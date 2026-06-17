2026 NBA Mock Draft: Cameron Boozer goes to Jazz at No. 2, Clippers like Mikel Brown for fifth pick

Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% If you're building an NBA star in a lab, he's going to come out looking like AJ Dybantsa. A muscular, 220-pound wing with a 6-foot-8.5-inch frame and a 42-inch vertical leap, Dybantsa has the highest two-way upside in this bountiful draft class. At BYU he became just the fourth freshman to lead men's Division I in scoring. He can dominate all over the offensive end. Dybantsa has ferocity on paint attacks and gets to the line a lot (he led the NCAA in foul shots). He loves the midrange range shot and considers it his bread-and-butter. His 3-point shot is still a little flat but is established enough to be a reliable part of his all-around package. Dybantsa has All-Defense upside if he can fully commit. In his defense, pun intended, he was asked to do a lot at BYU and at times his defense sagged as a result. But he's exceptionally intelligent and possesses the rare combination of being a gifted scorer who is still all too willing a passer. Has a very good reputation as a teammate. The Wizards last drafted a player with star potential in 2012 (Bradley Beal). Dybantsa is a much better prospect than that. He will likely lead the NBA in scoring multiple times and is franchise-altering talent who should have his name called first.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% One of the most consistent and reliable prospects of the past 25 years. Boozer was the unanimous Player of the Year in college basketball and put up performances and streaks that invoked the likes of Larry Bird, Elgin Baylor, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and more. Boozer is a pure power forward with a reliable deep shot. He has incredible feel for how to maneuver amongst the trees — doing so while off the dribble, too. His second jump isn't twitchy, but it's also nearly unstoppable. He has the knack. Boozer was also a terrific defender at Duke. He connects all four of his teammates on the floor on essentially every possession. A winning player who has advanced analytics models suggesting he should go No. 1 overall in maybe the deepest draft class of the 21st century. I am zagging here, of course, as Darryn Peterson is the expected pick at No. 2. But given the Ainge family's track record, I give Boozer a healthy shot at going second. He worked out with the Jazz about a week ago and it apparently went very well. Plus: There are some connections between Utah and Duke coach Jon Scheyer.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% The Grizzlies are in the fortunate spot of receiving a franchise-changing talent, no matter who it is, despite being third overall. You can't say that every draft; you can't say that in many drafts. Peterson going third isn't an outcome you'll see in a lot of places, but it's more about my belief/hunch that Utah will go with the surer thing in Boozer, as opposed to Peterson not being valid at No. 2. (He's valid at No. 1!) Peterson's slippage, of course, has everything to do with his uneven time at Kansas. At his best, he looks like the top prospect. But take his 24 games into account and you'll see a statistical profile that doesn't definitively separate him from Dybantsa, Boozer or even a couple of other players who will be picked a few spots after him June 23. Peterson's ORtg was a solid-not-spectacular 114.1. He shot 38.2% on 165 3-point attempts. And still: His size, sleek attacking style and nonchalant shooting form could turn him into one of the two or three best shooting guards in the league by 2030.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% There is a non-zero chance that Wilson ultimately becomes the best player in this stacked class, but even with that being the case, I can't see him getting any higher than fourth — nor any lower. He seems fated for Chicago, and what a win this would be for the Bulls. The franchise has been waiting a long time for a player with Wilson's rare combination of attributes and fortes: elite athleticism, relentless work ethic, upper-echelon defensive potential, NBA length, never-quit mindset. Wilson's season was cut short by a pair of unlucky (and separate) hand injuries. But he'll be ready to go for a rookie campaign that may showcase why his topside capability is as enticing as any of the other three who will be taken before him. When the Bulls eventually play their way back into the postseason, drafting Wilson will be the first good decision that leads them to that future.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% One week out, the fifth pick remains largely a guessing game. Brown isn't considered the most likely choice here for Los Angeles, but the Clips may well give the draft a curveball by picking the one guard of the four in this range that was the most dynamic scorer pre-college and has, arguably, the highest upside. Remember that it was Brown who was the best player on the gold medal FIBA U19 team in 2025. Brown was plagued by a back issue at Louisville. Things did not go smoothly in his one and only season for the Cardinals. Now: a reboot. He has a strong base on his shot, good pop on penetration and can elevate against stronger competition. His range is No. 5 at best and No. 10 at worst. A key closing week of workouts awaits.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% Acuff has drawn some comparisons to Jalen Brunson, though he'll get the benefit Brunson did not: He's going top-10, whereas Brunson had to wait until the second round. But the commonalities are in their size and shot creation. Acuff's shooting diet at Arkansas was filled out with head-turning buckets. He's a dog in the best sense of the term. Knows how to hunt shots, knows how to take advantage of his defenders, knows how to will himself to win way more possessions than not. Acuff will have to use said will to stick in the league for a long time, which seems highly likely. Defensively, similar to Brunson, there's no getting around that he's a net negative. But everything he does with the ball vastly outweighs the drawbacks on the other side of the floor. He averaged 24.3 points vs. ranked teams last season, by. far the best in college hoops. The Nets are a franchise in limbo who may well have blown their four first-round picks a year ago. They need a star, and in Acuff, I don't think they should or will be able to pass up his potential if the Clippers pass on him at No. 5.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% The Kings would be over the moon if Wagler was still around at No. 7. The lead guard has gone from being the 150th prospect coming out of high school (per 247 Sports) to top-10 lock as a one-and-done player. There isn't another player in modern history that has made that big of a jump so quickly. Wagler has a good release point on his jumper, doesn't need to have the ball in his hands to be an additive player on offense and will have ideal point guard size for the next level. He does need to add significant strength, though. His finishing around the rim isn't quite as good as his height would suggest, but Wagler's got plenty of time to grow out his portfolio on penetration and playmaking. Is viewed as a prospect who is highly unlikely to flop.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% From role player at UCLA to top-10 pick coming out of Michigan, Mara's had a transmutation as a prospect in a mere 12 months' time. He's going to be all the more coveted in this year's draft because bigs are big again in the NBA. Mara's a massive human (9-9 standing reach at the combine) who has made significant advancements in his awareness playing in space and around the rim. The Hawks would be shrewd to take him off the board at No. 8, provided he's still here for the taking. (The Clippers have shown serious interest.) Defensively, he's got windmill arms and plays tough through his chest. He'll probably put on 10 pounds of muscle within a year's time. Interested to see if his trajectory continues out of college or if he turns into more of a project in the next couple of years. I love his fit with what Quin Snyder does in Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% Almost no one can come in as a freshman to play for Kelvin Sampson and be Houston's best player almost right away. Flemings did it. That alone has caused every team picking from No. 5 through No. 10 to seriously consider the point guard out of San Antonio. The rangy Flemings plays without fear, but also isn't a reckless floor general. He can get to just about any spot on the court and has a mindset that won't allow him to fail. Flemings can draw contact, chase rebounds, keep up with quick guards and plays with the ball on a string. Oh, and he's a terrific defender. (Mandatory at Houston, after all.) The Mavericks aren't in dire need of a point guard, but Flemings would be a good fit for a franchise with multiple first round picks that expects to be in the top 10 of the Western Conference next season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% This is the top end of Philon's range (with No. 22 probably being the worst-case scenario), but I'm going bullish on the Bama sophomore due to his blitzing speed, devilish playmaking and nothing-loath mindset as a passer. He's slender but draws contact and jumps from third gear to fifth gear in a blip. Can score at all three levels, and probably will benefit from a pro scheme to emphasize his spacing acuity. Milwaukee has shown serious interest, but given the uncertainty with the franchise's pick depending on what happens with Giannis, this draft slot is as foggy as any you'll find in the lottery. Philon would inject some fun into a franchise transitioning toward a new era.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% Inarguably one of the most complete players in this year's stacked draft class. Lendeborg's age (he'll be 24 later this year) is the only reason why he's fated to be picked outside of the top seven or eight. He was the best player on the best team in college basketball and has the athleticism, size, strength, shot-making, passing ability, rebounding aptitude and selflessness as a teammate to give him a terrific shot at being a long-term NBA starter. Lendeborg has good feel from the midrange but can also shoot from deep (36.5% 3-point shooter) and is one of the three or four best defensive prospects in this draft. Given Golden State's situation right now, adding a Day 1 impact player should be the move over a prospect who's more of a gamble, particularly in the winter of Steph Curry's career.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% Ament's stock is all over the place. Though we'll never know the answer, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he sits as high as No. 7 on some teams' boards and as low as No. 20 on others going into draft night. The Thunder have the deepest roster in the league and can afford to swing on a prospect who was widely regarded as top-six material for the 2026 draft when he left high school a year ago. Ament's shooting was erratic at Tennessee, but he's got NBA size and untapped potential with the right franchise. He needs time to develop and OKC gives him the best chance of maybe any franchise in the first 15 picks to do so.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% Quiet but confident. Stronger than you think at first glance. Started slow at Arizona, then became the team's best player by February. Though not quite as quick-twitchy overall or as crafty with his handle, Burries compares well, albeit one stage down, with Dylan Harper coming out of college. He can switch onto positions 1, 2 and 3 defensively and is good at playing on or off the ball. You probably won't see him mocked lower than this, and it speaks to the beautiful depth in the '26 lottery that someone as promising as Burries could be rationally slotted 13th. Going to the Heat would be a dream scenario for Miami, because there is a very good chance he doesn't last this long.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% I've been told this is his floor. Johnson's had a lot of really good feedback after the past month's worth of workouts. He plays even bigger than his frame suggests and can be a plus player almost immediately in Charlotte. Johnson figures to have a long NBA career because he's not a selfish player, will play into his role, can draw fouls well, eats up rebounds and has vice-grip hands. He plays tough, wants to be that enforcer-type. Charlotte needs a bit more of this. He's not a frequent step-out shooter yet, but that's the only thing that's keeping him from being a universally listed lottery pick.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% The Bulls have a lot to fix in the next two years to become a playoff team. Drafting a confident point guard with an outstanding shooter's eye would be a nice place to initiate the rebuild alongside drafting Caleb Wilson. Anderson was an All American-caliber player at Texas Tech, the kind of factor on the floor who could flip games with his sure-eyed shooting and array of ball-distribution habits. He's undersized but not a pushover, not at all. A lot of teams selecting No. 16 and lower are hoping he'll fall to them, but I'm not sure that's going to happen. The statistical profile is too strong and Anderson's shooting ceiling is too good for him to stick around past the mid-teens.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% Steinbach's Huskies were a mediocre team, so most basketball fans aren't familiar with his game. But his measurables are exceptional. The German big man has some of the broadest shoulders and largest hands of any prospect in recent memory. He is playable as a power forward or a center thanks to a steady shot diet from beyond 15 feet. The rebounding numbers were great and his discipline on defense is encouraging. While he might get taken in the lottery, I think this is his most likely range. Keep in mind I am sending him to Memphis here with the idea that Boozer goes to Utah and Memphis plucks Peterson. If that doesn't happen, Memphis obviously takes Boozer and would not take Steinbach in this scenario.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 222 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th It will take some time to get there, but the first pick from outside the college ranks will wind up being the wing from Mexico who's spent the past two seasons playing in New Zealand. Lopez, who will be the first Mexican-born player drafted in the first round in history, has some work to do when it comes to shot consistency. Despite being viewed as a project at the NBA level, his size and rebounding prowess make him an intriguing option for OKC at No. 17, especially considering the Thunder will take a larger swing at No. 12 if they don't trade out of either slot.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% I don't think anyone has a real, clear idea on where Carr's going. I think his range is legitimately as high as No. 14 and as low as No. 24. The 21-year-old hasn't had marquee moments the past three years, as he played just 18 games in two years at Tennessee, then was a fun swing man last season at Baylor … but BU was not good. Carr's going to be 22 at the start of next season, which is bringing his stock down a bit. I love his shooting acumen, though, and pairing him with Kon Knueppel could turn the Hornets into one of the fun flame-throwing teams in the Eastern Conference. It would also be a good change-up if Charlotte winds up getting Morez Johnson Jr. four picks prior.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Hooper. Stirtz, who began his college career in Division II, has incredible durability (he played more minutes in D-I the past two seasons than just about anyone), rarely gets into foul trouble, understands the feel of the game regardless of opponent and seldom rattles. Very good passer who could evolve into a terrific one by the time he's 24. Dogged work ethic. The buzz on him has been rising; some think he could pop into the top 15. He's projected as an NBA backup, but it wouldn't shock me if he gets into the right situation to eventually start consistently by the end of his rookie deal. The Raptors need more facilitation and will be a better team if they draft him vs. some of the other options in this area.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Santa Clara has produced two other feel-good draft stories this decade in Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski. Can Graves be the third? Just like Williams and Podz did in their draft years, Graves is experiencing the thrill ride of being one of the biggest risers in the months leading to draft night. But unlike his predecessors, Graves is a one-and-done player … who only started four games. Despite being a non-entity on draft boards as recently as February, Graves is a lock first-rounder thanks to being a metrics darling. Massive boom-or-bust proposition for the 19-year-old who was unranked coming out of high school. A lot of scuttlebutt this week that San Antonio is ready to put in for him when the 20th pick comes due.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% The one-and-done Stanford prospect came out of nowhere to be a surefire first round pick. Okorie was one of the best scorers in college basketball last season — though he wasn't a dead-eye shooter. Okorie's 3-point selection was good-not-great. He's slightly undersized (but has a 6-8 wingspan) and makes up for it with on- and off-ball savvy. He probably needs to go to the right franchise to avoid getting squeezed off a roster in the next few years. The Pistons could use a quick-learning backup combo guard who can play his way into the rotation sooner than later and help Cade Cunningham's supporting cast. Okorie had some outstanding moments, and if the fit is right, could prove to be a sleeper pick if he's still available anywhere in the 20s.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% The one-and-done Arizona product is among the most uncertain draft picks heading into next Tuesday. Peat had a brutal shooting showing at the combine after shooting just 7-of-20 from 3-point range all season with the Wildcats. He passed on $5 million to return to school because he's set on starting his NBA life ASAP. Peat's got great physical attributes and has probably taken a bigger reputation hit than deserved. His range could reasonably be anywhere from 16 to 28, but I think his build and style fits well with Philadelphia, who is getting a look at him this week. Philly is coming off a dispiriting playoff exit to the Knicks. Peat would be a good piece to reinforce their toughness quotient.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% The former five-star prospect was not one of the three best players on a Houston team that won 30 games and was a 2-seed. And yet, Cenac's measurables are undeniable and so is his rebounding capacity. Cenac would've gone higher in the 2027 draft had he returned, gotten better and possibly been a top-10 player in college basketball. Instead, he's drafting off his high school reputation, when he was a top-10 prospect. His skills will be unlocked slowly but surely in the years to come, but this is way more of a Year 3 and Year 4 play than an immediate contributing piece, regardless of where he's taken. Come off the bench, be an energy guy for 14 minutes per night, chip in on defense, rebound like mad, clean up the trash. Try to be a poor man's Channing Frye in the early years.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut • Sr • 6'10" / 265 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.7 RPG 9 APG 2.3 3P% 0% The UConn big man is coming off one of the best six-game stretches in NCAA Tournament history: 19.5 ppg, 13.2, 54.4% shooting en route to getting UConn to a third title game in four years. He joined Zach Edey as the only two players in the past 20 years to score at least 100 points, grab at least 60 rebounds and dish at least 10 assists in one NCAA Tournament. Reed is fully developed physically and ready to contribute as an off-the-bench big next season, though he's probably an inch shorter than scouts would prefer. Given his hands, passing ability and rebounding nose, I don't think he has any business falling out of the first round. Reed's style of play fits the champs well, too. Why not add another Big East piece to the Garden?

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 A former five-star prospect, Quaintance played the past two seasons in college but tallied a total of just 28 games due to an ACL injury that ended his time at Arizona State and lingered throughout last season at Kentucky. Still, he's one of the most physically developed young prospects of his generation. Quaintance won't turn 19 until July and is hardwired to be a defensive monster. If his medical evaluation is clean, he shouldn't linger too long into the 20s. Great wingspan, super strong, big-time athlete. Will never be an offensive force, but his brute strength and overall frame will make him a matchup nightmare on defense. LA could use a lot of what he's carrying.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% Swain doesn't crack the top 30 of my personal draft big board, but this is a projection on the most likely outcome in the minds of NBA decision-makers. Swain is expected to go somewhere in the 18-28 range. The Texas product is a pliable at the 2 or 3 and has the athletic prowess to validate Sean Miller after playing with him for three seasons. He's got the strength and acuity to make hay in and around the paint, which is good, but there were also too many stretches at Texas where he disappeared. I think Swain's two-way strengths would make him a nice rookie off the bench for one of the better teams in the Western Conference … if he can learn quickly and make the jump.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 6'11" / 227 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17 RPG 8.7 APG 2.1 3P% 42.6% Left a huge NIL deal on the table at North Carolina to bet on himself being a first-round pick in 2026. I think the decision is validated on draft night; he'll be a first-round selection. Veesaar's biggest selling point is he can be a serviceable shooting 5 at a time when bigs are being utilized in a wider variety of ways than ever before. He's a pain in the ass in the paint, can bop elbows with just about anyone and isn't overly foul prone, too. Veesaar's shooting has, for the most part, improved the past three seasons, though his free throw percentages aren't at the level. Will require the right franchise with the right development plan in order to hit, but Boston would figure to be just the spot to groom him for a potential starting spot a couple of years down the road.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Joshua Jefferson PF Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 246 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 16.4 RPG 7.4 APG 4.8 3P% 34.5% Only four high-major players in the past 25 years have averaged at least 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals, and Jefferson's one of them; Ben Simmons, Gary Payton II and Evan Turner are the others. The Iowa State product is polished and ready to play the 3 or the 4 at the next level. Ultra-smart, super-efficient, doesn't blow defensive assignments. He's not the kind of player who is vulnerable to having his career spin sideways as a result of going to the wrong place. Jefferson can, and will, fit into any NBA scheme. Unless you tell me he's gone before the 18th or 19th pick on draft night, then I think he's destined to be taken eight, 10, maybe even 12 spots too low. The Timberwolves can get that much closer to OKC and San Antonio if Jefferson is still available for the taking at No. 28.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Sergio de Larrea SG Spain • 6'5" / 178 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th The Spanish point guard has been on an uptick with his shooting and is carrying first-round buzz going into next Tuesday's draft. De Larrea has a calm knack for the game and seldom plays in a hurry. He's not a plus defender and definitely will have some uphill adjustments to the speed and physicality of the NBA, but his creativity and propensity for pop plays would give Cleveland another spice on the rack as the Cavs look to position themselves as the No. 1 or 2 seed in next year's Eastern Conference.