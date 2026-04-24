Three 2026 NBA first-round Game 3 matchups highlight Friday's schedule. In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook vs. the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. In the West, the Rockets are 10.5-point favorites over the Lakers at 8 p.m. ET, while the Spurs are 1.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET. The totals are 215.5, 205.5 and 220.5, respectively, in those matchups. Among the notable player prop include Jaylen Brown at over/under 26.5 points scored, while Kevin Durant's points scored line is 23.5 even though he is listed as questionable (ankle). Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for the Lakers, while Austin Reaves (oblique) is questionable. Victor Wembanyama (concussion) is listed as questionable for the Spurs.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +1100. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Friday, April 24

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing Portland (+2.5) to cover the spread in the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers matchup. With Wembanyama questionable, the San Antonio offense could be hampered, giving the seventh-seeded Trail Blazers a chance to go up 2-1 on the second-seeded Spurs. San Antonio has won seven of the past 10 meetings with the Trail Blazers, including two of the last three games played at Portland. De'Aaron Fox is projected to lead the Spurs with 20.5 points as four San Antonio players are forecasted to score 11.2 points or more.

Deni Avdija is projected to score 25.1 points to lead the Trail Blazers. In all, seven Portland players are forecasted to score in double figures. The model is projecting the Trail Blazers to win by five points, making Portland (+2.5) the play in over 50% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Trail Blazers at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Friday, April 24

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in nearly 70% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +1100? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.