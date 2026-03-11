2026 NBA Mock Draft: BYU's AJ Dybantsa jumps over Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, goes No. 1 to Kings
The Cougars star will be one to one watch during March Madness
March Madness is upon us and with it, the last chance for college basketball players to make an impression on NBA decision-makers before the predraft process for the 2026 NBA Draft.
After four months of regular season action, the race at the top of the class has never been closer. The same "big three" that dominated the discourse coming into the season still sits on top with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer all vying for position.
Dybantsa has put up the best individual numbers, yet had questions perpetuate about his ability to drive winning.
Peterson's highs have been arguably the most impressive, but has nonetheless played a season largely defined by availability and durability concerns.
Boozer has been the best player in college basketball, and yet still his perceived lack of upside still has most believing he will fall outside of the top two.
This latest mock draft is based on what I believe NBA teams would do, not necessarily what I would recommend, with the order coming from the probabilities associated with current NBA records.
Round 1 - Pick 1
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs
At this point, Dybantsa looks like the favorite to be the top pick in June. He's a jumbo wing who is 6-foot-9 with a better than 7-foot wingspan. He's athletic with an elastic body type, capable of creating his own shot at virtually any point, and the leading scorer in college basketball. He's simultaneously made notable gains with his passing, finishing through contact at the rim, and even his 3-point shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Peterson still has a real chance to go number one, with his overlap of shot-making, creation, and on/off ball versatility, along with backcourt size and length. But while Dybantsa's game has ascended this year, questions about Peterson's durability and availability have snowballed. In Indiana, he'd join a contender from day one and be able to pair with Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Boozer's case to be the top pick in the draft should be getting more consideration. No one has impacted winning more and there are zero questions about his durability. His overlap of physicality, intellect, and versatility should allow him to make a substantial immediate impact at the next level as well. In Washington, he'd pair nicely with Alex Sarr in the long-run, with Anthony Davis providing invaluable tutelage along the way.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Wilson is a high-flying athlete with a high-motor, budding defensive versatility, and an offensive game that proved to be ahead of schedule this year at North Carolina. Brooklyn might prefer an on-ball creator from a fit perspective, but Wilson would be widely perceived as the best prospect on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
This begins the quartet of freshmen guards expected to go in the mid-lottery. What distinguishes Wagler is his size, shooting, feel for the game, and on-off ball versatility. On the heels of a breakout year from Keyonte George, it's that ability to still impact the game off the ball that would make him potentially the best fit in Utah.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Flemings is a dynamic athlete complete with speed, burst in his first-step, and leaping ability at the rim. He's also a threat with his pull-up game, better than expected from three, and probably the best defender of the group. As Atlanta ventures into the post Trea Young era, Flemings would give them their lead guard of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Brown is a late-blooming lead guard who is exceptionally talented with the ball in his hands. He's a deep shooter and advanced passer who now boasts good positional size along with improved strength and athleticism. On a Mavs team that will be built around Cooper Flagg, he provides another creator who will also boast extreme gravity off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
With Ja Morant's days in Memphis likely numbered, the Grizzlies are going to need a future point guard to add to their young core of Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and others. Acuff has been arguably the best point guard in college basketball this year with the most polished offensive game as a creator, shot-maker, and distributor.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
This may be a bit redundant with Patrick Williams and Matas Buzelis already in place, but Ament is the best prospect on the board at this point. The combo-forward has real size and mismatch scoring tools as a late-bloomer who has consistently taken his game to new levels in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Burries is a physical guard loaded with competitive intangibles who can both get downhill and shoot the ball with range. Whether Milwaukee enters a full rebuild or not, he should be an immediate asset and an ideal culture piece to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
The other half of Arizona's dynamic freshman duo, Peat is a powerful four-man who can play out of short rolls, get downhill, and is another culture builder. Peat's shooting is his major swing skill, but with Donovan Clingan now stretching the floor offensively, this could provide a good fit and long-term replacement for Jerami Grant.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Quaintance may be the best defensive prospect in this class and on an OKC championship program built on a dominant defense, this seems like a good fit. It also provides the Thunder with a future running mate for Chet Holmgren up front if it turns out they can't retain Isaiah Hartenstein when he becomes a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Lopez is a big and versatile forward who has been trending up this year in the NBL. With both Miles Bridges and Grant Williams going into contract years next season, he could provide a replacement to fit nicely alongside Kon Knueppel, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
The Spurs still don't have a clear-cut long-term running mate for Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt. Steinbach would fit the bill providing inside-out skill, good instincts as a roller, untapped shooting potential, and enough size to play either alongside or behind Wemby.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Lendeborg may be old by draft standards, but he's an extremely versatile two-way piece who plays and defends multiple positions. The shooting is the long-term swing skill, but the passing would allow him to fit in Steve Kerr's system.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Thomas Haugh PF
Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
Haugh is a versatile big wing who can play multiple positions, provide the type of grit that OKC values, hold his own in OKC's defensive culture, and already has an understanding of how to play a role in service of winning.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Philon's sophomore jump has made him both a shot-creator and shot-maker. In Miami, he may rediscover the defense he was known for as a freshman. With plenty of decisions looming for the Heat on the perimeter, he and Kasparas Jakucionis could be two compatible long-term pieces.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Johnson continues to gain momentum among NBA decision-makers with his size, physicality, and increasing two-way versatility. In Memphis, he could play either alongside or behind Zach Edey, in a comparable way to how he's paired with Aday Mara this year at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
The Raptors have made significant strides this year but still don't have elite guard depth and may look to move off Immanuel Quickley's deal in the off-season. Stirtz provides skill, real shot-making, an understanding of how to move without the ball, and a terrific mind for the game.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
The Hornets are committed to letting this core grow together, but it wasn't that long ago it seemed Ball's future in Charlotte was limited. If that ever resurfaces, Anderson provides a contingency. He's highly skilled and equally cerebral with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Having a true back-up center behind Nikola Jokic has been important this year for Denver. But Jonas Valanciunas will be a free-agent following the 2026-27 season and so Ngongba could ultimately slide into that spot. He's a defensive presence with good size, massive length, and budding inside-out offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Cenac slides a bit in this latest mock draft in correlation with declining impact at Houston, but there's still plenty of long-term upside at nearly 7-feet with massive measurables, great mobility, correlating defensive versatility, solid athleticism, and some shooting potential.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona • Jr • 7'2" / 260 lbs
The Lakers could use a defensive minded center in the worst way and Krivas may be the best in college basketball this season. He has tremendous size, even by NBA standards, is a drop coverage monster, and understands how to play his role offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 24
North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs
A very skilled 7-footer, Veesaar is very gifted offensively. He can stretch the floor, play out of dribble hand-off action, put it on the floor, pass, and even finish with sneaky force. In Philadelphia, he'll provide some much-needed depth behind Joel Embiid.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs
Mullins is an elite 3-point shooter who can space the floor around Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren and provide balance along defensive-minded young wings like Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland. He's also a good enough defender in his own rite to hold up in Detroit's culture.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kansas • Soph • 6'10" / 235 lbs
Bidunga is a big-time athlete, major lob threat, very mobile, and consequently one of the most versatile frontcourt defenders in the country. With Mitchell Robinson entering free agency following the year, he could step right into that role.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Carr may need some time to fill-out his frame, but he's a late-bloomer with a rare overlap of massive length, leaping ability, shooting, and scoring prowess. Coming off a breakout year at Baylor, he could be just scratching the surface.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs
Mara is a giant even by NBA standards. His defensive impact is undeniable, but he's also clever around the rim offensively, as a screener, and passer. His presence would also provide some insurance if the Cavs ever elect to split up Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Isaiah Evans SF
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs