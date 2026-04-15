Two 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament games comprise Wednesday's NBA schedule. In the 7:30 p.m. ET tip, the 76ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic with the over/under at 222.5. The Clippers are -5.5 against the Warriors in the 10 p.m. ET start with the over/under at 221.5. Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is out for the Sixers.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, April 15

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Warriors to stay within the 5.5-point spread in the Warriors vs. Clippers matchup.

The Clippers have had the upper hand overall against the Warriors in recent seasons, but recent games been extremely tight. Los Angles has only beaten Golden State by more than five points one time since the start of the last season. The Warriors won't have Jimmy Butler (knee) in the postseason, but they do have a healthy Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The model is projecting a two-possession game, making the Warriors (+5.5) the value play against the spread. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA play-in predictions for Wednesday, April 15

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under pick that hits in nearly 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.