higher than where he is ranked in the CBS Sports prospect rankings, but I'm not convinced Arenas won't be a big mover in the coming months if he indeed declares as a 2026 prospect. He's only recently grown into a bigger role at USC but he has showcased intriguing scoring ability and movement skills for a combo guard his size. Teams will be gobbling up as much intel and info as possible on Arenas, the son of Gilbert Arenas, in the coming months. In the right system and under the right coach there's a lot still to be unlocked.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Chris Cenac Jr. C
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
9.5
RPG
7.8
APG
0.9
3P%
32.9%
Cenac is a fantastic rebounder with a wiry frame who has a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan. He's still growing to be more aggressive, but his instincts as a ball magnet collecting rebounds and his spatial awareness defensively bode well for his future. Raw, but beaming with upside.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Thomas Haugh PF
Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.9
RPG
6
APG
2
3P%
34%
Haugh has been Florida's best player this season and profiles as a combo wing who can bring toughness, athleticism and scoring to the table.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.8
RPG
5.4
APG
2.6
3P%
33.3%
Peat is on the shelf indefinitely with a leg injury but his stellar freshman season at Arizona has him on trajectory to be a lottery pick. He's shooting a respectable clip from distance, but most importantly, he'd be an instant presence with his physicality and attitude. He plays unafraid with an endless supply of energy that helps produce second-chance opportunities, straight-line drives to the rim and defensive impact.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Hannes Steinbach PF
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
18
RPG
11.1
APG
1.6
3P%
34.1%
You'll see Steinbach mocked in this range and to the Spurs frequently in coming months -- and with good reason. He provides inside-out skills like shooting and handling that are desirable for his size that could complement Victor Wembanyama.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
18.9
RPG
5.6
APG
2.7
3P%
37.6%
Carr has developed and matured ten-fold at Baylor this season becoming more well-rounded not just as a sharpshooter -- although he is absolutely that! -- but also as a playmaker, too. He has ideal size, shooing and athleticism that will enable him to grow into a potential starter at the two-guard.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
17.9
RPG
6.5
APG
2.5
3P%
32.8%
This is lower than Ament is projected almost anywhere, and truth be told, lower than I think he ends up going. But this reflects the skepticism I have about Ament in general, which I think NBA teams may eventually share, too. What some may see as long-term upside and potential others may see as a raw prospect with a great frame and a raw game. A team must be patient with him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Braylon Mullins SG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
12.2
RPG
3.5
APG
1.3
3P%
38.6%
An 87th percentile jump shooter, Mullins is hitting nearly 40% on his 3-pointers as a freshman at UConn and fulfilling promise as a big-framed shooting guard who can nail buckets in big spots. He'd be a good fit for most teams, including Memphis.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Morez Johnson Jr. PF
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
13.3
RPG
7.3
APG
1.2
3P%
35.3%
Perhaps this is a bit high for Johnson -- we have him ranked No. 35 -- but he's opened eyes among evaluators over the last month and has proven to be a winning piece for a Michigan team that's 26-2. Good size, efficient finisher, versatile.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Labaron Philon PG
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
21.3
RPG
3.3
APG
5
3P%
38.7%
Philon's a blur of speed in the open court leading an Alabama offense that is second in adjusted pace in college hoops. He's developed into a better shooter and more dynamic playmaker in his second season in college.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Darius Acuff Jr. PG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
22.2
RPG
3.1
APG
6.2
3P%
43%
Acuff is one of the hottest names right now in NBA circles as he's taken over an Arkansas team with his scoring and dynamic playmaking. But he's a smidge undersized, he's ball-dominant and Arkansas' net rating this season defensively is better with him off the floor vs. on it. As with many players outside the top seven, there are some pros and cons to consider that could make his draft range fairly wide.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Isaiah Evans SF
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
14.5
RPG
3
APG
1.2
3P%
35.4%
A floor-spacing scoring wing who can drill 3-pointers, Evans could be a nice complement in LA next to Luka Doncic to keep defenses honest. He's proven to be a winning piece playing alongside rookie standouts Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel as well as potential No. 1 pick Cameron Boozer.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Bennett Stirtz PG
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
20.7
RPG
2.4
APG
4.5
3P%
39.8%
A tough and gritty point guard who has been an ironman for coach Ben McCollum at both Drake and Iowa, Stirtz could be a tremendous culture and skill add in Detroit with his playmaking and scoring. He can play on and off the ball and has a tremendous feel for how to play winning basketball.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Christian Anderson PG
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
19.6
RPG
3.9
APG
7.7
3P%
43.9%
A breakout star for Texas Tech, Anderson this season has grown into one of the sport's most versatile scoring + playmaking options. He's third in the sport in assists per game and averaging nearly 20 points per game.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Henri Veesaar C
North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
16.3
RPG
8.5
APG
1.9
3P%
43.1%
Veesaar is a big center who can hold his own on the interior on both ends and shown himself a capable floor-spacer. He's hitting above 43% on 3-pointers this season and projects as a high-floor prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tounde Yessoufou SF
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
17.9
RPG
5.6
APG
1.6
3P%
31.8%
This would be something of a swing for the fences for the Knicks on Yessoufou, who has drawn comparisons to Anthony Edwards in his athleticism and play-style. To be clear: He is not the same caliber prospect Edwards was. But he's an athletic wing who can jump out of the gym and has some intriguing long-term potential.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Flory Bidunga C
Kansas • Soph • 6'10" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
14.3
RPG
9.2
APG
1.7
3P%
0%
Few players this season have been more impactful defensively as Bidunga, who has a real case to be the Defensive Player of the Year at Kansas. He can guard every position on the floor, is a vacuum on the glass and finishes everything around the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Joshua Jefferson PF
Iowa State • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
16.6
RPG
7.5
APG
5.2
3P%
36.1%
Jefferson is a multi-talented forward who can be a playmaking hub, rare for a player with his size. He's also hitting a career-best 36.1% on 3-pointers and taken over as Iowa State's most important weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Karim Lopez SF
Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
0
RPG
0
APG
0
3P%
0
The skill and feel of Lopez, ranked as a top-20 prospect in our rankings, has him in the mix to go Round 1. He has a great frame with scoring upside and doesn't turn 19 until later this spring.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Jayden Quaintance C
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
5
RPG
5
APG
0.5
3P%
0
It's turned into a lost season at Kentucky for Quaintance, who has appeared in only four games. I'd be a bit surprised if he didn't come back to school. But if he stays in the draft he'd be a tremendous late-first value for a team like Minnesota, giving them a young defensive monster in the frontcourt to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Alex Karaban PF
Connecticut • Sr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
13
RPG
5.3
APG
2.2
3P%
39.5%
A two-time national champion who has worn many hats at UConn, Karaban is a chameleon who has managed to fit in various roles and contributed as one of the most winning players in Huskies history. OKC would love his knockdown shooting.