From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 1 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20 RPG 3.3 APG 2.3 3P% 42.9% A nagging hamstring injury has limited Peterson to just two appearances this season for Kansas and his time missed is approaching one full month. However, when healthy, Peterson's ability to dictate terms as a lead guard and elevate talent around him makes him the frontrunner to go No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.3 RPG 6.6 APG 3 3P% 36.4% The idea of Dybantsa as a built-in-a-lab, scoring wing -- the archetype NBA teams so covet building around -- puts him in the mix to go No. 1. He's already established as the leading scorer and rebounder on a top-10 BYU team and passes the eye test with flying colors.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 23 RPG 9.9 APG 3.8 3P% 37.2% No major conference player has scored more points this season thus far than Boozer. And it seems he's just getting started. The Duke rookie is averaging 23.6 points and 9.3 boards per game for a team that is 9-0 with three of those wins coming vs. ranked opponents. To say he'd be a huge prize if he falls to No. 3 would be an understatement. He's my No. 1-ranked player in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.3 RPG 10.6 APG 2.4 3P% 18.2% Watching Caleb Wilson play basketball is like watching Mozart compose music or Picasso paint a work of art. He's a night-in, night-out joy because of his relentless energy and it shows in the box score, too: He's averaging 19.3 points and 10.1 boards per game for UNC. His defensive impact, selfless style and boisterous personality are all traits I'd bet on making him a top-five pick.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 5 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.3 RPG 7.1 APG 2.8 3P% 28.9% My preseason read on Ament was that he was a big prospect whose production may not be reliable this season. I was wrong. He's averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 boards for the Vols. His big frame and feel for the game make him a jumbo-sized wing with game-changing defensive potential.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.7 RPG 3.2 APG 5.3 3P% 25.8% This may be a situation where the best player available also winds up being the best roster fit for the Kings, who desperately need help at point guard. Brown's a do-it-all guard who can score from anywhere and plays with poise and pizazz with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.9 RPG 5.5 APG 3.1 3P% 0% Peat has gotten off to a tremendous start as a freshman at Arizona, where he's averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. He tallied 30 points and 7 boards vs. Florida in the season-opener and had a filthy 16-12-3 line and two blocks vs. UConn on Nov. 19. His athletic pop and energy is off the charts and his skill -- elite for his size, which is scary -- still feels in its early stages.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Chris Cenac Jr. C Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 9.7 RPG 8 APG 0.7 3P% 38.9% There is increasing optimism about Cenac Jr.'s game and how it'll project to the next level. He plays to Houston's modus operandi as a crasher on the offensive glass and has shown additional versatility as a shot-blocker and floor-spacer to boot. Playing alongside Joseph Tugler he may not become a two-blocks-per-game weapon, but his timing and feel are remarkable for his age.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 9 Thomas Haugh PF Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 7 APG 2.6 3P% 34.7% Haugh has been -- quite clearly -- Florida's best player this season. He leads the team in scoring and has been a difference-maker with his scoring ability and size. At 22 years old, teams may give pause to taking him this high -- but OKC has never been shy of buying into production regardless of age.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 21.4 RPG 3.1 APG 5.4 3P% 40.4% Returning to school has paid dividends for Philon commanding Alabama's high-octane offense while averaging 21.6 points and 5.4 assists. He's improved as a shooter and showcased his quickness in the open floor. He's also become an elite catch-and-shoot weapon (94th percentile this season vs. 41st percentile last season), displaying versatility as more than just an on-ball threat.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.4 RPG 7.9 APG 1.5 3P% 18.8% We've still not seen Quaintance yet as he returns from a knee injury last season. But he played a full season of college as a 17-year-old at ASU and was a monster defensively. There's an element of mystery and excitement behind his ceiling as he awaits clearance at Kentucky.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tounde Yessoufou SF Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17.8 RPG 5.9 APG 1.3 3P% 31% Cameron Carr's been Baylor's breakout star but Yessoufou is quietly having a tremendous season. He's a big and strong athlete who is showing improvement as a shooter and has the physical tools to be a dynamic defensive weapon on the wing.

Round 1 - PIck 13 Braylon Mullins SG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.8 RPG 2.5 APG 0.8 3P% 23.5% Adding weapons and floor-spacers to maximize the talents of Josh Giddey, Coby White and Matas Buzelis seems ideal. Mullins gives them a picture-perfect tool to do that as a shooter who can score from anywhere -- with an underrated ability to affect the game with his defense and length, too.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 14 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.9 3P% 45.1% Stirtz's breakout at Drake last season was no fluke and he's shown as much at Iowa already, where he is nailing 44.2% of his 3s and is flirting close to a 30% assist rate while playing an ungodly amount of minutes. He's an ironman Iowa can't afford to let rest because of his smarts as a scorer and playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 11.3 RPG 2.9 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Golden State's backcourt could stand to add more talent and Burries in this range could make sense. He's a 20-year-old who my colleague Adam Finkelstein tagged as a "three-level scoring threat." He's very polished as a scorer and can get buckets any way you need.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15 RPG 7.1 APG 3.1 3P% 36.4% The jump from UAB to Michigan has highlighted Lendeborg's ability to do a little of everything. His versatility as a passer, defensive disruptor and shooter at his size make him a jack-of-all-trades whose impact is undeniable.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 17 Joseph Tugler PF Houston • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 7.9 RPG 5.3 APG 1.7 3P% 100% Tugler might've been the best defensive player in college basketball last season and he's improved his block rate from 12.4% to 13.3% and his steal rate from 2.8% to 4.3%. That's scary. There's still maturing to be done on offense, but his innate instincts on defense are top notch.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 18 Isiah Harwell G Houston • Fr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 3.1 RPG 2.4 APG 1 3P% 26.7% It might be tough for Harwell to break through this season on a deep Houston team -- but NBA teams know the Cougars have a dog who could come out and be a potential lottery pick despite playing in a small role. He's a chiseled wing and bulldog defender who can shoot it.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.6 APG 5 3P% 56% Flemings has made an instant impact for Houston starting every game and averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 52.4% on 3-pointers. The hot start may cool but he's looked the part as a natural lead guard who plays with speed and has already adapted well to this level.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.4 RPG 3 APG 5.4 3P% 42% This is a bit lower than where I had Acuff earlier this summer preseason but I think he's clearly looked the part as a lottery/early 20s type pick. He's averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 assists per game and up to 74th percentile on catch-and-shoot opportunities, per Synergy. You know his big body can bully its way to the basket, but he's adding skill to his game as well. Buying stock!

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 21 Dash Daniels SF Australia • 6'5" / 198 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Getting Koa Peat early and then Dash Daniels falling to No. 21 would be a dream haul for the Hornets. Daniels, the brother of Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, is a 17-year-old who has a big frame and carries it well as a defensive stopper. His handle as a combo wing is advanced, too, though his shot may need some tweaking as he moves up to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Isaiah Evans SF Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.2 RPG 3.3 APG 1.6 3P% 32.4% In the background of the Cameron Boozer show in Durham is Isaiah Evans, who is quietly building off a great freshman season and showcasing his terrific shot in a bigger role. He's a bucket-getter who can score in bunches.

Round 1 - Pick 23 JT Toppin F Texas Tech • Jr • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 20.8 RPG 11.5 APG 2.4 3P% 11.8% This is the third year now I've been higher on Toppin than most. I assume you are used to it by now. He's built off a Big 12 Player of the Year campaign and so far putting up even more gaudy stats. He'd be an awesome 4-man next to Bam Adebayo.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dame Sarr SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.4 RPG 3.7 APG 0.9 3P% 35.5% Sarr is still coming along at Duke after joining the program late in the summer but the tools are still there for him to be a lotto talent. He's a wing with a long wingspan and a defensive playmaker who is hitting a respectable 34.5% on 3-pointers this season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Milos Uzan PG Houston • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th On a deep Houston team, Uzan broke through as one of its most consistent weapons as a transfer, hitting 40.8% on 3-pointers and adding 3.0 assists and 11.4 points per game. He's built off that campaign and been a steady presence for a top-10 Cougars club.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 26 Karter Knox SF Arkansas • Soph • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 8.4 RPG 5.5 APG 1.5 3P% 50% Knox emerged late in the season for Arkansas as a two-way force, and he finished the season as a 35% 3-point shooter while rating out in the 96th percentile finishing on at-rim opportunities, per Synergy data. He's shown improvement this season, too, hitting 47.1% on 3-pointers.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Karim Lopez SF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Lopez is an 18-year-old Mexican playing for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL -- the same team that produced 2022 lottery pick Ousmane Dieng and from the same league that helped produce 2024 No. 2 pick Alex Sarr. He's a big wing who can shoot the leather off the ball and checks boxes both statistically and physically to become an impact defender at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Ngongba II C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 11.9 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 26.7% It's been nothing short of a breakout year for Ngongba playing in tandem with fellow big Cameron Boozer. He has a 7.7% block rate and a true shooting percentage of 72.8% -- top-20 nationally. He's also showcased an unusual feel as a passer in this Duke system that has allowed him at times to operate as a playmaking hub.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tahaad Pettiford PG Auburn • Fr • 6'0" / 169 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 15.7 RPG 2.8 APG 2.6 3P% 29.9% Pettiford is one of my favorite draft prospects on planet Earth because of his ridiculous shot-making audacity combined with his competitive edge and attitude. He's a plus-athlete, too, though his 6-foot-1 frame could hinder him from rising much further than this. I also wonder if this front office thinks twice before taking a 6-foot-1 guard with a first-round pick after doing so with Marcus Sasser in 2023.