2026 NBA Mock Draft: BYU's AJ Dybantsa is top pick, edging out Duke's Cameron Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson
With the college basketball season winding down, here's the projected order for how the NBA Draft could go
The 2026 NBA Draft class is stacked top to bottom in one of the better classes in recent memory -- but especially at the top with Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. All three are Tier 1 talents who could be No. 1 pick candidates in any year. And all three have viable cases to go No. 1 this year.
My personal preference (in a vacuum, of course) would be Boozer: a four-time high school state champion, three-time Peach Jam winner and two-time gold medalist. He leads Duke in scoring, assists, rebounds and minutes, and the Blue Devils are 26-2 and on trajectory to be a No. 1 seed with him as its leader. He's a winner.
There is no consensus of course, yet, on who will go No. 1 this summer. But most believe it will be Dybantsa, the BYU wing, or Peterson, the Kansas guard. So to fit the specs for a mock draft -- projecting how I think NBA teams, not myself, would pick players -- I have Dybantsa going No. 1 overall in my mock. He leads the nation in scoring (25.1 PPG), has grown as a playmaker, and, for good measure, has the frame and athletic profile that just looks like a future NBA star.
Boozer in this mock goes second and Peterson slips to No. 3. It's entirely possible that order on draft night is flipped.
For this mock, I considered team need for every pick -- though I took into account areas in the draft where tiers of talent drop off. For example, the Jazz pick at No. 6 and would do well to land a player like Boozer or Caleb Wilson. But with both off the board and point guard the clear best available talents, I have them selecting point guard Kingston Flemings. In a rebuild, sometimes the best decision is taking the best prospect even if it overlaps with what may be on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 1
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Sacramento would have a tough decision here between AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. But Dybantsa -- the leading scorer in college basketball -- brings ideal size and athleticism as well as his scoring prowess as a well-rounded prospect to build around. He's very much in the mix to go No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
I favor Boozer over Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa by a slim margin, and I think NBA front offices will have the trio all graded similarly. If Indy has Boozer and Peterson in the same tier, I'd lean Boozer here for the fit to pair with Tyrese Haliburton.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
The No. 1 prospect in the CBS Sports prospect rankings falls to No. 3 in this mock -- largely due to injury concerns that have plagued him during his freshman season. When healthy, he looks like the best player in the class. But we haven't seen a fully healthy version of him much, if at all, this season. The medicals will play a big role here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
There's no consensus No. 4 prospect in this class beyond the big three, but for my money I like Wagler -- and I like his fit here in Washington -- over Caleb Wilson and Kingston Flemings, who should also get consideration. Wagler's a point guard with the frame of a wing who can shoot the lights out and has great playmaking instincts.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 5
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
What a consolation prize this would be for Atlanta, a team that will be very much in the mix to earn the No. 1 pick, to snag a falling Caleb Wilson -- a potential top-four prospect in the class -- at No. 5. Wilson's dealing with a fractured hand but he has been terrific when healthy leading the Tar Heels, averaging 19+ points and 9+ rebounds per game as a true freshman. His defensive motor alone would present game-changing talent for the dysmal Hawks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Few players have exceeded expectations this season more than Flemings, who leads a top-five Houston team in scoring, assists and steals (1.7 spg). He can get to any spot he wants on the floor, commands a complicated system like a vet and is pushing close to 38% as a 3-point shooter on volume exceeded three 3-point attempts per contest.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Brown Jr. feels a bit like the forgotten man in this class but I have him as a clear top-seven player in this class with a significant drop-off in talent behind him. In Dallas, he could set himself up as the successor to Kyrie Irving and a long-term pairing partner with Cooper Flagg.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Few players in college basketball feel more like they were destined to be a Memphis Grizzly than Lendeborg. He's tough, versatile, tenacious. A winner. The best player on a Michigan team that is the title favorite. He'd be a great piece for this franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Stacking firepower in the backcourt wouldn't hurt the Bulls, who traded away Coby White at the deadline. Burries is a versatile shooter who can run the pick-and-roll and be a scoring threat from anywhere on the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 10
USC • Fr • 6'6" / 199 lbs
This is much higher than where he is ranked in the CBS Sports prospect rankings, but I'm not convinced Arenas won't be a big mover in the coming months if he indeed declares as a 2026 prospect. He's only recently grown into a bigger role at USC but he has showcased intriguing scoring ability and movement skills for a combo guard his size. Teams will be gobbling up as much intel and info as possible on Arenas, the son of Gilbert Arenas, in the coming months. In the right system and under the right coach there's a lot still to be unlocked.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 11
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Cenac is a fantastic rebounder with a wiry frame who has a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan. He's still growing to be more aggressive, but his instincts as a ball magnet collecting rebounds and his spatial awareness defensively bode well for his future. Raw, but beaming with upside.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Thomas Haugh PF
Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
Haugh has been Florida's best player this season and profiles as a combo wing who can bring toughness, athleticism and scoring to the table.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
Peat is on the shelf indefinitely with a leg injury but his stellar freshman season at Arizona has him on trajectory to be a lottery pick. He's shooting a respectable clip from distance, but most importantly, he'd be an instant presence with his physicality and attitude. He plays unafraid with an endless supply of energy that helps produce second-chance opportunities, straight-line drives to the rim and defensive impact.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
You'll see Steinbach mocked in this range and to the Spurs frequently in coming months -- and with good reason. He provides inside-out skills like shooting and handling that are desirable for his size that could complement Victor Wembanyama.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Carr has developed and matured ten-fold at Baylor this season becoming more well-rounded not just as a sharpshooter -- although he is absolutely that! -- but also as a playmaker, too. He has ideal size, shooing and athleticism that will enable him to grow into a potential starter at the two-guard.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
This is lower than Ament is projected almost anywhere, and truth be told, lower than I think he ends up going. But this reflects the skepticism I have about Ament in general, which I think NBA teams may eventually share, too. What some may see as long-term upside and potential others may see as a raw prospect with a great frame and a raw game. A team must be patient with him.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 17
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs
An 87th percentile jump shooter, Mullins is hitting nearly 40% on his 3-pointers as a freshman at UConn and fulfilling promise as a big-framed shooting guard who can nail buckets in big spots. He'd be a good fit for most teams, including Memphis.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Perhaps this is a bit high for Johnson -- we have him ranked No. 35 -- but he's opened eyes among evaluators over the last month and has proven to be a winning piece for a Michigan team that's 26-2. Good size, efficient finisher, versatile.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Philon's a blur of speed in the open court leading an Alabama offense that is second in adjusted pace in college hoops. He's developed into a better shooter and more dynamic playmaker in his second season in college.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Acuff is one of the hottest names right now in NBA circles as he's taken over an Arkansas team with his scoring and dynamic playmaking. But he's a smidge undersized, he's ball-dominant and Arkansas' net rating this season defensively is better with him off the floor vs. on it. As with many players outside the top seven, there are some pros and cons to consider that could make his draft range fairly wide.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Isaiah Evans SF
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs
A floor-spacing scoring wing who can drill 3-pointers, Evans could be a nice complement in LA next to Luka Doncic to keep defenses honest. He's proven to be a winning piece playing alongside rookie standouts Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel as well as potential No. 1 pick Cameron Boozer.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
A tough and gritty point guard who has been an ironman for coach Ben McCollum at both Drake and Iowa, Stirtz could be a tremendous culture and skill add in Detroit with his playmaking and scoring. He can play on and off the ball and has a tremendous feel for how to play winning basketball.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
A breakout star for Texas Tech, Anderson this season has grown into one of the sport's most versatile scoring + playmaking options. He's third in the sport in assists per game and averaging nearly 20 points per game.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 24
North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs
Veesaar is a big center who can hold his own on the interior on both ends and shown himself a capable floor-spacer. He's hitting above 43% on 3-pointers this season and projects as a high-floor prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
This would be something of a swing for the fences for the Knicks on Yessoufou, who has drawn comparisons to Anthony Edwards in his athleticism and play-style. To be clear: He is not the same caliber prospect Edwards was. But he's an athletic wing who can jump out of the gym and has some intriguing long-term potential.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kansas • Soph • 6'10" / 235 lbs
Few players this season have been more impactful defensively as Bidunga, who has a real case to be the Defensive Player of the Year at Kansas. He can guard every position on the floor, is a vacuum on the glass and finishes everything around the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa State • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Jefferson is a multi-talented forward who can be a playmaking hub, rare for a player with his size. He's also hitting a career-best 36.1% on 3-pointers and taken over as Iowa State's most important weapon.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 28
The skill and feel of Lopez, ranked as a top-20 prospect in our rankings, has him in the mix to go Round 1. He has a great frame with scoring upside and doesn't turn 19 until later this spring.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
It's turned into a lost season at Kentucky for Quaintance, who has appeared in only four games. I'd be a bit surprised if he didn't come back to school. But if he stays in the draft he'd be a tremendous late-first value for a team like Minnesota, giving them a young defensive monster in the frontcourt to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alex Karaban PF
Connecticut • Sr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
A two-time national champion who has worn many hats at UConn, Karaban is a chameleon who has managed to fit in various roles and contributed as one of the most winning players in Huskies history. OKC would love his knockdown shooting.