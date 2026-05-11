Two NBA Game 4 conference semifinal matchups are featured on Monday night. In the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. In the West, the Thunder are 10.5-point favorites over the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) of the Lakers both reamin out.

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Monday, May 11

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the underdog Pistons to cover against the Cavaliers (-3.5) in their matchup. Detroit, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, had the eighth-best scoring offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 117.8 points. The Pistons connected on 48.5% of their field goals, third-best in the league. The Pistons are projected to have four players score 12.5 points or more, led by Cade Cunningham's 26.1 points.

The Cavaliers had the fourth-best scoring offense during the regular season, averaging 119.5 points. Four Cleveland players are projected to score 13.6 points or more, led by Donovan Mitchell's 27.3 points. Mitchell is coming off a double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 116-109 win in Game 3. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Pistons +3.5 to cover at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Monday, May 11

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an Over/Under pick that hits in 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.