Round 1 - Pick 1 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.5 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.5% Peterson is, in most evaluators' eyes, the top prospect in this draft and a future face of a franchise -- perhaps of the entire NBA. But the first few months of his freshman season, the way he's been in and out of the lineup without great explanations, have raised some questions with decision-makers that will need to be addressed in the pre-draft process. Regardless, the talent is the talent -- and, ultimately, Peterson's undeniable gifts should make him the first player selected.

Round 1 - Pick 2 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 24.8 RPG 6.7 APG 3.8 3P% 34.7% Dybantsa is the biggest threat to dislodge Peterson from the top spot in this draft. He's averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 29 games for a BYU team that started 16-1. I can't guarantee he'll be a future NBA scoring champ, but I'm comfortable suggesting he has a chance given his unusual ability to consistently get the ball in the basket in a variety of ways.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 10 APG 3.9 3P% 40.4% Boozer is the leading candidate to be the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. He's averaging 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 30 games. It's possible his upside isn't that of the two prospects slotted above him -- but Boozer's floor is arguably this draft's highest.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.1 RPG 5 APG 4.3 3P% 42% Wagler is the most surprising story among the freshmen. He was ranked 150th in the Class of 2025 but is now the best player on a ranked Big Ten team and a projected top-10 pick basically everywhere. In a league that's constantly getting longer at every position, Wagler projects as a jumbo lead guard with great positional size. He's averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 29 games and shooting 42.3% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per contest.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% Wilson has been sidelined since Feb. 10 with a fractured hand -- but, before that, he was one of the most productive and best freshmen in the sport. He's averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks through 24 appearances. The 19 year-old from Atlanta doesn't shoot it from the 3-point line the way anybody would prefer, but he's so good in so many other ways that taking him here is reasonable.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 6 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.4 RPG 3.9 APG 5.2 3P% 37.9% Flemings wasn't the highest-rated prospect in Houston's recruiting class -- but he's emerged as the Cougars' best prospect and player. He's averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range for a team that's projected to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 22 RPG 3 APG 6.2 3P% 42.9% John Calipari has coached a bunch of terrific one-and-done prospects -- everybody from Derrick Rose to John Wall, from Jamal Murray to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ranked by college production, Acuff is among the best. The electric lead guard is averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds through 29 appearances with the Razorbacks. The 49 points he scored against Alabama last month were the most any freshman has scored in a game since Kenny Anderson got 50 for Georgia Tech in December 1990.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.4 RPG 6.4 APG 2.4 3P% 32.8% Ament had scored at least 13 points in 13 straight games before last week's 2-point stinker in a loss to Alabama, point being he's been excellent in the SEC, the most recent outing not withstanding. The Virginia native is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds through 29 appearances with the Vols. His ability to draw fouls is a strength and indication of how difficult Ament is to guard as a 6-10 wing who can comfortably bounce it.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% If not for Peterson getting all of the attention for being in and out of Kansas' lineup, more people might be talking about how Brown has missed eight of Louisville's 29 games. When he plays, the lead guard from Orlando has mostly been great, averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists for a team headed to a second straight NCAA Tournament. But his turnover-rate of 19.3% obviously isn't great, and that's among the reasons Brown could go closer to No. 10 than No. 5 in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Quaintance has only played four games this season -- and not at all since Jan. 7 because of lingering issues with a surgically repaired knee. That's clearly concerning but not necessarily the type of thing that will prevent the sophomore big from being the first non-freshman selected in this draft. The physical tools are off the charts. Everything will come down to the medicals.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 21.5 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 39.4% Not every prospect who returns to college actually enhances his draft stock -- but Philon definitely has. The sophomore guard is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds through 26 appearances while playing more on-the-ball for Alabama than he did last season. The results of that move have been encouraging. Philon is a candidate to be the SEC's Player of the Year. He's third in the league in scoring for a team that's alone in second in the conference standings.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.5 RPG 4.9 APG 2.7 3P% 36.9% Koa Peat was the talk of Arizona's freshman class early -- especially after he got 30 points in that season-opening win over Florida. But Burries has emerged as the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds through 30 appearances while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range. Freshmen are not typically leading scorers on national championship teams -- but Burries definitely could be.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 20.5 RPG 2.3 APG 4.5 3P% 39.3% It's rare for somebody to end up in the lottery after starting their college career at the Division II level, but Stirtz has a real chance to do it. Concerns about how he'll be able to guard his position in the NBA are valid. But Stirtz is a 6-4 lead guard, with a good assist-to-turnover ratio, who is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range through 29 appearances in his first season of power-college basketball. If I were running a franchise, I wouldn't overthink this one. He can play.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Thomas Haugh PF Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.1 RPG 6 APG 2 3P% 34% A popular on-the-low opinion back in October was that Haugh would be Florida's best player even if it was Alex Condon who was named a preseason First Team All-American. So far, that opinion looks right. Haugh is averaging 17.1 points and 6.0 rebounds for a Florida team that has claimed the SEC's regular-season championship. He's adjusted comfortably to playing more on the wing than he did last season, and his draft-stock reflects that.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.2 RPG 11.1 APG 1.5 3P% 33.3% You might've noticed this mock draft is light on prospects currently playing overseas, and that's because some of the top international prospects have been lured stateside via big NIL/revenue-sharing payments. Steinbach is one such player. The 19-year-old German is averaging 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds through 26 games. His rebounding rates on both ends are excellent, which suggests that's a translatable skill.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.1 RPG 3.7 APG 7.7 3P% 42.4% Anderson has gone from an intriguing freshman at Texas Tech to one of the Big 12's stars and best prospects. The sophomore from Atlanta is averaging 19.4 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 43.2% from 3-point range through 28 games. If the Red Raiders make a run in the NCAA Tournament despite the season-ending injury to reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, Anderson will be the reason.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 17 Chris Cenac Jr. C Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.6 RPG 7.6 APG 0.9 3P% 32.9% Cenac will not be selected in this draft in a way that correlates with where he was ranked coming out of high school -- but he's still a likely top-20 pick who is starting for a Houston team with national championship-aspirations. The 6-11 big is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. He's also shown some stretch-ability while playing a lot of power forward because of the presence of Joseph Tugler also in Houston's starting lineup.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 18 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.3 RPG 5.4 APG 2.7 3P% 33.3% The first game of a player's college career isn't usually his most productive, but that might end up being the case for Peat. He got 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Arizona's season-opening victory over Florida but hasn't scored more than 24 in any game since (and has only touched 20 three other times). He's a winner and intriguing prospect, for sure. But concerns about Peat's lack of shooting are real given how much NBA franchises want 6-8 forwards to be reliable from the 3-point line, and that's the main reason the Wildcats' in-state prospect could slip outside of the lottery.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 19 Karim Lopez SF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 0 RPG 0 APG 0 3P% 0 Lopez should be the first non-college player off the board. The 18 year-old plays for the New Zealand Breakers and has had some offensive explosions this season. But his lack of consistent 3-point shooting is a red flag and the type of thing that could, and probably will, push the 6-8 forward from Mexico out of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.3 RPG 7.3 APG 3.3 3P% 31% Lendeborg transferred from UAB to Michigan and is now the best player on a team that has won the Big Ten's outright regular-season championship and emerged as the favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament. He's averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 29 games. His age (24) and 3-point percentage (31.0%) are negatives -- but there's a lot of good too.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.2 RPG 5.6 APG 2.7 3P% 38.2% Carr has emerged as a real first-round option after transferring from Tennessee to Baylor and having one of the biggest breakout seasons in the sport. He's averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29 appearances after scoring a total of 42 points in two (limited) years with the Vols. He's making 38.2% of the 5.7 3-pointers he's attempting per game, which is another reason Carr is intriguing at 6-5.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Braylon Mullins SG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.4 APG 1.3 3P% 38.2% Mullins' freshman season was delayed by six games because of an ankle injury suffered in late October, but it didn't take long for him to get comfortable. He scored 17 points in his second appearance and is now averaging 12.1 points while shooting 38.2% from 3 on 6.3 attempts per contest. There are reasonable questions about his defensive ability and body, but 6-5 shooters have value in today's NBA.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Patrick Ngongba II C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.6% Ngongba is the third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder for a Duke team that's ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. The 20 year-old still needs to develop in a number of ways and is by no means a lock to go in the first round. But there's enough intriguing stuff there to ensure the Virginia native gets honest looks in this range.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 24 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 11.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2.4 3P% 28.6% Michigan has one of the best frontcourts, if not the best frontcourt, in college basketball -- and Mara is a big part of it. The 7-3 center from Spain who transferred to Michigan after two years at UCLA is averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 assists for a team that's favored to win the national championship. Mara's ability to rim-protect and pass at his size gives him a first-round chance.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 25 Meleek Thomas SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15 RPG 3.8 APG 2.4 3P% 40.3% Thomas was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025 who has now started 13 of the 29 contests he's played for Arkansas, where the 6-5 guard is averaging 15.0 points while shooting 40.3% from 3 on 5.5 attempts per contest He's the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer, behind only Acuff. Thomas' decision-making sometimes leaves a little to be desired, but his ability to shoot and score with good positional size shouldn't be ignored.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 17.7 RPG 7.4 APG 3.1 3P% 33.3% Swain followed his coach, Sean Miller, from Xavier to Texas and has emerged as the Longhorns' leading scorer. Even though the junior from Ohio is shooting it a little better this season, he's still a career 28% 3-point shooter. If he slips to the second round, or doesn't ultimately stick in the NBA, that will likely be the reason.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tounde Yessoufou SF Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.6 RPG 5.7 APG 1.5 3P% 31.6% Yessoufou is the all-time leading scorer in the history of California high school basketball who has impressed evaluators with a motor that never stops and rarely slows. His body and athleticism give Yessoufou a shot to make it and stick, but 31.6% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per contest is an area of concern.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 28 Rueben Chinyelu C Florida • Jr • 6'10" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.3 RPG 11.8 APG 0.7 3P% 0% For the third straight year, Chinyelu has obviously improved as a player and contributor -- and now he looks like a legitimate first-round option. A modern-big, he is not. But Chinyelu's great frame, and the physicality with which he plays, is something NBA franchises desire and need.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 13.4 RPG 7.4 APG 1.2 3P% 36.8% Johnson occupying this spot means all three members of Michigan's starting frontcourt are projected first-round picks. The in-conference transfer via Illinois is a plus-defender with an effective field percentage that ranks top-15 natioanally. That's the good. But he's also a non-shooter at 6-9. That's the not-so-good.