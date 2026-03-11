Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.2 RPG 6.8 APG 3.9 3P% 33.8% At this point, Dybantsa looks like the favorite to be the top pick in June. He's a jumbo wing who is 6-foot-9 with a better than 7-foot wingspan. He's athletic with an elastic body type, capable of creating his own shot at virtually any point, and the leading scorer in college basketball. He's simultaneously made notable gains with his passing, finishing through contact at the rim, and even his 3-point shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.9 RPG 4.2 APG 1.8 3P% 38.7% Peterson still has a real chance to go number one, with his overlap of shot-making, creation, and on/off ball versatility, along with backcourt size and length. But while Dybantsa's game has ascended this year, questions about Peterson's durability and availability have snowballed. In Indiana, he'd join a contender from day one and be able to pair with Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.7 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 40.7% Boozer's case to be the top pick in the draft should be getting more consideration. No one has impacted winning more and there are zero questions about his durability. His overlap of physicality, intellect, and versatility should allow him to make a substantial immediate impact at the next level as well. In Washington, he'd pair nicely with Alex Sarr in the long-run, with Anthony Davis providing invaluable tutelage along the way.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% Wilson is a high-flying athlete with a high-motor, budding defensive versatility, and an offensive game that proved to be ahead of schedule this year at North Carolina. Brooklyn might prefer an on-ball creator from a fit perspective, but Wilson would be widely perceived as the best prospect on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.9 RPG 4.9 APG 4.3 3P% 41% This begins the quartet of freshmen guards expected to go in the mid-lottery. What distinguishes Wagler is his size, shooting, feel for the game, and on-off ball versatility. On the heels of a breakout year from Keyonte George, it's that ability to still impact the game off the ball that would make him potentially the best fit in Utah.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 6 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 3.9 APG 5.4 3P% 37.6% Flemings is a dynamic athlete complete with speed, burst in his first-step, and leaping ability at the rim. He's also a threat with his pull-up game, better than expected from three, and probably the best defender of the group. As Atlanta ventures into the post Trea Young era, Flemings would give them their lead guard of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Brown is a late-blooming lead guard who is exceptionally talented with the ball in his hands. He's a deep shooter and advanced passer who now boasts good positional size along with improved strength and athleticism. On a Mavs team that will be built around Cooper Flagg, he provides another creator who will also boast extreme gravity off the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 22.2 RPG 3 APG 6.4 3P% 43.7% With Ja Morant's days in Memphis likely numbered, the Grizzlies are going to need a future point guard to add to their young core of Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and others. Acuff has been arguably the best point guard in college basketball this year with the most polished offensive game as a creator, shot-maker, and distributor.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.4 RPG 6.4 APG 2.4 3P% 32.8% This may be a bit redundant with Patrick Williams and Matas Buzelis already in place, but Ament is the best prospect on the board at this point. The combo-forward has real size and mismatch scoring tools as a late-bloomer who has consistently taken his game to new levels in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16 RPG 5 APG 2.6 3P% 37% Burries is a physical guard loaded with competitive intangibles who can both get downhill and shoot the ball with range. Whether Milwaukee enters a full rebuild or not, he should be an immediate asset and an ideal culture piece to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.3 APG 2.7 3P% 31.6% The other half of Arizona's dynamic freshman duo, Peat is a powerful four-man who can play out of short rolls, get downhill, and is another culture builder. Peat's shooting is his major swing skill, but with Donovan Clingan now stretching the floor offensively, this could provide a good fit and long-term replacement for Jerami Grant.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Quaintance may be the best defensive prospect in this class and on an OKC championship program built on a dominant defense, this seems like a good fit. It also provides the Thunder with a future running mate for Chet Holmgren up front if it turns out they can't retain Isaiah Hartenstein when he becomes a free agent.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Karim Lopez SF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Lopez is a big and versatile forward who has been trending up this year in the NBL. With both Miles Bridges and Grant Williams going into contract years next season, he could provide a replacement to fit nicely alongside Kon Knueppel, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.6 RPG 11.6 APG 1.5 3P% 35.6% The Spurs still don't have a clear-cut long-term running mate for Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt. Steinbach would fit the bill providing inside-out skill, good instincts as a roller, untapped shooting potential, and enough size to play either alongside or behind Wemby.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 7.2 APG 3.2 3P% 34.3% Lendeborg may be old by draft standards, but he's an extremely versatile two-way piece who plays and defends multiple positions. The shooting is the long-term swing skill, but the passing would allow him to fit in Steve Kerr's system.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Thomas Haugh PF Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2 3P% 34.6% Haugh is a versatile big wing who can play multiple positions, provide the type of grit that OKC values, hold his own in OKC's defensive culture, and already has an understanding of how to play a role in service of winning.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 21.5 RPG 3.2 APG 4.8 3P% 38.9% Philon's sophomore jump has made him both a shot-creator and shot-maker. In Miami, he may rediscover the defense he was known for as a freshman. With plenty of decisions looming for the Heat on the perimeter, he and Kasparas Jakucionis could be two compatible long-term pieces.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 13.7 RPG 7.4 APG 1.1 3P% 41.7% Johnson continues to gain momentum among NBA decision-makers with his size, physicality, and increasing two-way versatility. In Memphis, he could play either alongside or behind Zach Edey, in a comparable way to how he's paired with Aday Mara this year at Michigan.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 20.2 RPG 2.5 APG 4.4 3P% 38.2% The Raptors have made significant strides this year but still don't have elite guard depth and may look to move off Immanuel Quickley's deal in the off-season. Stirtz provides skill, real shot-making, an understanding of how to move without the ball, and a terrific mind for the game.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.2 RPG 3.7 APG 7.8 3P% 42.7% The Hornets are committed to letting this core grow together, but it wasn't that long ago it seemed Ball's future in Charlotte was limited. If that ever resurfaces, Anderson provides a contingency. He's highly skilled and equally cerebral with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Ngongba II C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.6% Having a true back-up center behind Nikola Jokic has been important this year for Denver. But Jonas Valanciunas will be a free-agent following the 2026-27 season and so Ngongba could ultimately slide into that spot. He's a defensive presence with good size, massive length, and budding inside-out offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Cenac Jr. C Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.4 RPG 7.4 APG 0.8 3P% 32.1% Cenac slides a bit in this latest mock draft in correlation with declining impact at Houston, but there's still plenty of long-term upside at nearly 7-feet with massive measurables, great mobility, correlating defensive versatility, solid athleticism, and some shooting potential.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Motiejus Krivas C Arizona • Jr • 7'2" / 260 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.8 RPG 8.2 APG 1 3P% 36.4% The Lakers could use a defensive minded center in the worst way and Krivas may be the best in college basketball this season. He has tremendous size, even by NBA standards, is a drop coverage monster, and understands how to play his role offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.3 RPG 8.4 APG 2 3P% 41.5% A very skilled 7-footer, Veesaar is very gifted offensively. He can stretch the floor, play out of dribble hand-off action, put it on the floor, pass, and even finish with sneaky force. In Philadelphia, he'll provide some much-needed depth behind Joel Embiid.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Braylon Mullins SG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12 RPG 3.4 APG 1.3 3P% 36.4% Mullins is an elite 3-point shooter who can space the floor around Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren and provide balance along defensive-minded young wings like Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland. He's also a good enough defender in his own rite to hold up in Detroit's culture.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Flory Bidunga C Kansas • Soph • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.8 RPG 9 APG 1.6 3P% 0% Bidunga is a big-time athlete, major lob threat, very mobile, and consequently one of the most versatile frontcourt defenders in the country. With Mitchell Robinson entering free agency following the year, he could step right into that role.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.2 RPG 5.5 APG 2.7 3P% 39.4% Carr may need some time to fill-out his frame, but he's a late-bloomer with a rare overlap of massive length, leaping ability, shooting, and scoring prowess. Coming off a breakout year at Baylor, he could be just scratching the surface.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 11.3 RPG 6.9 APG 2.4 3P% 28.6% Mara is a giant even by NBA standards. His defensive impact is undeniable, but he's also clever around the rim offensively, as a screener, and passer. His presence would also provide some insurance if the Cavs ever elect to split up Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.