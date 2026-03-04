2026 NBA Mock Draft: Kansas' Darryn Peterson goes No. 1 ahead of BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Duke's Cameron Boozer
Peterson is the top pick in Gary Parrish's mock draft
Team needs were not taken into account.
That's not an ideal way to start an NBA Mock Draft -- but I've been doing these long enough to know that almost none of you are going to read all of the words I write here. Most of you are just going to scroll straight down to the picks.
So, once more up high, team needs were not taken into count here -- and that's because we won't have an actual order for the 2026 NBA Draft locked in (at least the first 14 picks) until the lottery is conducted on May 10. What you'll see below is merely a projection that can shift dramatically via ping pong balls. And, truth be told, I'd just rather have this serve as a list of the top 30 prospects as opposed to anything else.
Then why not just call it that?
Fair question. Here's the answer (to the best of my understanding): When you call something a "mock draft" it performs way better than a "prospect list." (Blame the internet, not me.) So what I've done is create a "mock draft" that is really just a list of the 30 best prospects available -- and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is still sitting at the top.
Do I love the way his season has unfolded?
Obviously not.
But, for now at least, I'm going to trust that Peterson's in-and-out-of-the-lineup stuff that led to social media nicknaming him "DNP" is behind him, and that, by the time it's time to select players, he'll be the consensus option at No. 1. The 2026 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26. Sacramento, Indiana and Brooklyn currently have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick at 14%.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Peterson is, in most evaluators' eyes, the top prospect in this draft and a future face of a franchise -- perhaps of the entire NBA. But the first few months of his freshman season, the way he's been in and out of the lineup without great explanations, have raised some questions with decision-makers that will need to be addressed in the pre-draft process. Regardless, the talent is the talent -- and, ultimately, Peterson's undeniable gifts should make him the first player selected.
Round 1 - Pick 2
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Dybantsa is the biggest threat to dislodge Peterson from the top spot in this draft. He's averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 29 games for a BYU team that started 16-1. I can't guarantee he'll be a future NBA scoring champ, but I'm comfortable suggesting he has a chance given his unusual ability to consistently get the ball in the basket in a variety of ways.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Boozer is the leading candidate to be the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. He's averaging 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 30 games. It's possible his upside isn't that of the two prospects slotted above him -- but Boozer's floor is arguably this draft's highest.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
Wagler is the most surprising story among the freshmen. He was ranked 150th in the Class of 2025 but is now the best player on a ranked Big Ten team and a projected top-10 pick basically everywhere. In a league that's constantly getting longer at every position, Wagler projects as a jumbo lead guard with great positional size. He's averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 29 games and shooting 42.3% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per contest.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Wilson has been sidelined since Feb. 10 with a fractured hand -- but, before that, he was one of the most productive and best freshmen in the sport. He's averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks through 24 appearances. The 19 year-old from Atlanta doesn't shoot it from the 3-point line the way anybody would prefer, but he's so good in so many other ways that taking him here is reasonable.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Flemings wasn't the highest-rated prospect in Houston's recruiting class -- but he's emerged as the Cougars' best prospect and player. He's averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range for a team that's projected to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
John Calipari has coached a bunch of terrific one-and-done prospects -- everybody from Derrick Rose to John Wall, from Jamal Murray to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ranked by college production, Acuff is among the best. The electric lead guard is averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds through 29 appearances with the Razorbacks. The 49 points he scored against Alabama last month were the most any freshman has scored in a game since Kenny Anderson got 50 for Georgia Tech in December 1990.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
Ament had scored at least 13 points in 13 straight games before last week's 2-point stinker in a loss to Alabama, point being he's been excellent in the SEC, the most recent outing not withstanding. The Virginia native is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds through 29 appearances with the Vols. His ability to draw fouls is a strength and indication of how difficult Ament is to guard as a 6-10 wing who can comfortably bounce it.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
If not for Peterson getting all of the attention for being in and out of Kansas' lineup, more people might be talking about how Brown has missed eight of Louisville's 29 games. When he plays, the lead guard from Orlando has mostly been great, averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists for a team headed to a second straight NCAA Tournament. But his turnover-rate of 19.3% obviously isn't great, and that's among the reasons Brown could go closer to No. 10 than No. 5 in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Quaintance has only played four games this season -- and not at all since Jan. 7 because of lingering issues with a surgically repaired knee. That's clearly concerning but not necessarily the type of thing that will prevent the sophomore big from being the first non-freshman selected in this draft. The physical tools are off the charts. Everything will come down to the medicals.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Not every prospect who returns to college actually enhances his draft stock -- but Philon definitely has. The sophomore guard is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds through 26 appearances while playing more on-the-ball for Alabama than he did last season. The results of that move have been encouraging. Philon is a candidate to be the SEC's Player of the Year. He's third in the league in scoring for a team that's alone in second in the conference standings.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Koa Peat was the talk of Arizona's freshman class early -- especially after he got 30 points in that season-opening win over Florida. But Burries has emerged as the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds through 30 appearances while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range. Freshmen are not typically leading scorers on national championship teams -- but Burries definitely could be.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
It's rare for somebody to end up in the lottery after starting their college career at the Division II level, but Stirtz has a real chance to do it. Concerns about how he'll be able to guard his position in the NBA are valid. But Stirtz is a 6-4 lead guard, with a good assist-to-turnover ratio, who is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range through 29 appearances in his first season of power-college basketball. If I were running a franchise, I wouldn't overthink this one. He can play.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Thomas Haugh PF
Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
A popular on-the-low opinion back in October was that Haugh would be Florida's best player even if it was Alex Condon who was named a preseason First Team All-American. So far, that opinion looks right. Haugh is averaging 17.1 points and 6.0 rebounds for a Florida team that has claimed the SEC's regular-season championship. He's adjusted comfortably to playing more on the wing than he did last season, and his draft-stock reflects that.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
You might've noticed this mock draft is light on prospects currently playing overseas, and that's because some of the top international prospects have been lured stateside via big NIL/revenue-sharing payments. Steinbach is one such player. The 19-year-old German is averaging 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds through 26 games. His rebounding rates on both ends are excellent, which suggests that's a translatable skill.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
Anderson has gone from an intriguing freshman at Texas Tech to one of the Big 12's stars and best prospects. The sophomore from Atlanta is averaging 19.4 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 43.2% from 3-point range through 28 games. If the Red Raiders make a run in the NCAA Tournament despite the season-ending injury to reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, Anderson will be the reason.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 17
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Cenac will not be selected in this draft in a way that correlates with where he was ranked coming out of high school -- but he's still a likely top-20 pick who is starting for a Houston team with national championship-aspirations. The 6-11 big is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. He's also shown some stretch-ability while playing a lot of power forward because of the presence of Joseph Tugler also in Houston's starting lineup.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
The first game of a player's college career isn't usually his most productive, but that might end up being the case for Peat. He got 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Arizona's season-opening victory over Florida but hasn't scored more than 24 in any game since (and has only touched 20 three other times). He's a winner and intriguing prospect, for sure. But concerns about Peat's lack of shooting are real given how much NBA franchises want 6-8 forwards to be reliable from the 3-point line, and that's the main reason the Wildcats' in-state prospect could slip outside of the lottery.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 19
Lopez should be the first non-college player off the board. The 18 year-old plays for the New Zealand Breakers and has had some offensive explosions this season. But his lack of consistent 3-point shooting is a red flag and the type of thing that could, and probably will, push the 6-8 forward from Mexico out of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Lendeborg transferred from UAB to Michigan and is now the best player on a team that has won the Big Ten's outright regular-season championship and emerged as the favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament. He's averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 29 games. His age (24) and 3-point percentage (31.0%) are negatives -- but there's a lot of good too.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Carr has emerged as a real first-round option after transferring from Tennessee to Baylor and having one of the biggest breakout seasons in the sport. He's averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29 appearances after scoring a total of 42 points in two (limited) years with the Vols. He's making 38.2% of the 5.7 3-pointers he's attempting per game, which is another reason Carr is intriguing at 6-5.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs
Mullins' freshman season was delayed by six games because of an ankle injury suffered in late October, but it didn't take long for him to get comfortable. He scored 17 points in his second appearance and is now averaging 12.1 points while shooting 38.2% from 3 on 6.3 attempts per contest. There are reasonable questions about his defensive ability and body, but 6-5 shooters have value in today's NBA.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Ngongba is the third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder for a Duke team that's ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. The 20 year-old still needs to develop in a number of ways and is by no means a lock to go in the first round. But there's enough intriguing stuff there to ensure the Virginia native gets honest looks in this range.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs
Michigan has one of the best frontcourts, if not the best frontcourt, in college basketball -- and Mara is a big part of it. The 7-3 center from Spain who transferred to Michigan after two years at UCLA is averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 assists for a team that's favored to win the national championship. Mara's ability to rim-protect and pass at his size gives him a first-round chance.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
Thomas was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025 who has now started 13 of the 29 contests he's played for Arkansas, where the 6-5 guard is averaging 15.0 points while shooting 40.3% from 3 on 5.5 attempts per contest He's the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer, behind only Acuff. Thomas' decision-making sometimes leaves a little to be desired, but his ability to shoot and score with good positional size shouldn't be ignored.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dailyn Swain SF
Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Swain followed his coach, Sean Miller, from Xavier to Texas and has emerged as the Longhorns' leading scorer. Even though the junior from Ohio is shooting it a little better this season, he's still a career 28% 3-point shooter. If he slips to the second round, or doesn't ultimately stick in the NBA, that will likely be the reason.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Yessoufou is the all-time leading scorer in the history of California high school basketball who has impressed evaluators with a motor that never stops and rarely slows. His body and athleticism give Yessoufou a shot to make it and stick, but 31.6% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per contest is an area of concern.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Jr • 6'10" / 265 lbs
For the third straight year, Chinyelu has obviously improved as a player and contributor -- and now he looks like a legitimate first-round option. A modern-big, he is not. But Chinyelu's great frame, and the physicality with which he plays, is something NBA franchises desire and need.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Johnson occupying this spot means all three members of Michigan's starting frontcourt are projected first-round picks. The in-conference transfer via Illinois is a plus-defender with an effective field percentage that ranks top-15 natioanally. That's the good. But he's also a non-shooter at 6-9. That's the not-so-good.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 30
Isaiah Evans SF
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs
Evans is a high-volume 3-point shooter with good positional size who is above 38% over the past two seasons. Those things alone get prospects on NBA radars. If Evans plays well beside Boozer down the stretch, Duke could win the national championship, and three Blue Devils could go in the first round.