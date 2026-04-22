Two NBA first-round playoff games highlight Wednesday's schedule. In the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are 8.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook vs. the Magic in the 7 p.m. ET matchup. In the West, the Thunder are 17.5-point favorites over the Suns at 9:30 p.m. ET. The totals are 218.5 and 215.5, respectively, in those matchups. Among the notable player prop include Cade Cunningham at over/under 28.5 points scored, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's points scored line is 29.5.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +550. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, April 22

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Suns to stay within the 17.5-point spread in the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.

Although the Thunder won three of five meetings with the Suns this season, all quite handily, Phoenix had won two of the last three meetings against Oklahoma City. The Suns have played well when they have needed to, including in a 111-96 play-in tournament game win over Golden State to secure the final playoff spot in the West. Both teams are expected to be at full strength. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to lead the Thunder with 30.6 points.

The model is projecting Phoenix to lose by just 13 points, making the Suns (+17.5) the play in 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Suns at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Wednesday, April 22

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in nearly 70% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +550? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.