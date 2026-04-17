Friday features two NBA play-in games as the Hornets are 3.5-point favorites against the Magic and the Warriors are 2.5-point underdogs against the Suns. The Magic enter the contest having lost two games in a row. There are no notable injuries in either play-in game.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Friday, April 17

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Hornets to cover the 3.5-point spread in the Hornets vs. Magic matchup.

The Hornets have had the upper hand overall against the Magic this season, winning each of the last three matchups, all by 15 or more points. In the last meeting on March 19, Charlotte cruised to a 130-111 triumph. Both teams are expected to be at full strength. LaMelo Ball is projected to lead the Hornets with 23 points.

The model is projecting a wider winning margin, making the Hornets (-3.5) the value play against the spread. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA play-in predictions for Friday, April 17

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under pick that hits in well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.