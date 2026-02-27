Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.8 3P% 36.8% Sacramento would have a tough decision here between AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. But Dybantsa -- the leading scorer in college basketball -- brings ideal size and athleticism as well as his scoring prowess as a well-rounded prospect to build around. He's very much in the mix to go No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.7 RPG 10.1 APG 4 3P% 40.8% I favor Boozer over Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa by a slim margin, and I think NBA front offices will have the trio all graded similarly. If Indy has Boozer and Peterson in the same tier, I'd lean Boozer here for the fit to pair with Tyrese Haliburton.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.5 RPG 3.8 APG 1.4 3P% 40.5% The No. 1 prospect in the CBS Sports prospect rankings falls to No. 3 in this mock -- largely due to injury concerns that have plagued him during his freshman season. When healthy, he looks like the best player in the class. But we haven't seen a fully healthy version of him much, if at all, this season. The medicals will play a big role here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.2 RPG 5 APG 4.3 3P% 42% There's no consensus No. 4 prospect in this class beyond the big three, but for my money I like Wagler -- and I like his fit here in Washington -- over Caleb Wilson and Kingston Flemings, who should also get consideration. Wagler's a point guard with the frame of a wing who can shoot the lights out and has great playmaking instincts.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% What a consolation prize this would be for Atlanta, a team that will be very much in the mix to earn the No. 1 pick, to snag a falling Caleb Wilson -- a potential top-four prospect in the class -- at No. 5. Wilson's dealing with a fractured hand but he has been terrific when healthy leading the Tar Heels, averaging 19+ points and 9+ rebounds per game as a true freshman. His defensive motor alone would present game-changing talent for the dysmal Hawks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.6 RPG 3.8 APG 5.1 3P% 37.9% Few players have exceeded expectations this season more than Flemings, who leads a top-five Houston team in scoring, assists and steals (1.7 spg). He can get to any spot he wants on the floor, commands a complicated system like a vet and is pushing close to 38% as a 3-point shooter on volume exceeded three 3-point attempts per contest.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.9 RPG 3.4 APG 4.8 3P% 35.7% Brown Jr. feels a bit like the forgotten man in this class but I have him as a clear top-seven player in this class with a significant drop-off in talent behind him. In Dallas, he could set himself up as the successor to Kyrie Irving and a long-term pairing partner with Cooper Flagg.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.2 RPG 7.3 APG 3.3 3P% 30.9% Few players in college basketball feel more like they were destined to be a Memphis Grizzly than Lendeborg. He's tough, versatile, tenacious. A winner. The best player on a Michigan team that is the title favorite. He'd be a great piece for this franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.5 RPG 4.6 APG 2.6 3P% 37.2% Stacking firepower in the backcourt wouldn't hurt the Bulls, who traded away Coby White at the deadline. Burries is a versatile shooter who can run the pick-and-roll and be a scoring threat from anywhere on the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Alijah Arenas G USC • Fr • 6'6" / 199 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 13.9 RPG 2.7 APG 1.7 3P% 21.7% This is much higher than where he is ranked in the CBS Sports prospect rankings, but I'm not convinced Arenas won't be a big mover in the coming months if he indeed declares as a 2026 prospect. He's only recently grown into a bigger role at USC but he has showcased intriguing scoring ability and movement skills for a combo guard his size. Teams will be gobbling up as much intel and info as possible on Arenas, the son of Gilbert Arenas, in the coming months. In the right system and under the right coach there's a lot still to be unlocked.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 11 Chris Cenac Jr. C Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.8 APG 0.9 3P% 32.9% Cenac is a fantastic rebounder with a wiry frame who has a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan. He's still growing to be more aggressive, but his instincts as a ball magnet collecting rebounds and his spatial awareness defensively bode well for his future. Raw, but beaming with upside.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Thomas Haugh PF Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.9 RPG 6 APG 2 3P% 34% Haugh has been Florida's best player this season and profiles as a combo wing who can bring toughness, athleticism and scoring to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.4 APG 2.6 3P% 33.3% Peat is on the shelf indefinitely with a leg injury but his stellar freshman season at Arizona has him on trajectory to be a lottery pick. He's shooting a respectable clip from distance, but most importantly, he'd be an instant presence with his physicality and attitude. He plays unafraid with an endless supply of energy that helps produce second-chance opportunities, straight-line drives to the rim and defensive impact.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18 RPG 11.1 APG 1.6 3P% 34.1% You'll see Steinbach mocked in this range and to the Spurs frequently in coming months -- and with good reason. He provides inside-out skills like shooting and handling that are desirable for his size that could complement Victor Wembanyama.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.6 APG 2.7 3P% 37.6% Carr has developed and matured ten-fold at Baylor this season becoming more well-rounded not just as a sharpshooter -- although he is absolutely that! -- but also as a playmaker, too. He has ideal size, shooing and athleticism that will enable him to grow into a potential starter at the two-guard.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.9 RPG 6.5 APG 2.5 3P% 32.8% This is lower than Ament is projected almost anywhere, and truth be told, lower than I think he ends up going. But this reflects the skepticism I have about Ament in general, which I think NBA teams may eventually share, too. What some may see as long-term upside and potential others may see as a raw prospect with a great frame and a raw game. A team must be patient with him.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 17 Braylon Mullins SG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.2 RPG 3.5 APG 1.3 3P% 38.6% An 87th percentile jump shooter, Mullins is hitting nearly 40% on his 3-pointers as a freshman at UConn and fulfilling promise as a big-framed shooting guard who can nail buckets in big spots. He'd be a good fit for most teams, including Memphis.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 18 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 13.3 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 35.3% Perhaps this is a bit high for Johnson -- we have him ranked No. 35 -- but he's opened eyes among evaluators over the last month and has proven to be a winning piece for a Michigan team that's 26-2. Good size, efficient finisher, versatile.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 19 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 21.3 RPG 3.3 APG 5 3P% 38.7% Philon's a blur of speed in the open court leading an Alabama offense that is second in adjusted pace in college hoops. He's developed into a better shooter and more dynamic playmaker in his second season in college.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 22.2 RPG 3.1 APG 6.2 3P% 43% Acuff is one of the hottest names right now in NBA circles as he's taken over an Arkansas team with his scoring and dynamic playmaking. But he's a smidge undersized, he's ball-dominant and Arkansas' net rating this season defensively is better with him off the floor vs. on it. As with many players outside the top seven, there are some pros and cons to consider that could make his draft range fairly wide.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Evans SF Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 3 APG 1.2 3P% 35.4% A floor-spacing scoring wing who can drill 3-pointers, Evans could be a nice complement in LA next to Luka Doncic to keep defenses honest. He's proven to be a winning piece playing alongside rookie standouts Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel as well as potential No. 1 pick Cameron Boozer.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 22 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 20.7 RPG 2.4 APG 4.5 3P% 39.8% A tough and gritty point guard who has been an ironman for coach Ben McCollum at both Drake and Iowa, Stirtz could be a tremendous culture and skill add in Detroit with his playmaking and scoring. He can play on and off the ball and has a tremendous feel for how to play winning basketball.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.6 RPG 3.9 APG 7.7 3P% 43.9% A breakout star for Texas Tech, Anderson this season has grown into one of the sport's most versatile scoring + playmaking options. He's third in the sport in assists per game and averaging nearly 20 points per game.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 24 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.3 RPG 8.5 APG 1.9 3P% 43.1% Veesaar is a big center who can hold his own on the interior on both ends and shown himself a capable floor-spacer. He's hitting above 43% on 3-pointers this season and projects as a high-floor prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tounde Yessoufou SF Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.9 RPG 5.6 APG 1.6 3P% 31.8% This would be something of a swing for the fences for the Knicks on Yessoufou, who has drawn comparisons to Anthony Edwards in his athleticism and play-style. To be clear: He is not the same caliber prospect Edwards was. But he's an athletic wing who can jump out of the gym and has some intriguing long-term potential.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Flory Bidunga C Kansas • Soph • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.3 RPG 9.2 APG 1.7 3P% 0% Few players this season have been more impactful defensively as Bidunga, who has a real case to be the Defensive Player of the Year at Kansas. He can guard every position on the floor, is a vacuum on the glass and finishes everything around the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joshua Jefferson PF Iowa State • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.6 RPG 7.5 APG 5.2 3P% 36.1% Jefferson is a multi-talented forward who can be a playmaking hub, rare for a player with his size. He's also hitting a career-best 36.1% on 3-pointers and taken over as Iowa State's most important weapon.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 28 Karim Lopez SF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 0 RPG 0 APG 0 3P% 0 The skill and feel of Lopez, ranked as a top-20 prospect in our rankings, has him in the mix to go Round 1. He has a great frame with scoring upside and doesn't turn 19 until later this spring.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 29 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 It's turned into a lost season at Kentucky for Quaintance, who has appeared in only four games. I'd be a bit surprised if he didn't come back to school. But if he stays in the draft he'd be a tremendous late-first value for a team like Minnesota, giving them a young defensive monster in the frontcourt to build around.