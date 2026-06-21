2026 NBA Mock Draft: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade would create chaos; Wizards select Darryn Peterson at No. 1

There is going to be drama during the 2026 NBA Draft. At this point, it's almost guaranteed. While the rest of the NBA world waits for a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, all eyes are on the NBA Draft, where the Washington Wizards control the board with the No. 1 overall pick.
Washington has a big decision to make that will be franchise-altering. The two main options appear to be Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. In this mock draft -- that will be chaotic throughout with trades and bold predictions -- Peterson, not Dybantsa, goes No. 1. That would presumably leave Dybantsa available for the Utah Jazz, a franchise very familiar with the BYU product.
If the Bucks do trade Antetokounmpo before the draft, acquiring at least one more pick in this loaded draft class would help kickstart the reset. The Miami Heat have been the team linked to Antetokounmpo the most for the better part of the last year. Notably, Miami holds the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft, but in this mock, Miami traded that pick to Milwaukee along with Tyler Herro, Kel'El Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr.
In this mock draft, the Bucks selected Tennessee star Nate Ament -- a player the franchise has been heavily linked to at pick No. 10 -- and Washington big man Hannes Steinbach at No. 13.
Other trades that happen in this chaos mock draft (based on rumors around the league) include Oklahoma City packaging its picks (No. 12 and No. 17) together to move up for Aday Mara and the Minnesota Timberwolves moving up 10 spots to secure Alabama star Labaron Philon Jr.
Let's dive in!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
This pick should come down to Peterson or Dybantsa. The Wizards can't go wrong with either prospect. Like I've said for the last calendar year, I strongly believe that Peterson is the best player in the class. It might be a shocker to some if Peterson goes here, but I personally think he is a better fit in Washington than Utah.
Round 1 - Pick 2
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs
The Jazz would have their vision fulfilled when Dybantsa arrived to the state of Utah as a high school senior at Utah Prep if he is available here. If Peterson is off the board, Dybantsa would be the most logical pick at 2. It's hard to see Utah passing on him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs
Boozer had one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history at Duke and would add playmaking, rebounding and scoring to Memphis. Boozer has almost become underrated this draft cycle. He would be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in most draft classes.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs
The Bulls have the easiest decision to make on draft night. Whatever prospect of the "Big Four" is available, that's the pick. Wilson to Chicago seems like one of the most likely pairings on draft night. Wilson has untapped potential on the offensive end of the floor and would add athleticism and defense to a franchise looking for a 1A-type player.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs
For me, this is where the draft starts. The Clippers can swing the draft by taking any of the point guards projected in this range. In this mock, the Clippers take Wagler, who led Illinois to the Final Four as a freshman. This is also the spot where the first big trade of the night could happen if the Clippers are confident someone like Brayden Burries would be there in the later portion of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Brown missed time at Louisville last season due to a back injury. If he's healthy and the medicals are clean, he has a chance to be the best point guard in this draft. Brooklyn needs talent after having a lackluster draft despite making five first round picks last summer. Brown checks those boxes.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The worst kept secret in the NBA Draft is the Kings admiration for Acuff. Kings general manager Scott Perry coached his father in the 1990s when he was the coach at Eastern Kentucky. Acuff, in my opinion, is the best true point guard in the draft. He can be an offensive engine in the NBA. That's exactly what Sacramento needs. There has been a lot of talk about Sacramento potentially trading up to secure Acuff. I'll believe it when I see it.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 8
Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs
The Hawks, in this scenario, will likely be deciding between Mara or Flemings. In this mock, the Hawks take Flemings, who can be an immediate two-way impact as a rookie.
Mock Trade from Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 9
Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs
We have a trade! Oklahoma City trades up to No. 9 with Dallas (for picks 12/17) to secure Mara after the Hawks pass on him. Mara was one of the best shot blockers in college basketball last season and would add depth to the center position for one of the league's deepest rosters.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs
In this mock draft, we projected Giannis to be traded to the Heat. The Bucks own this pick already and use it to draft Ament, who is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the class. Ament showed signs of improvement throughout his freshman season at Tennessee but there are question marks about his efficiency after shooting less than 40% from the field last season.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs
In my last mock draft, I had the Warriors taking Morez Johnson Jr. In this one, I have Golden State taking his frontcourt mate, Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg, in my opinion, is a clear-cut top 10 player in the class. Yes, there are concerns about his draft age but he is exactly the kind of player Golden State should be targeting in the draft.
Mock Trade from Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
In the first of three first round picks Dallas makes in this mock, it selects Burries out of Arizona. In this scenario, that would be a massive home run. Dallas should be considering drafting Burries at 9 if he's still on the board. If the Mavericks can pick up an extra asset and still secure their guy, it would be a big win.
Mock Trade from Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 13
Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs
Another trade! The Bucks use their second first-round pick (after trading Giannis away in this mock trade) to draft a center of the future. Steinbach has some of the best hands in college basketball and was a double-double machine during his time at Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
The Hornets appear to be in the center market this offseason. Although Johnson isn't a center, he would add size and versatility to Charlotte's frontcourt. Johnson exploits mismatches on offense and can guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs
After playing just 41 minutes total last season at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor, where he blossomed into the Bears' leading scorer. He averaged 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits. His offensive upside is worth the swing here.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs
After taking a forward at pick No. 3, the Grizzlies take their point guard of the future. Anderson is one of the best shooters in the class. Sixty-five of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. This is a spot where you would imagine teams call Memphis to gauge a trade down opportunity.
Mock Trade from Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 17
With Dallas' second pick acquired in the trade with Oklahoma City, it adds more size to the roster by drafting Lopez. He is the only International player I've had in all my mocks. The International class just isn't as deep as previous seasons. Lopez's draft range appears to be somewhere in the late lottery or the early 20s.
Mock Trade from Charlotte Hornets
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Another trade! It was reported earlier this week that Philon conducted a visit with Minnesota, which is interesting because the lone pick Minnesota holds is at No. 28 and the Alabama star is projected to be off the board before then. If Minnesota is confident in Philon, it would be logical to see them trade up for him. Two years ago, the Timberwolves were aggressive in the draft and traded two picks to move up to No. 8 to draft Rob Dillingham. That experiment didn't work out, but maybe this one will.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Ebuka Okorie PG
Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Okorie is one player who will go higher than expected. He was one of the best scorers in college basketball, and his ability to attack the rim as a guard is special. The Raptors could be in the market for a big man, but taking the BPA also makes sense.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 20
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs
The biggest need for the Spurs heading into the offseason is finding a true 4 to play next to Victor Wembanyama. Peat would make sense in that regard. Although his jumper is a work in progress, he would be a great culture fit with the Spurs. Peat has been a winner at almost every stop in his basketball journey, which is exactly what San Antonio should be targeting.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Allen Graves PF
Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Graves is an analytic darling. He didn't post eye-popping numbers at Santa Clara, but his advanced numbers told a different story. He could've returned to college basketball and cashed in on a huge NIL payday. Instead, he will capitalize on the hype and stay in the draft. Graves should join Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski as the latest first-round pick to come out of Santa Clara in the last five drafts.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 22
Isaiah Evans SG
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs
Peat is someone who has been connected to the 76ers throughout the draft cycle. If he's off the board, I see the 76ers going BPA. Evans went from almost strictly a pure catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist at Duke during his freshman year to a legit No. 2 scoring option on the No. 1 overall seed in college basketball. Evans almost doubled the amount of 3-pointers he took from this year to last and still knocked them down at a 36.1% clip.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
After taking Flemings at No. 8, Atlanta adds a big man who has untapped potential because of his frame, athleticism and motor. Cenac is going to be a very impactful player in the league if he lands in the right situation.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The reigning NBA champions could target a big man with this pick. However, one player who makes sense is Thomas. I could see him being a very valuable and impactful scorer off the bench for the Knicks as the franchise chases a repeat.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs
The Lakers biggest need heading into the offseason should be finding a center. If Quaintance is still on the board, that should be the pick. He is one of the most unique prospects in this class. After playing in just four games at Kentucky last season, his stock has taken a hit. Still, when healthy, he is one of the best defenders in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dailyn Swain SF
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs
I could see Swain going much higher than 26 on draft night because of how thin the wing class is. Swain was productive in his lone season at Texas and has the upside to be a two-way player in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 246 lbs
This is the first time Jefferson has cracked the first round of my mocks this cycle. The Iowa State big man is a very skilled passer and will be an impactful role player at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land somewhere at the end of the first round or with the first few picks of the second.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Timberwolves
Round 1 - Pick 28
St. John's • Sr • 6'8" / 245 lbs
Ejiofor has a strong case to go at the end of the first round. He was one of the best defenders in college basketball this past season. If Ejiofor doesn't hear his name called at the end of the first, he will be one of the first five picks of the second round.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
One of the point guards is bound to slide a bit on draft night. I could see that being Stirtz. The Iowa star has had an incredible rise from playing at the Division II level to being a likely first-round pick. This would be a BPA pick from the Cavs.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Connecticut • Sr • 6'10" / 265 lbs
Reed had one of the most dominant NCAA Tournament runs of any big man in the modern era. He is a throwback big man who thrives in the post and causes havoc on the defensive end. He averaged a career-high 2.0 blocks per game in his final season of college basketball.